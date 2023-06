3 Reasons Why You're Still Single & How to Actually Find Secure, Stable Love

Are you getting tired of being single? Do you find yourself thinking "when will this happen for me?" "why is everyone else in a relationship but me?" "what am I doing wrong?" "will this ever happen for me?" Well, you're in luck, because this week's episode is ALL about that feeling of being perpetually single. Host Hiwa Alaghebandian reflects back on her many, many years of being single, and what she was doing wrong. She comes up with 3 broad reasons why you're still single, and what you can do about it. If you want a partner, you need to listen to this episode!