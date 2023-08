4. All That Man Is & The Reluctant Fundamentalist

For Episode 4 of Book Chat, we travel back just a decade or so, to Mohsin Hamid's The Reluctant Fundamentalist and David Szalay's short stories in a novel, All That Man Is.We discuss Mohsin Hamid's ability to condense big ideas - what makes a fundamentalist? What biases are you bringing to the story? - into readable prose (and his other magical novels like Exit West) and David Szalay's attempt to condense modern masculinity from teen to OAP, as it roves Europe - in one book. Edited by Joel Grove and production by Pandora SykesBooks/articles mentioned:All That Man Is and London and the South-East by David SzalayThe Reluctant Fundamentalist, Exit West and The Last White Man by Mohsin HamidGames and Rituals and Single, Carefree, Mellow by Katherine HeinyThe Spy Who Came in from the Cold by John le CarréShuggie Bain by Douglas StuartThe Rachel Papers by Martin AmisIf on a winter's night a traveller by Italo CalvinoHome Fire by Kamila ShamsieThe Runaways by Fatima Bhutto'All That Man Is', by David Szalay, review by Christopher Tayler for the Financial Times – https://www.ft.com/content/fe2db1c4-f797-11e5-803c-d27c7117d132 'All That Man Is,' and a Lot He Is Not, in David Szalay's View, by Dwight Garner for The New York Times – https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/07/books/review-all-that-man-is-and-a-lot-he-is-not-in-david-szalays-view.html I Pledge Allegiance, by Karen Olsson for The New York Times – https://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/22/books/review/Olsson.t.html Clip attributions:David Szalay on Radio 4 Bookclub, 2019Mohsin Hamid on Radio 4 Bookclub, 2011Our books for Ep 5:The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey EugenidesMemorial by Bryan Washington