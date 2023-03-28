Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A last-minute party with no menu inspiration. A kitchen with no space. A toddler who will only eat buttered pasta. Name your dinner emergency—Bon Appétit is her...
  • April Mailbag
    Recipes featured in the episode: Chocolate-Almond Fridge Fudge Gluten-Free Chocolate-Tahini Brownies One-Pot Puttanesca Meatball Soup with Beef Stew Vibes Citrus-Braised Pork with Crispy Shallots Red Wine and Soy-Braised Short Ribs Soy-Braised Brisket Coconut-and-Lemongrass-Braised Short Ribs Coconut-Marinated Short Rib Kebabs with Peanut-Chile Oil Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    37:49
  • BONUS: Picky Eater Extended Cut
    Chris and Sonia visit the studio to reflect on their time with Maddy. Plus, hear her try a few more things! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    18:05
  • A Together-Worthy Meal
    Lauren and her family love inviting people over for Shabbat dinner. But between dietary restrictions and kids, sometimes figuring out what to make feels too hard. So she often resorts to ordering in. Still, Lauren feels like there's a way for Shabbat to feel more complete with the right homemade meal. Recipes featured in this episode: From Nina, Miso-Mushroom Risotto, From Chris, Chana Masala, Spiced Dal with fluffy rice and salted yogurt Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    36:02
  • Picky Eater Therapy
    Our guest Maddy has never even tried a carrot. Her ultimate goal is to be able to sit down at a restaurant and find more than one option appealing, and to shed the title of "pick eater." Chris taps Executive Editor Sonia Chopra to help Maddy face her food fears. Recipes featured in this episode: From Sonia, Jammy Onion and Miso Pasta, Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal, quesadilla with cheese and black beans. From Chris, Confetti Rice with Chicken in Spicy Garlic Broth, Cod with Soy-Caramalized Onion and Potatoes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    34:54
  • The Freezer Is Your Friend
    Lana is a mom to a toddler and lives in a rural area, which means trips to the grocery store aren't that simple or frequent. She's looking for meals that freeze well, that feel new, and are delicious. So, we turn to two freezer geniuses: Zaynab Issa & Alex Beggs.  Recipes featured in this episode:  From Zaynab, her Roasted Carrot Soup with Crispy Shallots, and her Make Ahead Egg and Cheese Sandwiches. And from Chris a Soy-Braised Brisket. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    3/28/2023
    33:40

About Dinner SOS by Bon Appétit

A last-minute party with no menu inspiration. A kitchen with no space. A toddler who will only eat buttered pasta. Name your dinner emergency—Bon Appétit is here to help.  Dinner SOS is the podcast where we answer desperate home cooks' cries for help. In every episode, food director Chris Morocco and a rotating cast of cooking experts tackle a highly specific conundrum and present two solutions. The caller will pick one, cook through it, and let us know if we successfully helped rescue dinner. Call in with your own dinner emergencies—no problem is too big or too small! For the recipes featured in Dinner SOS and more, head to bonappetit.com or download the new Epicurious App in the iOS App Store. You can find episodes of our previous podcast, Food People, here.
