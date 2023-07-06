Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Bloomberg and iHeartPodcasts
Bloomberg Talks curates top interviews from around Bloomberg News. Hear conversations with the biggest names in finance, politics and entertainment. On Bloomber... More
Bloomberg Talks curates top interviews from around Bloomberg News. Hear conversations with the biggest names in finance, politics and entertainment. On Bloomber... More

Available Episodes

  • Goldman's Jeff Currie Talks Oil
    Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, speaks with Bloomberg's Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    9:04
  • Goldman Sachs President John Waldron Talks Inflation
    John Waldron, President & Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks with Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak at the Bloomberg Invest conference.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/8/2023
    28:59
  • Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Talks Sustainability
    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi speaks with Bloomberg's Emily Chang about the company's sustainability initiatives.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/8/2023
    8:07
  • Kim Kardashian Talks Private Equity
    Kim Kardashian is expanding her empire into private equity.  The reality TV star is partnering with Carlyle Group veteran Jay Sammons to start Skky Partners.  Kardashian and Sammons both spoke with David Rubenstein at the SuperReturn conference in Berlin.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/8/2023
    29:08
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan Talks Capital Requirements
    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/7/2023
    19:43

About Bloomberg Talks

Bloomberg Talks curates top interviews from around Bloomberg News. Hear conversations with the biggest names in finance, politics and entertainment. On Bloomberg Talks, we round up interviews with Fortune 500 CEOs, government officials, well-known investors and business leaders. 

