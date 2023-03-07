90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days S6E03, Overboard

Razvan surprises Amanda with a…key (cf Darcey v Tom) ; Nicola wants to be Meisha's preacher/teacher but is that what she has in mind? Gino won't peel a carrot without a risk assessment; Tyray reads an email and is convinced that there's still a chance that Carmella is real; Riley sets off for Vietnam where he definitely won't be telling Violet what to do.The sketch referenced in this episode is here: https://youtu.be/q3yNku05KZsJames McAvoy's monologue from Cyrano (Si-RAH-no) is here: https://youtu.be/FmBLXh374tc (note: the good stuff starts around 4min 30sec).