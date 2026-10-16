Baltimore City's budget is one of the most powerful — and least understood — documents in local government. In this episode, Councilman Zac Blanchard sits down with City Comptroller Bill Henry, who spent 13 years on the City Council before being elected Comptroller, for a candid walkthrough of who actually controls the city's $5 billion budget and why.

Bill traces how a 1960s "professionalization" push under Mayor Theodore McKeldin quietly stripped the Comptroller's office of its financial authority and handed it to the Mayor — creating what Bill calls a "strong Board of Estimates system" hiding behind the label of a strong mayor system. He and Zac dig into why that concentration of budget power matters for everyday Baltimoreans, using the BG&E conduit deal as a case study in what happens when 16 of 17 elected officials disagree with the Mayor and the deal moves forward anyway.

The conversation also gets personal: what budget week actually feels like from inside the Council, the "choose or die" dynamic between the Mayor's and Council President's competing asks, and the three very different kinds of agendas council members are juggling — citywide policy, district-level needs, and basic staff resources. Bill closes with his own proposal for fixing the imbalance: putting the Department of Finance back under the Comptroller's office, independent of the Mayor.

Contact:

Show Website: https://blanchardbaltimore.transistor.fm/

Councilman's Official Page: https://www.zacblanchardd11.com/

Email: zachary.blanchard@baltimorecity.gov



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(00:00) - Introducing City Comptroller Bill Henry



(00:41) - The #1 thing Baltimoreans should know about the budget process



(02:16) - Why the Mayor holds nearly all the cards



(03:50) - A brief history of Baltimore's strong mayor budget system



(04:40) - The mid-1960s power grab that moved Finance under the Mayor



(07:42) - "We don't have a strong mayor system, we have a strong BOE system"



(08:30) - Why citizens should care about who controls the purse



(09:44) - The BG&E conduit deal as a warning sign



(11:39) - Why unchecked executive budget power kills transparency



(13:54) - Looking ahead to the 2028 charter reform cycle



(14:07) - What "budget week" (really budget month) looks like for Council



(15:22) - Taxpayers' Night, then and now



(18:18) - The information asymmetry problem facing Council members



(19:30) - Baltimore vs. the federal model: no CBO equivalent for Council



(22:44) - Bill's pitch for a "super strong comptroller"



(23:26) - Life on Council during budget season: "choose or die"



(25:27) - How Mayor-Council President budget negotiations actually work



(27:32) - The three competing kinds of Council agendas



(30:40) - If Bill could change one thing about the budget process



(33:05) - Why not make Finance a fully independent agency instead?



(36:07) - Closing thoughts