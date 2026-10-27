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9 episodes
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About Boots on the Ground
News is bursting at the seams every minute of the day! I ate spinach artichoke dip for breakfast and it was fine. Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro have been dating for kind of a long time?? Oh baby does that open a can of worms. Hit follow and we WILL be discussing all sorts of juicy little tid bits - pop culture, things I can't stop thinking about, and all the life updates as they come. Love you guys!!Podcast website
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Boots on the Ground
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