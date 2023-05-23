A no-holds-barred conversation about dating & interpersonal relationships, including the most important relationship of all, the relationship you have with ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 136
Struggling to Manifest? I Can Tell You WHY, and the Reason Will SHOCK You!
This week, host Hiwa Alaghebandian shares some groundbreaking insights regarding manifestation. She has figured out the real reason why you are not manifesting, and how you can change it. This episode will truly BLOW. YOUR. MIND.
As always, if you enjoy this episode, please make sure you are subscribed to the show to hear more, leave a 5-star review telling us what you liked about it, and please share with your community who you think would benefit from the episode.
Join the BLUSH ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP, where you get access to every single Blush Academy course & digital product, along with the Q&A service, all for a low monthly fee. This membership has every single tool & resource that you need to move to secure attachment & have stable, safe, fulfilling relationships. Click here to join.
If you have any questions you want answered on the podcast, submit them to [email protected] or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. You can also submit anonymously here.
Follow us on instagram:instagram.com/blushpodinstagram.com/hiwaaaaaaaa
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blush-pod/message
6/20/2023
1:06:00
How to Beat Exhaustion, Burnout, & Resistance and ACTUALLY Grow for the Better
This week, host Hiwa Alaghebandian opens up about something difficult she has been dealing with. She shares exactly what happened, what's going on, and what lessons you can learn from her life experiences.
As always, if you enjoy this episode, please make sure you are subscribed to the show to hear more, leave a 5-star review telling us what you liked about it, and please share with your community who you think would benefit from the episode.
Join the BLUSH ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP, where you get access to every single Blush Academy course & digital product, along with the Q&A service, all for a low monthly fee. This membership has every single tool & resource that you need to move to secure attachment & have stable, safe, fulfilling relationships. Click here to join.
If you have any questions you want answered on the podcast, submit them to [email protected] or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. You can also submit anonymously here.
Follow us on instagram:instagram.com/blushpodinstagram.com/hiwaaaaaaaa
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blush-pod/message
6/13/2023
57:16
You Deserve Better Than the People You Have Been Settling For
Do you have an ex who still makes your tummy flip? If you hear your former friend's name, does it make you skip a breath?
Have you ever wondered why it is that we continue to feel some kind of way towards people who are no longer in our lives?
Host Hiwa Alaghebandian addresses this question this week, and the answer might surprise you.
As always, if you enjoy this episode, please make sure you are subscribed to the show to hear more, leave a 5-star review telling us what you liked about it, and please share with your community who you think would benefit from the episode.
Join the BLUSH ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP, where you get access to every single Blush Academy course & digital product, along with the Q&A service, all for a low monthly fee. This membership has every single tool & resource that you need to move to secure attachment & have stable, safe, fulfilling relationships. Click here to join.
If you have any questions you want answered on the podcast, submit them to [email protected] or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. You can also submit anonymously here.
Follow us on instagram:instagram.com/blushpodinstagram.com/hiwaaaaaaaa
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blush-pod/message
6/6/2023
1:00:52
Your Questions Answered: Attachment Styles, Attraction, Toxic Friendships & How to Care Less What Other People Think
This week, host Hiwa Alaghebandian answers YOUR questions! She tackles everything from toxic friendships to biohacking tools, and everything in between. She addresses what to do if you have a history of convincing yourself you're more into someone than you actually are, what to do if you're jaded, how to stop caring what other people think, and so much more. You definitely don't want to miss this one!
As always, if you enjoy this episode, please make sure you are subscribed to the show to hear more, leave a 5-star review telling us what you liked about it, and please share with your community who you think would benefit from the episode.
Join the BLUSH ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP, where you get access to every single Blush Academy course & digital product, along with the Q&A service, all for a low monthly fee. This membership has every single tool & resource that you need to move to secure attachment & have stable, safe, fulfilling relationships. Click here to join.
If you have any questions you want answered on the podcast, submit them to thebl[email protected] or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. You can also submit anonymously here.
Follow us on instagram:instagram.com/blushpodinstagram.com/hiwaaaaaaaa
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blush-pod/message
5/30/2023
1:12:42
3 Reasons Why You're Still Single & How to Actually Find Secure, Stable Love
Are you getting tired of being single? Do you find yourself thinking "when will this happen for me?" "why is everyone else in a relationship but me?" "what am I doing wrong?" "will this ever happen for me?"
Well, you're in luck, because this week's episode is ALL about that feeling of being perpetually single. Host Hiwa Alaghebandian reflects back on her many, many years of being single, and what she was doing wrong. She comes up with 3 broad reasons why you're still single, and what you can do about it.
If you want a partner, you need to listen to this episode!
As always, if you enjoy this episode, please make sure you are subscribed to the show to hear more, leave a 5-star review telling us what you liked about it, and please share with your community who you think would benefit from the episode.
Join the BLUSH ACADEMY MEMBERSHIP, where you get access to every single Blush Academy course & digital product, along with the Q&A service, all for a low monthly fee. This membership has every single tool & resource that you need to move to secure attachment & have stable, safe, fulfilling relationships. Click here to join.
If you have any questions you want answered on the podcast, submit them to [email protected] or LEAVE A VOICEMAIL. You can also submit anonymously here.
Follow us on instagram:instagram.com/blushpodinstagram.com/hiwaaaaaaaa
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blush-pod/message
A no-holds-barred conversation about dating & interpersonal relationships, including the most important relationship of all, the relationship you have with yourself.
Think Sex and the City meets Tony Robbins. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll learn, you’ll grow, and most importantly, you’ll blush 😉