April Mailbag
Recipes featured in the episode:
Chocolate-Almond Fridge Fudge
Gluten-Free Chocolate-Tahini Brownies
One-Pot Puttanesca
Meatball Soup with Beef Stew Vibes
Citrus-Braised Pork with Crispy Shallots
Red Wine and Soy-Braised Short Ribs
Soy-Braised Brisket
Coconut-and-Lemongrass-Braised Short Ribs
Coconut-Marinated Short Rib Kebabs with Peanut-Chile Oil
4/25/2023
37:49
BONUS: Picky Eater Extended Cut
Chris and Sonia visit the studio to reflect on their time with Maddy. Plus, hear her try a few more things!
4/18/2023
18:05
A Together-Worthy Meal
Lauren and her family love inviting people over for Shabbat dinner. But between dietary restrictions and kids, sometimes figuring out what to make feels too hard. So she often resorts to ordering in. Still, Lauren feels like there's a way for Shabbat to feel more complete with the right homemade meal.
Recipes featured in this episode:
From Nina, Miso-Mushroom Risotto, From Chris, Chana Masala, Spiced Dal with fluffy rice and salted yogurt
4/11/2023
36:02
Picky Eater Therapy
Our guest Maddy has never even tried a carrot. Her ultimate goal is to be able to sit down at a restaurant and find more than one option appealing, and to shed the title of "pick eater." Chris taps Executive Editor Sonia Chopra to help Maddy face her food fears.
Recipes featured in this episode:
From Sonia, Jammy Onion and Miso Pasta, Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal, quesadilla with cheese and black beans. From Chris, Confetti Rice with Chicken in Spicy Garlic Broth, Cod with Soy-Caramalized Onion and Potatoes
4/4/2023
34:54
The Freezer Is Your Friend
Lana is a mom to a toddler and lives in a rural area, which means trips to the grocery store aren't that simple or frequent. She's looking for meals that freeze well, that feel new, and are delicious. So, we turn to two freezer geniuses: Zaynab Issa & Alex Beggs.
Recipes featured in this episode:
From Zaynab, her Roasted Carrot Soup with Crispy Shallots, and her Make Ahead Egg and Cheese Sandwiches. And from Chris a Soy-Braised Brisket.
