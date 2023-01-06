Trash Tuesday w/ Annie, & Esther, & Khalyla

We are: Annie Lederman, Esther Povitsky, and Khalyla Kuhn
The Crime of Italian Prison Food w/ Amanda Knox
More Amanda KnoxLabyrinths Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/labyrinths-getting-lost-with-amanda-knox/id1494368441Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amamaknox/Twitter: https://twitter.com/amandaknoxGood For You Podcast w/ Whitney Cummings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlqDkhtC838This Past Weekend Podcast w/ Theo Von: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fjWlB75XQo
0:00 The Menu and Iron Chef3:08 Khalyla’s Button Mashing & Fan Smashing8:29 Amanda Knox’s Weird Fan Mail& Being Sexualized14:40 Being Headline News at 20 Years Old19:14 Amanda Knox Weights In on Khalyla’s Fan Interaction26:00 Amanda’s Sentencing & Struggle With Being Herself Afterward31:54 The Tragedy of Amanda Knox’s Roommate 34:51 How Amanda Met Her Husband37:27 Did Amanda Knox Ever Think of Changing Her Name?41:19 The Four Years Amanda Spent in an Italian Prison52:42 The Feeling of Not Being Believed 54:46 Italian Prison Food 59:58 The Roast of Whitney Cummings1:05:30 Life After Amanda Got Out of Prison1:08:13 Amanda’s Labyrinths Podcast
5/30/2023
1:12:33
Esther Meets Molly for EDC
0:00 Esther Gets a Molly Education From Annie5:35 Dressing Up for EDC and Music Festivals9:00 Sleepovers & Annie’s Activities With Her Mom15:05 Sketchy Counselors 25:07 Chaz Dean Is a Real Person26:06 Eyes Wide Shut Nicole Kidman and a Real Woman’s Body28:03 Full Blown Love Making With a Woman32:06 They’re Talking About Seggs Again!40:00 Andrew Huberman on Women Tears and Male Arousal 48:34 Is It Ok for a Partner to Keep Explicit Photos and Videos of Their Ex?56:02 Filipino Fruit 1:00:31 Telling Guys What You Want1:02:47 Getting a Software Upgrade After Turning a Certain Age1:05:34 Khalyla Is Learning How to Be Alone
EDM Music from Epidemic SoundSUPRA by STRLGHT, NIGHTCAP
5/23/2023
1:12:55
Annie Is Back With a Vengeance
0:00 We’re Back!7:05 Todd Has a Ring & Esther Wants to Be Married by Matteo Lane11:16 Amnesia For Male Private Parts15:51 Annie’s 2 Hour Painful Wax19:53 Khalyla’s Bulk & Esther’s Pilates 29:26 Khalyla’s Broken Toe vs. Esther’s Broken Toe36:46 Esther Suspiciously Verified on Twitter42:31 Praise For Good Deeds46:04 A Script of What Annie Wants Todd to Say When She’s Upset53:31 Microneedling, Laser Hair Removal & Human Decanters 58:20 Quitting Substances & Cluster Headache Triggers1:05:57 Are We Different With Our Partners in a Different Town?1:09:06 Moving Away From Los Angeles
5/16/2023
1:13:35
Brando and Pryor Did It w/ Jay Jurden
More Jay JurdenInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayjurden/Twitter: https://twitter.com/JayJurdenWebsite: https://www.jayjurden.com/
2:15 Male Sexuality 6:33 A Proper Introduction to Our Guest Jay Jurden8:12 Jay Jurden Weighs in on Khalyla’s Attraction to Women13:38 Jay Jurden’s Journey to Marriage & Pressure From Parents to Have Kids18:59 Raised With Catholic Guilt 28:38 Jay Jurden’s Struggle Growing Up Being His Authentic Self30:51 Hating On Men and Women On Stage38:50 Unconventional Things We Find Attractive42:07 White Guys That Aren’t Really White, Straight Guys That Aren’t Really Straight 45:32 Fear of People Living Their Authentic Selves 48:17 The Argument That Bigger Isn’t Better59:15 Gay Weddings & The Fears of Straight Infidelity1:07:07 Exploring Sexuality
5/9/2023
1:15:21
Big Bellied Men Do It Better w/ Tefi
More TefiTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hellotefiInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/hellotefiYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TefiShow
0:00 Tefi Joins Us for Trash Tuesday in New York1:25 The American Girl Book Taught Tefi Everything7:12 Tefi’s Friends Only Posts on TikTok9:08 Making Yourself Feel Good & Intimacy and Touch16:38 We Love Men With Big Bellies19:10 Keto Makes You Smell26:23 Meditation 29:14 Lying to Your Therapist31:55 Top 5 Female Pop Stars of All Time35:54 Favorite Era of Britney Spears38:01 Our Favorite Reality Stars43:28 Better Sleep in Asia 51:58 Trusting Your Gut 1:03:36 How Men and Women Differ When Seeing Attractive People1:08:41 Tefi’s Motivation and Purpose1:14:18 When a Kink Isn’t Cool1:21:39 Esther King’s Paparazzi Shots
