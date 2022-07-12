In season two, we bring you coverage from the State of Georgia v. Marcus Lillard trial. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, involuntary mansla... More
The Reckoning
The Reckoning

For four years, we have covered the Mother's Day murder of Marianne Shockley. In the season two finale, we discuss why Marcus Lillard was found not guilty, including DNA evidence not presented at trial and the defense naming Clark Heindel as an alternative suspect. In the most personal episode to date, host Penny Dearmin reckons with the challenges of covering true crime in real time, how she would change the way she told the story, when she should have stopped talking to Marcus Lillard, and why her belief in restorative justice is at odds with the justice system. Through a careful examination of the discord between the public, the police, and the press, we examine who the victims are and how they are treated. We initiate difficult conversations about who gets to control the way people think and feel about crime and what happens when individuals in the justice system don't have accountability or are held to a different standard than the accused criminals. In a final takeaway, we break down what it's like to be the person who lights up a room, and why they are in danger in a world of people who want to take from them.
5/10/2023
1:09:57
Don't Lie to Me
Don't Lie to Me

Three years of case coverage told from the prosecution's perspective who say Marcus was on drugs (but not to the point that he had no idea what was going on), had a history of choking women during sex, and that's exactly what they say happened in spite of his lies.
2/22/2023
37:07
Felony Murder, et al.
ADA Malcor closes for the state and Judge Burleson disagrees with the jury's verdict during the probation recovation hearing.
12/21/2022
28:29
One or Two?
12/7/2022
38:38
America’s First Female Serial Killer with Mary Kay McBrayer
America's First Female Serial Killer with Mary Kay McBrayer

America's First Female Serial Killer author Mary Kay McBrayer joins us to discuss her book, as well as her time living in Milledgeville. We are giving away a copy in this special book bonus episode.
