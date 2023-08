Episode 061: Black Girls Burnout Sometimes ft. Kelley Bonner

Host Ashley sits down with fellow podcaster, Kelley Bonner (Host of Black Girl Burnout) to talk about what to do when life starts to burn you out. Kelley and Ashley discuss a little compassion and the small moments of joy can shift your mindset.-------- Podcast Guest: Kelley Bonner, Licensed Therapist & Host of the Black Girl Burnout PodcastIf you'd like to reach out to our guest, you can contact them using the information below.Email: [email protected] : @‌kelleyabonner @‌blackgirlburnoutTiktok: @‌blackgirlburnoutFacebook: BlackgirlburnoutWebsite: http://www.blackgirlburnout.com -------- Follow BGHA2 to stay up to date!Instagram: @blackgirlshaveanxietytooTwitter: @anxiousblkgirlsTiktok: @blackgirlshaveanxietytooEmail: [email protected] us on Bullhorn to tune into livestreamed episodes! Chat, ask questions and call-in to live episodes!https://www.bullhorn.fm/blackgirlshaveanxietytoo -------- References: Mind Games Segment https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9290-depressionhttps://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mental-health-at-work --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/black-girls-have-anxiety-too/support