Bona Fide Needs with Arnold & Porter and the PubKGroup

Ep. 2.04: How Contractors Can Prepare for a Default on the Nation’s Debt

The threat of the U.S. government defaulting on its debt is full of uncertainties for federal contractors. These risks include subcontracting disputes and even going out of business if the government deprioritizes payments to government contractors. In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K's Bill Olver sits down with two attorneys from Arnold & Porter's Government Contract and National Security Group - Keith Feigenbaum and Bryan Williamson - who address the statutory framework of the debt ceiling, the implications of a breach, the likely effect on federal contractors, and many practical recommendations for how contractors can prepare for a breach and respond to any adverse actions. 0:30 - Headlines 8:00 - Introduction Keith Feigenbaum and Bryan R. Williamson 9:15 - What is the Debt Ceiling? 12:15 - What are the implications of a breach? 16:50 - How will a breach impact federal contractors? 21:00 - What can contractors do to prepare or seek remedy? 31:00 - Acknowledgements Show notes are available at the Pub K Group website.