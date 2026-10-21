Brave in the Bay - Indivisible Mid-Peninsula’s Podcast

In this episode, Carla interviews Nelmarie from the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center to explore how conflict is an inherent part of human interaction and how understanding and managing it can lead to transformation and stronger relationships. Learn more at Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, https://www.pcrcweb.org/







Key Topics



Conflict as a natural and beneficial part of human interaction



The importance of seeing conflict as a tangible and manageable issue



Skills for effective communication and conflict management



The impact of vulnerability and empathy in resolving disputes



Restorative justice practices in schools and communities



The ripple effect of one person's change on the community



Success stories of conflict transformation at the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center



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