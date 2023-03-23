This is a podcast where two sisters research and comment on murders committed by black offenders, some of which, barely get any public attention. Because of thi... More
Carl Eugene Watts (Episode 105)
The 1970s and 80s are undoubtedly the birthplace of American serial killers.. Some of the most notorious still mentioned today, started their reign of terror during these decades and the person we’re going to talk about today is no different.
JOIN US as we discuss “The Sunday Morning Slasher” and one of the most prolific serial killers of all TIME.. Carl Eugene Watts.
4/13/2023
Jennifer Hudson's Family (Episode 104)
JOIN US as we discuss what tragically happened to Jennifer Hudson's family.
4/6/2023
Craig Price (Episode 103)
If you guys are familiar with this show, you know I try to stay away from cases that involve children.. Well this week, that is not the case because the killer we will be discussing was just a child himself. JOIN US as we discuss “The Warwick Slasher”, Craig Price.
3/30/2023
Heather Mack (Episode 102)
In 2014, a 19 year old girl and her mother went on vacation to Bali in an attempt to mend their broken relationship..
You may be familiar with this case, but I doubt you’ve heard as many details about it as we are going to discuss today. So JOIN US as we discuss Heather Mack, a teenager who lied, stole and murdered to get what she wanted.
3/23/2023
Isaiah Andrews (Episode 101)
On this show, we’ve talked many times about how broken the system is.. How government corruption is the norm and how prison systems aren’t meant to rehabilitate, but to destroy and to break. Well today, we will be discussing the case of a man who was convicted of a crime that happened over 45 years ago, and how the system made SURE he never had a chance to properly defend himself. JOIN US as we discuss the exonerated, convicted murderer, Isaiah Andrews. And thank you to listener @babylyseee for recommending this case.
This is a podcast where two sisters research and comment on murders committed by black offenders, some of which, barely get any public attention. Because of this, they are able to accumulate significant amounts of victims & operate for long periods of times without being caught. We will also be discussing missing African American victims, unsolved cases, as well as solved disappearances.
DISCLAIMER: THIS PODCAST IS NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART. LISTENER DISCRETION IS ABSOLUTELY ADVISED.
