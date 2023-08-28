Welcome to BLEEP THAT OUT! If there’s anything about Savannah & myself, we keep things reallllyyyy real and really raw in our relationship. Almost too real ...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
What the BLEEP?!
Episode one sounds SO wild to even be writing!! But let’s start with hello! We are Catherine and Savannah, two besties who love to laugh, talk sh*t, cry, tell stories, make sh*t up, and more. We are both so excited to be sharing more about us with y’all, since you only get to see bits and pieces on instagram and Tiktok. We hope more than anything, y’all laugh along with us and love Bleep That Out as much as we love recording it. “Bleep that out” is a daily saying for us when we say something naughty, inappropriate, orrrr when we have something to spill and want to get the others attention. Use it, and see if it works in your daily life for you too! HAPPY TUESDAY!
Welcome to BLEEP THAT OUT! If there’s anything about Savannah & myself, we keep things reallllyyyy real and really raw in our relationship. Almost too real & raw. We say what’s on our mind and we also don’t keep any secrets in our friendship. Each & every week, we’ll sit down, spit out any and everything- random and hilarious is our forte 🤩We hope you find some humor, love, advice, and friendship in our weekly chats. We love you SO FKIN MUCH! -bleep that out