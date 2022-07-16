Adam Fleming explores the life and career of Boris Johnson with people who've known, watched, worked or dealt with him - from boy to man to prime minister. More
Available Episodes
5 of 9
8. The PM Years Part 2: The Three Ps
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. A bit of a mouthful. To most people - and there are those that hate it - he’s simply Boris.
This series tells the story of Boris Johnson - from boy to man to prime minister. In each episode, Adam Fleming talks to a range of people who’ve known, watched, worked or dealt with him.
In the eighth episode, we look at the events leading up to the PM's resignation.
Guests:
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency.
Katy Balls, deputy political editor of The Spectator.
Dr Hannah White, Deputy Director at the Institute for Government and author of Held in Contempt: What’s Wrong with the House of Commons?
Producers: Ben Carter and Arlene Gregorious
Series Editor: Emma Rippon
Production co-ordinator: Brenda Brown
Studio Engineer: James Beard
7/28/2022
24:00
7. The PM Years Part 1: Getting Brexit Done
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. A bit of a mouthful. To most people - and there are those that hate it - he’s simply Boris
This series tells the story of Boris Johnson - from boy to man to Prime Minister. In each episode, Adam Fleming talks to a range of people who’ve known, watched, worked or dealt with him.
In the seventh episode, we hear about his early years as Prime Minister.
Guests:
Lord Frost, a British former diplomat, civil servant and politician who briefly served as a Minister of State at the Cabinet Office between March and December 2021. Frost was Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe from January 2020 until his resignation in December 2021.
Katy Balls, deputy political editor of The Spectator.
Simon Hart, Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire who served as Secretary of State for Wales between 2019 and 2022.
Producers: Ben Carter, Natasha Fernandes and Arlene Gregorious
Series Editor: Emma Rippon
Production co-ordinator: Brenda Brown
Studio Engineer: James Beard
7/27/2022
24:00
6. Brexit and Foreign Secretary Years: Tablecloth Tug of War
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. A bit of a mouthful. To most people - and there are those that hate it - he’s simply Boris
This series tells the story of Boris Johnson - from boy to man to Prime Minister. In each episode, Adam Fleming talks to a range of people who’ve known, watched, worked or dealt with him.
In the sixth episode, we hear about his involvement in the Vote Leave campaign and his time as Foreign Secretary.
Guests:
Sir Alan Duncan, former Conservative MP who served as Minister of State for Europe and the Americas from 2016 to 2019 and author of 'In the Thick of It: The Private Diaries of a Minister'
Isabel Hardman, assistant editor of the Spectator and author of 'Why We Get the Wrong Politicians'
Will Walden was Boris Johnson's Director of Communications and External Affairs and his Chief Spokesman during his second term as mayor.
Producers: Ben Carter, Natasha Fernandes and Lucinda Borrell
Series Editor: Emma Rippon
Production co-ordinator: Brenda Brown
Studio Engineer: Rod Farquhar
7/21/2022
24:00
5. The City Hall Years: The Stir-Fry
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. A bit of a mouthful. To most people - and there are those that hate it - he’s simply Boris
This series tells the story of Boris Johnson - from boy to man to Prime Minister. In each episode, Adam Fleming talks to a range of people who’ve known, watched, worked or dealt with him.
In the fifth episode, we hear about his time as London mayor.
Guests:
Alex Crowley worked on Boris Johnson's two mayoral campaigns.
Will Walden was Boris Johnson's Director of Communications and External Affairs and his Chief Spokesman during his second term as mayor.
Anne McElvoy is a columnist and broadcaster at The Economist and she was a columnist at The Evening Standard when Boris Johnson became mayor.
Producers: Ben Carter, Natasha Fernandes and Lucinda Borrell
Series Editor: Emma Rippon
Production co-ordinator: Brenda Brown
Studio Engineer: Neil Churchill
7/19/2022
24:00
4. The Early MP Years: Riding Two Horses
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. A bit of a mouthful. To most people - and there are those that hate it - he’s simply Boris
This series tells the story of Boris Johnson - from boy to man to Prime Minister. In each episode, Adam Fleming talks to a range of people who’ve known, watched, worked or dealt with him.
In the fourth episode, we hear about the early politics years.
Guests:
Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who served as Leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2001 to 2003.
Lord Michael Howard, who served as Leader of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition from November 2003 to December 2005.
Andrew Gimson, political journalist and author of Boris - The Making of the Prime Minister.
Producers: Ben Carter, Natasha Fernandes and Lucinda Borrell
Series Editor: Emma Rippon
Production co-ordinator: Brenda Brown
Studio Engineer: Neil Churchill