Club Zanzibar, Vogue and Queer sanctuaries
Our storytellers take us on a journey ranging from the allure of Club Zanzibar, the captivating art of vogue, the sacredness of the dance floor as a place of worship, the profound legacy of disco, and of course to the vibrant city of Newark.
Storytellers in the order of appearance:
Jamara Wakefield
Craig Seymour
Pucci Revlon
Donald Ransom
Shayna Wakefield
Ricky Tucker
DJ Millie Millz
Photography by Cano El Nene
Model: House Music dancer Sha-Nae Nicole
6/29/2023
20:14
Kym Mazelle: The First Lady of House Music- Part 1
Kym Mazelle is a pioneer of house music in the United Kingdom and Europe.] She is credited as "The First Lady of House Music
In 1990, Mazelle joined the British music group Soul II Soul. Her lead vocals on the single "Missing You" on their second album Vol. II: 1990 – A New Decade achieved major success worldwide.
She talks with producer Jamara Wakefield about her musical experiences growing up in a Chocolate City like Gary Indiana, what led her to become the first woman to receive a major record deal for House Music, and how her music ended up a sensation in the UK.
6/22/2023
25:30
Power HOUSE Vocals: Legacy of The Weather Girls
Our producer Shayna Wakefield sits down with Dynelle Rhodes, one-half of the iconic duo The Weathers Girls and the daughter of the late Izora Armstead. In this episode, Dynelle shares intimate details about her mother's journey and the origin of The Weathers Girls.
Izora Armstead, known for her unforgettable alto voice, rose to fame as one-half of Two Tons O' Fun, lending her powerful vocals as a backup singer for disco sensation Sylvester. However, it was their own record deal that brought them into the spotlight, leading to the release of three consecutive chart-topping dance hits. In 1982, the duo underwent a transformation, becoming The Weather Girls, and their sensational single "It's Raining Men" catapulted them into mainstream pop success.
Dynelle Rhodes takes us on a captivating exploration of her mother's extraordinary musical career, highlighting the pivotal moments that shaped The Weathers Girls' legacy. With personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes revelations, she delves into the powerful bond she shared with her mother and the influence Izora had on shaping her own musical path.
Join us as we celebrate the enduring power of their sound and honor the remarkable contributions of Izora Armstead and The Weathers Girls to the music industry.
6/15/2023
12:58
Our House! NJ Festival + Club Culture
In this episode of the Black House Black Joy podcast, our storytellers discuss the resiliency of House Music culture in New Jersey clubs and festivals. These festivals were built with the goal of building up Black communities in Newark. Will these spaces continue to thrive without funding? As we look to the future are these spaces at risk? Listen and share your thoughts with us on social media.
Storytellers in the order of appearance:
Dr. Jasmine Henry
DJ Omar Abdallah
Charles Mitchell
DJ Jihad Muhammad
Jamara Wakefield
DJ Mix Mash
6/8/2023
12:56
In Newark, We Come To Dance!
For House Heads, the dance floor is more than just a place to move their bodies to the beat. It's a space where they can fully immerse themselves in the music, connect with others who share their passion, and experience a sense of community and belonging. In this episode, we listen to the New Jersey-based dancers and creatives who view this space as sacred and life-changing.
Storyteller voices in order of appearance:
DJ Dan Dan aka Dan Shiver Soulful House Nation
Dr. Jasmine Henry
Jasmine Henry Audio & Musicology | New Jersey
Jamara Wakefield www.twitter.com/JamaraProducer
Jo Jo Abenavi Wright
Alice Jenkins
Charon Jenkins
Ramona "Momo TV" Henry Momotv Henry | Facebook
Eddie Nicholas Eddie Nicholas Tracks & Releases on Traxsource
DeeDee Bridgewater
Ras Anthony Wiggins
Special thanks to our In The Wake production team: Producer Shayna Wakefield, Editor Kayleigh Hepworth, Associate Producers Chantaya King & Natalya Dumont. Photography by Cano El Nene Music by DJ Ron V and Rasmir Mantree
Black House Black Joy podcast is the production of WBGO Studios with production assistance from Corey Goldberg, Billy Robinson, and Stevan Smith.
Notes: Dan Shiver's History of Soulful House was recorded circa 2016 hence his reference that Frankie Knuckles passed away a few years ago on March 31, 2014 (aged 59)
