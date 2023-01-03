A monthly podcast hosted by Pandora Sykes and Bobby Palmer, who bring a book each to chat about. The one rule: the books have to be more than 2 years old. Hoste...
8. Bridget Jones’s Diary and High Fidelity
It’s a bumper episode 8, with Pandora and Bobby tackling two million-copy-bestselling, much-loved-movie-inspiring titans of the nineties. In Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding, Pandora finds a surprisingly feminist heroine who’s no less funny 25 years on. And in Nick Hornby’s beloved High Fidelity, Bobby meets his match in a perpetually depressed man-boy who needs to love himself before anyone else can love him back.Books/articles mentioned:Bridget Jones’s Diary and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason by Helen FieldingHigh Fidelity, Fever Pitch and About a Boy by Nick HornbyOne Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia MarquezThe Master and Margarita by Mikhail BulgakovA Life Of One’s Own by Joanna BiggsShark Heart by Emily HabeckMen Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John GrayQueenie by Candice Carty-WilliamsMe Before You by Jojo MoyesOne Day and Us by David NichollsLess by Andrew Sean GreerHeartburn by Nora EphronTales of the City by Armistead MaupinMating in Captivity by Esther PerelBooks for episode 9:Augustown by Kei MillerHome Cooking by Laurie Colwin Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/1/2023
56:47
7. Close Range & A Girl’s Story
Book Chat is back, and episode 7 pits a Pulitzer-winning author against a Nobel-winning author. But not really: in the battle of the Annies whose name ends in ‘X’, both Bobby and Pandora are winners. Discussing Close Range by Annie Proulx, Bobby feels the need to make apologies for the unapologetic bleakness of rural Wyoming – while Pandora is transported back to the excruciating experience of Catholic boarding school girlhood in Annie Ernaux’s A Girl’s Story.You can get in touch [email protected] by Joel Grove and production by Pandora SykesBooks/articles mentioned:Close Range and The Shipping News by Annie ProulxA Girl’s Story, The Years, A Man’s Place, A Woman’s Story, Happening, Getting Lost and Simple Passion by Annie ErnauxThe Storied Life of A.J. Fikry and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle ZevinOrdinary Human Failings and Acts of Desperation by Megan NolanDifferent Seasons by Stephen KingStoner and Butcher’s Crossing by John WilliamsThe Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/1/2023
56:25
6. When I Hit You & A Visit from the Goon Squad
Episode 6 takes on one little known book and one very, very well-known book. Pandora finally reads A Visit from the Goon Squad and falls in love with Jennifer Egan's entire canon, while Bobby has mixed feelings about one of Pandora's absolute favourite books of recent times, When I Hit You, about a woman's violent marriage to a communist professor in South India.You can get in touch [email protected] by Joel Grove and production by Pandora SykesBooks/articles mentioned:When I Hit You, The Gypsy Goddess and Exquisite Cadavers by Meena KandasamyA Visit from the Goon Squad, Emerald City, Look At Me and The Candy House by Jennifer EganBirnam Wood by Eleanor CattonBurning Questions by Margaret AtwoodGirlfriend on Mars by Deborah WillisOpen Throat by Henry HokeOn Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean VuongDiary of a Bad Year by J.M. CoetzeeJennifer Egan on Radio 4 Book ClubStephanie Sy-Quia reviews Meena Kandasamy for LARB Books for episode 7:Close Range by Annie ProulxA Girl’s Story by Annie ErnauxPlease note, we will be taking a seasonal break for June, and will be back on July 1st. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
45:03
5. Memorial & The Virgin Suicides
Welcome to episode 5! On the menu today is Memorial by Byran Washington, which just slips over our '2 years old' threshold - the hype is arguably still hyping - and The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides, which was written 30 years ago and yet still, the hype hypes (StudioCanal just released a sparkly new version of the film.)We discuss Memorial's literary take on the 'meet the parents' romcom, the 'traumedy' genre, and why Mitsuko is one of the best characters ever written; and why The Virgin Suicides' big themes - adolescent mental health, the male gaze, the American Dream - still feel as prescient today.You can get in touch [email protected] by Joel Grove and production by Pandora SykesBooks/articles mentioned:Memorial by Bryan WashingtonThe Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey EugenidesBewilderment by Richard PowersRomantic Comedy by Curtis SittenfeldSuch A Fun Age by Kiley ReidWhite Noise by Don DeLilloMemorial review by Maria Marchinkoski for The Harvard ReviewMemorial review by Tash Aw for The TLSMemorial review by Ron Charles for The Washington PostJeffrey Eugenides interview at The Strand bookstoreDoes The Virgin Suicides still hold up 25 years later? By Emily Temple for LitHub Pre-order Isaac and the Egg in paperbackBooks for episode 6:When I Hit You by Meena Kandasamy A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/1/2023
41:01
4. All That Man Is & The Reluctant Fundamentalist
For Episode 4 of Book Chat, we travel back just a decade or so, to Mohsin Hamid's The Reluctant Fundamentalist and David Szalay's short stories in a novel, All That Man Is.We discuss Mohsin Hamid's ability to condense big ideas - what makes a fundamentalist? What biases are you bringing to the story? - into readable prose (and his other magical novels like Exit West) and David Szalay's attempt to condense modern masculinity from teen to OAP, as it roves Europe - in one book. You can get in touch [email protected] by Joel Grove and production by Pandora SykesBooks/articles mentioned:All That Man Is and London and the South-East by David SzalayThe Reluctant Fundamentalist, Exit West and The Last White Man by Mohsin HamidGames and Rituals and Single, Carefree, Mellow by Katherine HeinyThe Spy Who Came in from the Cold by John le CarréShuggie Bain by Douglas StuartThe Rachel Papers by Martin AmisIf on a winter’s night a traveller by Italo CalvinoHome Fire by Kamila ShamsieThe Runaways by Fatima Bhutto‘All That Man Is’, by David Szalay, review by Christopher Tayler for the Financial Times – https://www.ft.com/content/fe2db1c4-f797-11e5-803c-d27c7117d132 'All That Man Is,' and a Lot He Is Not, in David Szalay's View, by Dwight Garner for The New York Times – https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/07/books/review-all-that-man-is-and-a-lot-he-is-not-in-david-szalays-view.html I Pledge Allegiance, by Karen Olsson for The New York Times – https://www.nytimes.com/2007/04/22/books/review/Olsson.t.html Clip attributions:David Szalay on Radio 4 Bookclub, 2019Mohsin Hamid on Radio 4 Bookclub, 2011Subscribe to Books + Bits: https://pandorasykes.substack.com/ Our books for Ep 5:The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey EugenidesMemorial by Bryan Washington Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
