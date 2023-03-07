Come join us as we strip away the taboo of talking about mental health and anxiety. Hear from mental health professionals, organizations and black women sharing...

About Black Girls Have Anxiety Too

Come join us as we strip away the taboo of talking about mental health and anxiety. Hear from mental health professionals, organizations and black women sharing their experiences as we break down the complexities and explore ways to heal and support each other. Tune in, stay for a while and heal. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/black-girls-have-anxiety-too/support