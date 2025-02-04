Bonnerfide Conversations with Gerard Bonner

001: Clack Attack pt1: Hoops, Wrestling, and Winning the Game of Life
Brandon Clack – Hoops, Wrestling, and Resolving Conflict Like a Pro
Welcome to the debut episode of BonnerFide Conversations! Kicking things off is none other than speaker, author, and leader Brandon Clack—a man with wisdom, wit, and a serious love for basketball and pro wrestling.
In this fireside chat, we dive into Clack’s world, exploring his passion for sports, his strategies for effective conflict resolution, and the mindset that fuels his leadership. Whether you're here for the hoops, the headlocks, or the hard-hitting life lessons, this episode sets the tone for what Bonnerfide Conversations is all about—real talk, real moments, and real impact.
Tap in and join the conversation. 🎙️ #BonnerfideConversations - A Member of the Bonnerfide Podcast Network
Bonnerfide Conversations
Ever had a conversation so good that you thought, this should be a podcast? Well, Bonnerfide Conversations is exactly that! Hosted by Gerard Bonner, this podcast brings you engaging, thought-provoking, and unfiltered discussions that feel like sitting with friends who just get it. From culture and entertainment to faith, business, and beyond, we dive into the topics that matter—authentic, real, and unapologetically Bonnerfide.
Why Listen?
Because real conversations matter.
This isn’t just another podcast—it’s the kind of discussion you wish you could have more often. Bonnerfide Conversations brings raw, insightful, and engaging dialogue that feels like sitting at the table with friends who challenge your thinking, affirm your experiences, and push you toward growth.
If you love deep dives into culture, entertainment, faith, business, and the things that shape our lives, this is where you need to be. No fluff, no gimmicks—just real talk that resonates.
Get ready to join the conversation! 🎙️ #BonnerfideConversations - A Member of the Bonnerfide Podcast Network
Podcast Description:
