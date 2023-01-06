The Blood Podcast summarizes content recently published in Blood the most cited peer-reviewed publication in the field of hematology. More
Available Episodes
5 of 203
Prolonged response after stopping TPO-RA in ITP, TP53 mutations and myelofibrosis outcomes, clinical picture of ERCC6L2 disease, where variants predispose to marrow failure and malignancy
6/8/2023
22:52
Hodgkin lymphoma outcomes in the novel agent era, genomic safe harbors for precision T cell engineering, and a transcriptomic atlas to map imatinib resistance in CML
In this week’s episode, we'll discuss how patients with relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma survival outcomes have improved after development of several novel agents. Next, precision engineering of therapeutic T cells through extragenic safe harbors. Finally, using a single-cell atlas to map features of imatinib resistance in diagnostic CML bone marrow, investigators present gene expression signatures predictive of response to TKI therapy.
6/1/2023
17:49
Pembrolizumab plus AVD for classical Hodgkin lymphoma, targeting the CD40/CD40-ligand axis in Waldenström Macroglobulinemia, and CXCR4-expressing CAR-cytokine induced killer cells in AML
In this week’s episode we’ll discuss the findings from a study exploring the combination of concurrent pembrolizumab, adriamycin, vinblastine, and dacarbazine in newly diagnosed classical Hodgkin lymphoma, learn more about the effects of targeting the CD40/CD40-ligand axis in Waldenström Macroglobulinemia, and review the findings from a study aimed at improving the bone marrow homing of CAR-cytokine induced killer cells in AML.
5/25/2023
21:05
How I Treat Series: Emergent CAR T-Cell Toxicities
In this bonus episode, Associate Editor, Dr. Helen Heslop discusses the How I Treat series on Emergent CAR-T cell toxicities with authors Dr. Fabiana Perna, Dr. Natalie Grover and Dr. Nirali Shah.
5/18/2023
25:47
Specific CD8+ T cell clones in ITP, Refining DLBCL prognosis with the “dark-zone signature”, and rethinking the regenerative role of HSCs in acute hematopoietic emergencies
In this week’s episode, we will review patients with chronic ITP having clonal expansions of a specific subset of CD8 T cells, called terminally differentiated effector memory T cells, or TEMRA. Next, for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, use of a so-called dark-zone signature, previously referred to as the double-hit signature, could help refine prognosis. Finally on today's podcast we'll discuss rethinking the role of hematopoietic stem cells following physiologic emergencies such as acute inflammation and blood loss.