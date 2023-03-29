Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast about Animal Collective and independent music, with emphasis on the aughts/blog-rock era.&nbsp;https://www.instagram.com/bonefishpod/ More
MusicMusic Commentary
Available Episodes

  • Spirit They're Gone with Avey Tare
    This week, we have the honor of speaking with Animal Collective founder Dave Portner, aka Avey Tare. Christian and Justin chat with Dave about the newly released remastered version of the band's debut album, Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished. Other topics include the band's early days in NYC, working at Other Music, knife hits, bus rides to Baltimore, artificial intelligence, upcoming AnCo releases, and much more!Produced by Christian Koons. Music by Animal Collective, Christian Koons, and Justin Kloczko. Special thanks to Stones Throw, Collin Davis, and Kenny Becker.instagram: @bonefishpod
    5/17/2023
    47:41
  • Reset
    This week we're digging into the latest Panda Bear album, his Sonic Boom collab RESET. Is it Person Pitch Pt 2? Is it a pandemic album? What are the chances of us doing a brand collab with Bonefish Grill? Can directors make good remixes? All that and more await within. **ALSO: Bonefish pod meetup in LA on Sat 5/13 for the Avey Tare show. For more details find us on instagram @bonefishpod** Original music for this week's episode by Justin and Christian.
    5/11/2023
    38:11
  • Feels
    Welcome back.. to Bonefish. We're happy you're here. We'd like to see you often, but we don't *need* to see you often... That's right, this week do our dance upon the plains, shake our shoulders, and push ourselves down into the grains of the all time AC classic "Feels."https://www.instagram.com/bonefishpod/
    4/27/2023
    44:25
  • Time Skiffs
    For the first ever episode of Bonefish, head zoners Christian and Justin begin this journey by discussing Animal Collective's 11th studio album, Time Skiffs. Also mentioned: how we got into AnCo, the hurdy gurdy, geriatric millenials, and the ceaseless march of time.
    3/29/2023
    1:04:45

About Bonefish

A podcast about Animal Collective and independent music, with emphasis on the aughts/blog-rock era.

https://www.instagram.com/bonefishpod/

