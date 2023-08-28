What the BLEEP?!

Episode one sounds SO wild to even be writing!! But let’s start with hello! We are Catherine and Savannah, two besties who love to laugh, talk sh*t, cry, tell stories, make sh*t up, and more. We are both so excited to be sharing more about us with y’all, since you only get to see bits and pieces on instagram and Tiktok. We hope more than anything, y’all laugh along with us and love Bleep That Out as much as we love recording it. “Bleep that out” is a daily saying for us when we say something naughty, inappropriate, orrrr when we have something to spill and want to get the others attention. Use it, and see if it works in your daily life for you too! HAPPY TUESDAY!