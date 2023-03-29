Spirit They're Gone with Avey Tare
This week, we have the honor of speaking with Animal Collective founder Dave Portner, aka Avey Tare. Christian and Justin chat with Dave about the newly released remastered version of the band's debut album, Spirit They're Gone, Spirit They've Vanished. Other topics include the band's early days in NYC, working at Other Music, knife hits, bus rides to Baltimore, artificial intelligence, upcoming AnCo releases, and much more!Produced by Christian Koons. Music by Animal Collective, Christian Koons, and Justin Kloczko. Special thanks to Stones Throw, Collin Davis, and Kenny Becker.instagram: @bonefishpod