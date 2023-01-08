Bleeding Green Nation: for Philadelphia Eagles fans

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The official home for audio programming from Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation's community for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The official home for audio programming from Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation's community for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • BGN Radio #332: Eagles training camp Day 4 practice recap
    From Jalen Hurts looking great to OL vs. DL battles, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the third day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    49:09
  • At the Podium: Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson at Day 4 of Eagles training camp
    Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson talks with the Philly media at Day 4 of training camp. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    8/1/2023
    16:38
  • BGN Radio #331: Eagles training camp Day 3 practice recap
    From Quez Watkins’ big day to D’Andre Swift’s big play, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski take you through the third day of training camp action. The guys also hand out their daily MVPs, LVPs, and play of the day awards! Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Check out Wrong Crowd Beer Company! (21 or older.) Use discount code BGN20 at RighteousFelon.com for 20% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Contact Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/31/2023
    54:33
  • Eye on the Enemy #146: NFL training camp headlines + mailbag questions
    John Stolnis runs down the top training camp headlines from around the NFL and then took some mailbag questions about areas of regression for the Eagles, trade options for Howie Roseman, and the likelihood Brock Purdy isn't the guy everyone thought he'd be this year.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/30/2023
    33:12
  • Above the Nest with Raichele #83: Jalen Hurts turns down Netflix "Quarterback" docuseries + Eagles reveal Kelly green jersey release date
    Raichele Privette gets you caught up on everything that happened with the Birds this week. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/29/2023
    12:13

The official home for audio programming from Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation's community for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.
