Introducing: BLACK SWAN MURDER

In the summer of 2016, 24 year old ballerina Ashley Byers and 54 year old veteran-turned-entrepreneur Doug Benefield struck up a conversation at a party for a presidential contender. They say it was love at first sight – despite the thirty year age gap. And within just thirteen days of meeting – shocking everyone they knew – the two were married.A family wasn’t the only thing they set out to build; together, they dream up a wave-making ballet company: the American National Ballet. With a mission and a promise to turn the ballet world upside down with dancers of varying ethnicities, body types, and racial backgrounds, in just two years, the Benefields assembled a troupe of nearly 50 dancers from across the globe, with an annual budget of $2.5 million dollars to back their dance revolution. But just months into the company’s formation, it collapses. And the money isn’t the only thing unaccounted for: Ashley is nowhere to be found. And when she finally emerges, Ashley forges a violent path that leaves two young girls without a father.From Law and Crime, BLACK SWAN MURDER is the story of a seemingly picture-perfect marriage that turned out to be anything but. Over the course of six episodes, a tale of betrayal and desire unfolds: a woman pushed to her limits, culminating in a gripping crime of passion. But was it an act of vengeance—or a desperate fight for survival? The answer depends on who you ask. In key interviews with investigators, attorneys and those with a front row seat to the Benefields’ turbulent partnership, BLACK SWAN MURDER traces the twisted path of Ashley and Doug Benefield, weaving a years-long timeline of violent behavior and conspiracy-fueled tendencies that ultimately turned a poised and disciplined ballerina into a cold-blooded killer. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.