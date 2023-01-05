Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 309
S8E3 - Bobby Wonder: Minecart Madness
Bobby Wonder, Grabstack, Lucy Wow, and Kapow chase Mighty Mila and Robozuki into the caves and mines of the mountain. What they find there will shock everyone!
5/9/2023
14:59
S8E2 - Bobby Wonder: Mountain Time, Llama Climb
Lucy Wow enlists the help of Bobby Wonder and Grabstack to climb up Pflugerville Mountain to obtain the special alpine mountain fiber so she can finish her boat in time for the regatta.
5/1/2023
14:23
Bobby Wonder Presents: The Upside Down Story
Today you’re going to hear a wonderful tale with lots of little hints and your job is to guess who I am by the end of the story. A mystery narrator? What could be more fun!?At the beginning of every Upside Down Story episode you will get one hint to start with.Today’s hint is that the storyteller is an animal. That means you’re going to be guessing what type of a creature I am! Am I a turtle, a dog or perhaps a chinchilla?Let’s start today’s story and see how quickly you can guess who The Upside Down storyteller is!
4/28/2023
7:11
S8E1 - Bobby Wonder: The Regatta Obstacle Course Race
It’s time for Pflugerville’s Annual Regatta Obstacle Course Race on the Pflugerville River. Bobby Wonder and Lucy Wow team up to build the best boat, but they have fierce competition in Mighty Mila and her devious ways!
4/25/2023
15:22
S7E10 - Bobby Wonder: The Animal Talent Show
After rescuing Lucy Wow, Kapow, and Lenore from the Haunted House, a now Mellow Mila has motivated Bobby Wonder to consider a new identity. Plus, the Super Fun Fun Fair's day-ending Animal Talent SHow is about to begin!
About Bobby Wonder: Superhero Adventure Stories for Kids
Bobby just found out he's from another planet, he has superpowers, and Mighty Mila is out to get him! At least protecting his hometown of Pflugerville will be a little easier with Grabstack, his hilarious constant companion, at his side. Bobby Wonder, part of the GoKidGo universe of shows for kids, is written and directed by NY Times bestselling children's author Patrick Carman, starring Danny Pudi (Ducktales, Mythic Quest, Community), Kat McNamara (The Stand, Arrow, Shadowhunters), and Ian James Corlett (The Loud House, Vampirina, Dragon Ball Z). For ages six and up.
A huge thanks to our friends over at StrollerCoaster for supporting the show! StrollerCoaster is a podcast for parents of kids of all ages hosted by news anchor Lynn Smith and created by Munchkin. To explore advice from parenting experts you can’t find anywhere else, head over to munchkin.com/podcast, or search for StrollerCoaster wherever you get your podcasts.