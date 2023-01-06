Trash Tuesday w/ Annie, & Esther, & Khalyla

Big Bellied Men Do It Better w/ Tefi

0:00 Tefi Joins Us for Trash Tuesday in New York1:25 The American Girl Book Taught Tefi Everything7:12 Tefi's Friends Only Posts on TikTok9:08 Making Yourself Feel Good & Intimacy and Touch16:38 We Love Men With Big Bellies19:10 Keto Makes You Smell26:23 Meditation 29:14 Lying to Your Therapist31:55 Top 5 Female Pop Stars of All Time35:54 Favorite Era of Britney Spears38:01 Our Favorite Reality Stars43:28 Better Sleep in Asia 51:58 Trusting Your Gut 1:03:36 How Men and Women Differ When Seeing Attractive People1:08:41 Tefi's Motivation and Purpose1:14:18 When a Kink Isn't Cool1:21:39 Esther King's Paparazzi Shots