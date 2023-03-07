Come join us as we strip away the taboo of talking about mental health and anxiety. Hear from mental health professionals, organizations and black women sharing...
Episode 064: Expecting, Co-Parenting & Relationship Anxiety ft. Dr. Chandra Smallwood
Host, Ashley catches up with Dr. Chandra Smallwood to talk about how she's managing this unexpected new chapter of motherhood. Dr. Chandra also shares how she is dealing with her own relationship anxiety while co-parenting and looking after her own mental health.
Dr. Chandra Smallwood, Pharmacist & Anxiety Coach
Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!
Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytoo
@blackgirlshaveanxietytooEmail: [email protected]
8/9/2023
1:21:46
Episode 063: "My Highs Aren't High Enough To Be Bipolar" ft. Stacy Brice
Host, Ashley sits down with social worker and BGHA2 listener, Stacy Brice to talk about how she navigates life with Bipolar Disorder Type 2. We talk about life looked differently life before and after her diagnosis. She also shares how she uses boundaries, medication and communication to prioritize her mental health while also helping those in her community.
Podcast Guest: Stacy Brice, Licensed Master Social Worker
Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!
Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytoo
Threads: @blackgirlshaveanxietytooEmail: [email protected]
-------- References:Mind Game Segment Answerhttps://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/bipolar-disorders/what-are-bipolar-disorders
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/bipolar-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20355955
https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Bipolar-Disorder
7/26/2023
1:07:52
Episode 062: Tay's Journey ft. Taylor Fortune
Host, Ashley sits down with Software Engineer and BGHA2 Listener, Taylor "Tay" Fortune. We dive into how events throughout her childhood affected her mental health. Tay also opens up and shares her coming out story and how reactions of her loved ones affected her both positively and negatively.
Podcast Guest: Taylor Fortune, Software Engineer and Graffiti Artist
Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!
Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytoo
-------- References:
Black Girls Code- https://wearebgc.org/
https://www.instagram.com/blackgirlsinartspaces
7/13/2023
1:30:26
Episode 061: Black Girls Burnout Sometimes ft. Kelley Bonner
Host Ashley sits down with fellow podcaster, Kelley Bonner (Host of Black Girl Burnout) to talk about what to do when life starts to burn you out. Kelley and Ashley discuss a little compassion and the small moments of joy can shift your mindset.--------
Podcast Guest: Kelley Bonner, Licensed Therapist & Host of the Black Girl Burnout Podcast
Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!
Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytoo
-------- References:
Mind Games Segment
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9290-depressionhttps://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-health-at-work
7/3/2023
1:00:02
Episode 060: "I've Stopped Hiding My Truest Self" ft. Sol
Host, Ashley is joined by singer/songwriter and fellow yogi, Solana "Sol" Blu. Sol talks about the journey to finally becoming her truest self. She talks about the ebb and flow of her healing journey and how she finds peace in the turbulence of life.
Podcast Guest: Solana "Sol" Blu
Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!
Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytoo
------Bekome
Website: http://www.joinbekome.co
Book Your Consultation: https://calendly.com/camilasmith/15min
*Save 30% on any Bekome purchase using this code: ASHLEY30
-------- References:Mind Game Segment Answerhttps://feministvoices.com/profiles/inez-beverly-prosser
