Boundless Insights - with Aviva Klompas

Israel's security leadership is in turmoil. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has moved to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing a breakdown of trust after the October 7 Hamas massacre. But Bar is pushing back—warning that his removal is tied to what's being called Qatargate. He claims the government is trying to obstruct an ongoing investigation into Qatar's covert influence at the highest levels of Israeli leadership.Israeli police have already arrested two suspects amid explosive allegations that senior aides to Netanyahu were on Qatar's payroll. This is the same regime that funds Hamas, fuels terrorism across the region, and provided safe haven to the masterminds of October 7.To help make sense of this unfolding crisis, I'm joined once again by Dr. Michael Oren. We unpack the far-reaching implications of these allegations, what they could mean for Israel's national security, and whether Netanyahu's government is at risk of collapsing under the weight of scandal.
18:11
Israel’s Broken Promise: Reckoning with October 7 – with Dr. Michael Oren
Israel was founded on a promise—to be the defender of the Jewish people. On October 7, that promise was broken. In the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust, Israel's security, deterrence, and very raison d'être were shaken to the core.What went wrong? How does Israel begin the process of reckoning with its failures—not just to return the hostages, but to rebuild trust, restore deterrence, and reclaim its sovereignty?In this episode, historian, former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., and author Michael Oren breaks down the hard truths about what happened, the challenges ahead, and the steps Israel must take to ensure that October 7 never happens again.Mentioned in this episode:Our choice between 'never again' and 'again' by Dr. Michael OrenIs U.S. Aid a Threat to Israel? by Dr. Michael Oren
20:11
Netanyahu, Zelensky, and Superpower Politics – with Dr. Michael Oren
Last month, Israel made a surprising diplomatic move, voting alongside the United States and Russia against a United Nations resolution reaffirming Ukraine's territorial integrity. It was the first time Israel had taken such a stance since the war began—raising questions about the pressure Jerusalem faces as President Trump reshapes U.S. foreign policy.Since taking office in January, Trump has distanced himself from Biden's strong backing of Ukraine, labeling President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and urging him to agree to a ceasefire with Moscow. Tensions boiled over in a high-stakes White House meeting where Zelensky clashed publicly with both Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.For former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren, the moment was strikingly familiar. He recalls a pivotal 2011 exchange in the Oval Office when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly challenged President Obama's Middle East policy. Oren sees important parallels between Netanyahu's bold approach and the situation Zelensky now faces.In this episode, we explore how smaller nations like Israel and Ukraine navigate relationships with global superpowers, what diplomatic leverage they hold, and what lessons can be drawn from history.Mentioned in the episode: Michael Oren: What Zelensky Can Learn from Netanyahu
18:25
Talking to Terrorists: US-Hamas Hostage Talks - with Dr. Michael Oren
The U.S. has been in direct talks with Hamas, aiming to negotiate the release of hostages still held in Gaza. Leading the discussions is Adam Boehler, the U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who recently met with Hamas officials in Doha. He described the talks as "very productive," indicating they extend beyond hostage negotiations to broader discussions about a long-term ceasefire.Boehler has suggested that Hamas may be willing to disarm and relinquish control of Gaza—but not without significant concessions. For its part, Israel is increasing pressure, cutting off electricity and halting aid deliveries to Gaza.So, is a deal within reach? Or are these negotiations heading nowhere?Host Aviva Klompas discusses the latest developments with former Israeli ambassador to Washington, Dr. Michael Oren.
17:17
A Palestinian Perspective on Palestinian National Identity - with Ghaith al-Omari
In this episode of Boundless Insights, Dr. Rachel Fish sits down with former Palestinian negotiator Ghaith al-Omari to examine the shifting landscape of Palestinian leadership and the viability of a two-state solution.They discuss the historical evolution of Palestinian nationalism, the deep legitimacy crisis facing the Palestinian Authority, and the role of Arab nations in rebuilding Gaza and advancing a diplomatic resolution. Ghaith also weighs in on the impact of U.S. leadership in driving Palestinian political reform, the generational shifts shaping Israeli and Palestinian perspectives, and how identity factors into the peace process. Throughout the conversation, he underscores the urgent need for pragmatic, courageous leadership to counter extremism and build a path toward lasting stability.Guest Bio:Ghaith al-Omari is the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Senior Fellow in The Washington Institute's Irwin Levy Family Program on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Relationship. Previously, he served as executive director of the American Task Force on Palestine and was an advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team during the 1999–2001 permanent-status talks. He has held various other positions within the Palestinian Authority.
When it comes to Israel, antisemitism, and American Jewry, the conversations are seemingly endless—there are so many perspectives and so many difficult questions that it can be hard to know where to start.That's why we created Boundless Insights—to bring you thoughtful, in-depth, and engaging discussions to help make sense of the issues.