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Brave in the Bay - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula’s Podcast
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula
Latest episode
22 episodes
- Carla talks with Tahlia Shahani, founder of REACH, a student-led community organization teaching media literacy, online safety, journalism ethics, and empathy to younger students. The conversation explores how a mix of family influence, international travel, and real classroom experience led her to create a program that helps kids question what they see online and think more critically about news and information. We discuss how Reach grew from a one-person idea into a 15-person team across two states, how its five pillars shape the curriculum, and why TaHlia believes youth voices should lead this work.
Learn more:
Reach website: REACH — From Headlines to Humanity
As a completely volunteer-driven organization, support from donors like you is critical to help us continue our activism and community organizing. Your donation can help us grow:
Indivisible Project on a local level — Donate via ActBlue
Learn more through these links:
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula – Community Organized Activism
Indivisible National - Homepage | Indivisible
- In this episode, we talk with Mariya about how postcarding is a great way to take action and be a part of the solution to issues affecting us today. We discuss its effectiveness, strategies, and how volunteers can get involved to make a difference in elections.
As a completely volunteer-driven organization, support from donors like you help us continue our activism and community organizing. Your donation can help us grow:
Indivisible Project on a local level — Donate via ActBlue
Learn more through these links:
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula – Community Organized Activism
Indivisible National - Homepage | Indivisible
- In this episode, Carla interviews Nelmarie from the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center to explore how conflict is an inherent part of human interaction and how understanding and managing it can lead to transformation and stronger relationships. Learn more at Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, https://www.pcrcweb.org/
Key Topics
Conflict as a natural and beneficial part of human interaction
The importance of seeing conflict as a tangible and manageable issue
Skills for effective communication and conflict management
The impact of vulnerability and empathy in resolving disputes
Restorative justice practices in schools and communities
The ripple effect of one person's change on the community
Success stories of conflict transformation at the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center
As a completely volunteer-driven organization, support from donors like you help us continue our activism and community organizing. Your donation can help us grow:
Indivisible Project on a local level — Donate via ActBlue
Learn more through these links:
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula – Community Organized Activism
Indivisible National - Homepage | Indivisible
- In this conversation, Neela from Indivisible Mid Peninsula discusses the critical importance of voting rights and civic engagement. She emphasizes the need for community mobilization, early voting, and the significance of every individual's vote. The discussion covers strategies for protecting voting rights, the importance of voter registration, and building a supportive community to ensure a fair electoral process. Neela encourages listeners to take action, participate in civic groups, and make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.
- In this episode Carla and guest co-host Vic Passion talk about the importance of voting, why it matters, and how to get involved.
Head over to https://indivisiblemp.org/takeaction to find out how you can help keep democracy alive and well.
Be Brave. Keep Hope alive. Take action. Find the helpers.
Stop cruelty when you see it. Make the world better.
Join Indivisible Mid-Pen:
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula – Community Organized Activism
Donate to help us reach others:
Indivisible Project on a local level — Donate via ActBlue
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About Brave in the Bay - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula’s Podcast
Indivisible Mid-Peninsula is a grassroots, action-driven community empowering people to strengthen democracy, advance social justice, and stand up against injustice and cruelty—together.Podcast website
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