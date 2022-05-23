Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Borne the Battle in the App
Listen to Borne the Battle in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Borne the Battle

Borne the Battle

Podcast Borne the Battle
Podcast Borne the Battle

Borne the Battle

Department of Veterans Affairs
add
Borne the Battle recognizes each battle, challenge, and sacrifice our Veterans endure during and after their service, as well as spotlighting important resource... More
GovernmentSociety & CulturePersonal Journals
Borne the Battle recognizes each battle, challenge, and sacrifice our Veterans endure during and after their service, as well as spotlighting important resource... More

Available Episodes

5 of 317
  • Revolutionary Rehabilitation: The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic
    In this episode, we talk with Jason Strickland, director of communications for The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic. In this week-long event, veterans from 42 different states and 80 VA medical centers or clinics participate in activities such as skiing, fly fishing, rock climbing, and even sled hockey. Participants have a variety of disabilities, including profound disabilities, vision impairment, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and traumatic brain injuries. Organizers work with DAV to bring in sponsors who are committed to serving the veteran community, especially those suffering from disabilities.Additionally, we discuss how the staff and volunteers work tirelessly throughout the year to create this event. In addition to serving breakfast, repairing wheelchairs and instructing skiers, there are several volunteer opportunities available. We discuss the competitive nature of the application process for becoming a volunteer, as well as the importance of registering as early as possible.Follow their journey on social media with the handles @Sports4Vets and at www.wintersportsclinic.org
    5/2/2023
    35:01
  • National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic: Empowering Veterans Through Adaptive Golf Programs
    In this episode of the Borne the Battle Podcast, we're connecting Nick Beelner the Director of the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic, an adaptive golf program focused on empowering disabled veterans from coast to coast. We'll discuss the tailored golf lessons, user-friendly equipment, and entertaining activities they offer, as well as the sense of camaraderie and personal growth experienced by participants. Join us as we uncover the power of connection, teamwork, and triumphing over challenges with the remarkable individuals at the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic.  How To Apply For VA Health Care | Veterans - National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic
    4/17/2023
    41:33
  • #280: Benefits Breakdown, Precision Medicine w/ Million Veteran Program
    This week’s Borne the Battle – a benefits breakdown – features the Million Veteran Program (MVP), which is a national, voluntary research program to learn about how genes, lifestyle and military exposures affect health and illness and improve health care for Veterans.Sumitra Muralidhar, Ph.D. is the program director under VA's Office of Research and Development. Dr. Sumitra is motivated to help Veterans by overseeing the policy and infrastructure development for the collection and use of samples and genetic, clinical, lifestyle and military exposure data from one million Veterans. Since the program’s inception in 2011, 870,000 Veterans have enrolled and partnered with MVP.The Million Veteran Program is the world’s largest health care system-based research program on genetics, lifestyle, military exposure and health, with the goal of providing precision health care to Veterans and the population at large. Dr. Sumitra provides overall direction and management of the national program across sixty-plus VA medical centers, more than 70 community-based outpatient clinics; she also oversees operational leadership, coordination, implementation and oversight of all aspects of the program’s development and implementation, including policy development, fiscal management, regulatory affairs, public relations and scientific direction.Precision medicine is an innovative approach that has the potential to cure cancers, wipe out rare diseases, and improve the overall health of Veterans and even the general public. It’s changing the way we think about health care. With MVP, VA hopes to provide an invaluable tool for scientists to use in order to advance research and tailor disease prevention and treatment by taking into account the differences in an individual’s clinical, lifestyle and genetic information.In this episode of Borne the Battle, Dr. Sumitra answers these questions and more: What motivates her to help Veterans at VA? Why should Veterans enroll in the Million Veteran Program? Why should Veteran’s trust MVP with their genetic information? What studies are coming out of the program? What is the overall purpose of MVP? How VA can keep this genetic data safe through cloud databases? How can Veterans sign up and participate in MVP? Dr. Sumitra encourages Veterans from all backgrounds, races and ethnicities to sign up for the program, so it can really make a difference. It’s a legacy program, and it can revolutionize how health care is delivered for all other Veterans and even the general public.Borne the Battle Veteran of the Week:Army Veteran Ismael MedinaAdditional Links: VA genetics program aims to increase mental health treatments for Veterans; Million Veteran Program – 10 years, 850,000 Veterans and one dream to revolutionize health care; VA’s Million Veterans Program seeks to enroll more women Veterans; VA's Million Veteran Program Publications through December 2021; We Need Volunteers; You Can Now Join VA's Million Veterans Program Online. VA publishes Interim Final Rule for Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program
    6/6/2022
    44:05
  • #279 Memorial Day w/ MG (ret.) Charles Swannack, Speedway MotorSports’ VP of Armed Forces Affairs
