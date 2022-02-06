Blessed is She podcast is for women of God who are looking for guidance, wisdom, vulnerability, and truth within their walks with the Lord.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
New Season Launch - Mental Health Struggles as a Christian
go to coffee order this episode: maple latte or maple spice latteyoutube link: https://youtu.be/LHI-Fbmqnesinstagram: https://instagram.com/lillianmketchum?igshid=MmIzYWVlNDQ5Yg==tik tok: www.tiktok.com/@lillymketchum
6/23/2023
15:06
Episode 6 - Insecurity and Solomons Story
This episode dives into king Solomon's struggle with insecurity and how it affected his leadership and those around him. Towards the end, a list of practical steps to help achieve a secure identity in Christ is given.
1/4/2023
20:34
Episode 5 - Social Media & Comparison as a Christian
In this episode, I talk a bit about my personal experience and struggle regarding social media as a Christian woman and the boundaries I created to help me through it.
8/11/2022
14:41
Episode 4 - Finding Your Calling - Story of David
This episode we dive into the story of David, his calling, and what it looks like in our lives to find our own way of life with God.
6/2/2022
13:30
Episode 3 - Trusting through the Drought - Jeremiah 14
This episode I dive into what it looks like to trust the Lord in a tough season or circumstance. I touch on spiritual warfare and how to fight back.