In Newark, We Come To Dance!

For House Heads, the dance floor is more than just a place to move their bodies to the beat. It's a space where they can fully immerse themselves in the music, connect with others who share their passion, and experience a sense of community and belonging. In this episode, we listen to the New Jersey-based dancers and creatives who view this space as sacred and life-changing. Storyteller voices in order of appearance: DJ Dan Dan aka Dan Shiver Soulful House Nation Dr. Jasmine Henry Jasmine Henry Audio & Musicology | New Jersey Jamara Wakefield www.twitter.com/JamaraProducer Jo Jo Abenavi Wright Alice Jenkins Charon Jenkins Ramona "Momo TV" Henry Momotv Henry | Facebook Eddie Nicholas Eddie Nicholas Tracks & Releases on Traxsource DeeDee Bridgewater Ras Anthony Wiggins Special thanks to our In The Wake production team: Producer Shayna Wakefield, Editor Kayleigh Hepworth, Associate Producers Chantaya King & Natalya Dumont. Photography by Cano El Nene Music by DJ Ron V and Rasmir Mantree Black House Black Joy podcast is the production of WBGO Studios with production assistance from Corey Goldberg, Billy Robinson, and Stevan Smith. If you are enjoying this content please leave us a review on Apple podcasts. Follow us on social media: www.twitter.com/HouseMusicNJ www.instagram.com/BlackHouseBlackJoy www. facebook.com/BlackHouseBlackJoy Our podcast is the perfect companion to the upcoming film docu-series "Black House, Black Joy", which explores the same themes and stories in visual form. blackhouseblackjoy.com – New Jersey House Music Documentary Project Notes: Dan Shiver's History of Soulful House was recorded circa 2016 hence his reference that Frankie Knuckles passed away a few years ago on March 31, 2014 (aged 59) --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/blackhouseblackjoy/message