    Retired Army Major General Charles (Chuck) Swannack, Jr. served in various command and staff positions during his thirty-plus years in the Army. He commanded the 82nd Airborne Division from October 2002 to May 2004, served as a brigade commander during Operation Uphold Democracy, was a battalion commander during Operation Nimrod Dancer and served in many more roles.Despite his impressive military service, Swannack argues that his contributions pale in comparison to the ones made by service members who lost their lives while in the line of duty. As a civilian, he helps Veterans and military families honor those who have fallen.In this Memorial Day Borne the Battle episode, Swannack discusses his eventful military career and then talks about how he does his part to honor the fallen.Swannack touches on his work with Speedway Motorsports (SMI) as executive director for SpeedwayChildren’s Charities. Through this non-profit fundraising organization, he works with local groups to help children facing challenging circumstances overcome obstacles standing in the way of their success.As SMI’s Vice President for Armed Forces Affairs, he also leads Speedway Motorsport’s “Welcome Home Patriots” initiative, designed to close the gap between the military and civilian community.Swannack further speaks about the Coca-Cola 600, a motorsport event that he looks forward to every year. Slated for the Sunday of every Memorial Day weekend, this race centers entirely around honoring the fallen. Listen to the podcast episode to learn more about why Swannack cannot help but shed tears at the Coca-Cola 600 every year.FOR A VIDEO RECAP OF THE 2021 COCA-COLA 600, CLICK HERE Swannack also serves as president of the Patriot Military Family Foundation. The foundation provides various forms of Veteran and military family support, including housing assistance, scholarships for children of Veterans, post-traumatic stress treatment assistance and much more.Swannack fundamentally believes that all Americans should live a life worthy of those who gave their lives for our freedom. He contends that fallen service members died so that members of the military and civilian community can be afforded the same opportunities to enjoy a fulfilling life. And he hopes that after this Memorial Day weekend, we can come out as a less divided nation and one that can promote our shared interests.Borne the Battle Veteran of the Week:Every Veteran who has given their life for our country.Additional Links: PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert airs on PBS Sunday from 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET. For more information about the event and alternative ways of viewing it, click here. Coca-Cola 600 schedule here. VA launches $20 million innovation challenge to reduce Veteran suicide. After two years without gatherings, VA National Cemeteries to host public Memorial Day ceremonies. VA implements COVID-19 health protection levels enhancing Veteran, visitor and employee safety at medical facilities.
    5/30/2022
    53:20
  • #278 Recovering After Loss w/ MG (ret.) Mark Graham, US Army, Vets4Warriors, Father
    Major General (retired) Mark Graham lost his two sons, Jeffrey and Kevin, less than a year apart from one another. Their deaths came unexpectedly and rocked the course of his life forever. For him, happiness will never be the same. And yet, he still finds joy in his life through helping Veterans triumph in their darkest moments.On this week’s episode of Borne the Battle, Graham takes listeners on a riveting journey through his life. He described how personal loss, depression, mental health, family, grief, healing, perseverance and his service to the nation all intersected to shape him into the person he is today.Graham dedicated a substantial part of his life after his sons’ deaths to combat the stigma surrounding mental health. When he parented his sons, he felt that he severely underestimated the seriousness of depression. But he now iterates that mental health is real and a serious concern. Along with his wife, Carol, Graham established the Jeff and Kevin Graham Memorial Fund, among other organizations and funds, to collect donations that support the prevention of suicide and the study of depression.And because of his experiences, Graham is currently the director of Vets4Warriors, a nonprofit that runs a 24/7 confidential peer support network for struggling Veterans, active-duty service members, national guard, reservists, and families of any of these groups. This program hires Veterans and trains them to help guide Veterans or those in the military community who may be going through a difficult time in the right direction by connecting them with resources or just being a place to lend an open ear. The service is completely free and confidential.Call 1-855-838-8255 to get in touch with a Vets4Warriors peerThe Vets4Warriors program collaborates closely with the Veterans Crisis Line, which provides pointed assistance for Veterans in crisis.Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to get in touch with a Veteran Crisis Line responderPBS’s 2022 National Memorial Day Concert will feature Graham and his wife sharing their story and how they hope to motivate those that are struggling to get help.Graham wants everyone who hears his story to seek assistance if suffering from poor mental health or depression. He recognizes that the first step of reaching out for help can be hard. But Graham also argues that there are people who want to help, people like himself who know what going through a traumatic time in life is like. He and his team at Vets4Warriors are ready to help.Borne the Battle Veteran of the Week:Army Veteran Jeremiah Thomas Wittman Additional Links: Distance should never be an impediment to getting support. The VA MISSION Act of 2020 improves access to community care. Learn more about the Act here. Borne the Battle episode 212 features Aaron Quinonez and his app Operation Pop Smoke. The app helps Veterans build their post-service squad to help one provide support for one another. Statement from Secretaries Fudge, McDonough, Vilsack and Yellen on continued efforts to connect homeowners to pandemic relief.
    5/23/2022
    1:01:27

More Government podcasts

About Borne the Battle

Borne the Battle recognizes each battle, challenge, and sacrifice our Veterans endure during and after their service, as well as spotlighting important resources, offices, and benefits VA offers our Veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs does not endorse or officially sanction any entities that may be discussed in this podcast, nor any media, products or services they may provide.
Podcast website

Listen to Borne the Battle, In Our Defence and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Borne the Battle

Borne the Battle

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Borne the Battle: Podcasts in Family