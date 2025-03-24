Boundless Insights - with Aviva Klompas

Qatargate - with Dr. Michael Oren

Israel's security leadership is in turmoil. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has moved to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, citing a breakdown of trust after the October 7 Hamas massacre. But Bar is pushing back—warning that his removal is tied to what's being called Qatargate. He claims the government is trying to obstruct an ongoing investigation into Qatar's covert influence at the highest levels of Israeli leadership.Israeli police have already arrested two suspects amid explosive allegations that senior aides to Netanyahu were on Qatar's payroll. This is the same regime that funds Hamas, fuels terrorism across the region, and provided safe haven to the masterminds of October 7.To help make sense of this unfolding crisis, I'm joined once again by Dr. Michael Oren. We unpack the far-reaching implications of these allegations, what they could mean for Israel's national security, and whether Netanyahu's government is at risk of collapsing under the weight of scandal.