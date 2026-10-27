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Boots on the Ground

Rainie Toll
ComedyLeisure
Boots on the Ground
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Boots on the Ground

    BREAKING: Hassan Khadair is Getting Married!!

    10/27/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Hassan debriefs how his engagement was heavily influenced by Robert De Niro's daughter, how we maybe don't talk enough about the pandemic's impact, and the therapist he's had for 9 years
  • Boots on the Ground

    BREAKING: Man's Limited Knowledge on Periods

    10/20/2026 | 54 mins.
    Will Witwer joins to discuss how his learning disability affected him, weird celebrity friendships, and ofc a dab of existentialism
  • Boots on the Ground

    BREAKING: Jonny Cakes is Actually Optimistic about Politics

    10/13/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
  • Boots on the Ground

    BREAKING: Politics of Farting

    10/06/2026 | 45 mins.
    Sarah Bonsignore joins to discuss viewing an Instagram story 0.5 seconds after it was uploaded, media hygiene, and she gives high key good advice about break ups. Also back to back Bonsignore episodes! Not on purpose, but joyful!
  • Boots on the Ground

    BREAKING: Kikiing about Other YouTubers

    09/29/2026 | 1h
    Miles Bonsignore joins to delve into why David Dobrik was popular, how the internet has shifted over time, and of COURSE, the general plot of the minions movies.
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About Boots on the Ground
News is bursting at the seams every minute of the day! I ate spinach artichoke dip for breakfast and it was fine. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have been dating for kind of a long time?? Oh baby does that open a can of worms. Hit follow and we WILL be discussing all sorts of juicy little tid bits - pop culture, things I can't stop thinking about, and all the life updates as they come. Love you guys!!
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