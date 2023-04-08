Bona Fide Needs with Arnold & Porter and the PubKGroup

Arnold & Porter and the PubKGroup present Bona Fide Needs, a monthly podcast addressing the biggest legal issues facing government contractors and their counsel...
Ep. 2.07: Is the False Claims Act Unconstitutional?
While the government contracting community had its eyes on the Supreme Court's consideration of the False Claims Act's scienter element, the Justices issued another decision that could have an even more significant impact on the fraud law. In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K Group Managing Editor Bill Olver speaks with Arnold & Porter Partners Tirzah Lollar and Christian Sheehan about the court's decision in Polansky, as well as some provocative comments in a dissent by Justice Clarence Thomas.
Also in this episode, Bill breaks down recent developments involving the Schutte and Proctor False Claims Act decisions, the Department of Defense's Other Transactions guidance, the White House's plan to implement the National Cybersecurity Strategy, and an important D.C. District Court decision that could alter the way the Small Business Administration calculates total revenues for the purposes of small business set-aside programs.
0:00 - Introduction
0:45 - Headlines
7:00 - Conversation with Tirzah Lollar and Christian Sheehan
19:20 - Conclusion
Show Notes are available at the PubKGroup website.
7/25/2023
20:31
Ep. 2.06: Will SCOTUS Unravel the Chevron Deference?
In April, the Supreme Court announced it would take up a lawsuit involving the Department of Commerce’s oversight of marine fishing vessels. Of import to federal contractors, the case provides an opportunity for the Justices to examine the 40-year old Chevron deference, and consider whether they should overrule or clarify the previous holding.
In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K Group Managing Editor Bill Olver speaks with Arnold & Porter Partner Kristen Ittig, who explains the principles of the Chevron deference, how it is used in court, the current case before the Supreme Court, and how overruling the Chevron case could impact federal contractors.
Also in this episode, Bill breaks down recent developments involving the debt ceiling, the Department of Justice's authority to dismiss qui tam cases, NIST's update to guidance on protecting controlled unclassified information, and changes to SBA's small business regulations.
0:00 - Introduction
0:30 - Headlines
11:00 - Conversation with Kristen Ittig
22:00 - Conclusion
Show notes are available at the Pub K Group website.
6/27/2023
23:07
Ep. 2.05: SCOTUS Rejects Safeco Defense. What Does This Mean for FCA Defendants?
On June 1, the Supreme Court issued its much-awaited opinion in U.S. ex rel. Schutte v. SuperValu, Inc. and U.S. ex rel. Proctor v. Safeway, Inc., handing down a unanimous decision reversing the Seventh Circuit and rejecting the application of Safeco’s “objective reasonableness” standard to the False Claims Act. The decision will have significant ramifications not only for FCA litigation pending in the Seventh Circuit, but in courts across the country, as multiple courts of appeals and district courts had also adopted an “objective reasonableness” requirement.
In this episode, Pub K Group Managing Editor Bill Olver speaks with Arnold & Porter Partners Tirzah Lollar and Christian Sheehan, who discuss what the decision means and its implications for FCA defendants.
0:00 - Introduction
3:00 - Reaction to the Decision
5:30 - The Key Takeaways from the Decision
10:30 - The Effect on Future and Ongoing FCA Litigation
18:45 - Advice for Potential FCA Defendants
Show notes are available at the Pub K Group website.
6/7/2023
21:09
Ep. 2.04: How Contractors Can Prepare for a Default on the Nation’s Debt
The threat of the U.S. government defaulting on its debt is full of uncertainties for federal contractors. These risks include subcontracting disputes and even going out of business if the government deprioritizes payments to government contractors.
In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, Pub K's Bill Olver sits down with two attorneys from Arnold & Porter's Government Contract and National Security Group - Keith Feigenbaum and Bryan Williamson - who address the statutory framework of the debt ceiling, the implications of a breach, the likely effect on federal contractors, and many practical recommendations for how contractors can prepare for a breach and respond to any adverse actions.
0:30 - Headlines
8:00 - Introduction Keith Feigenbaum and Bryan R. Williamson
9:15 - What is the Debt Ceiling?
12:15 - What are the implications of a breach?
16:50 - How will a breach impact federal contractors?
21:00 - What can contractors do to prepare or seek remedy?
31:00 - Acknowledgements
Show notes are available at the Pub K Group website.
5/25/2023
31:12
Ep. 2.03: The Supreme Court’s Consideration of the FCA Knowledge Standard
On April 18, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Schutte v. SuperValu and Proctor v. Safeway, two qui tam cases raising significant questions about the knowledge standard under the False Claims Act.
Arnold & Porter partners Tirzah Lollar, Craig Margolis, and Christian Sheehan attended the arguments in-person and then provided their real-time insights into the Justices' line of questioning, the parties' responses, and what this may mean for relators and defense counsel.
In this episode of Bona Fide Needs, we present their discussion, with additional contextual comments by Tirzah Lollar.
0:30 - Tirzah's introduction
6:00 - Tirzah, Craig, and Christian's webinar discussion
52:30 - Acknowledgements
For our show notes, visit us at the Pub K Group website.
