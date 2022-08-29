Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Black Chick Lit is a bi-monthly podcast that talks books by and about black women.
Black Chick Lit is a bi-monthly podcast that talks books by and about black women. More

  • Episode 53: ’Everybody Ain’t Your Friend’
    Happy new year, readers! We're kicking off 2023 as we do every year with mess and hijinks. It's Urban Fic Month, and this year, we read Everybody Ain't Your Friend, by Tanisha Stewart. This isn't a lesson we needed to learn, but our main character, Mia, was in desperate need of some education. How did she have so many unstable people in her life and not notice it? Why didn't she block anyone on Facebook? Why did she spell Tyreke with an "I"? So much to learn. As always, a very special thank you to our Patrons! If you want to be among our favorite people in the world, support us over on Pateron. We also love it when you rate, review and subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Special thanks to Suite45 for our theme song, Jones’n. And thanks to YOU for listening!
    1/30/2023
    1:27:48
  • BCL Chat: ’Kindred’ and Black SFF Panel Discussion
    Hey readers! We're still getting hyped for FX's new series, Kindred. Last time, we gave you a refresher (or possibly an introduction) to Octavia Butler and her work. In this episode, we invited an awesome panel of sci-fi fans and creators to chat about Butler, her legacy and what we hope to see in future adaptations of her work. Our awesome panelists are: Isis Asare is the founder and CEO of Sistah Scifi, the first Black owned bookstore focused on science fiction and fantasy in the United States. Damian Duffy is a cartoonist, scholar, writer, curator, lecturer, teacher and award-winning bestselling graphic novelist. John Jennings is a professor, author, graphic novelist, curator, Harvard Fellow and all-around champion of Black culture. Nova Sparks is a writer who grew up watching and reading science fiction, horror, and fantasy and quickly became a fanatic. They share how they discovered her work, what science fiction and fantasy mean to Black readers and their hopes for future works. Duffy and Jennings previously worked on Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, which we chatted about before. Listen in and get nerdy. Thanks to our sponsor FX for supporting this episode. Kindred is streaming now only on Hulu.  And as always, thanks to Suite45 for our theme song, Jones’n. Be sure to rate, review and subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
    12/14/2022
    1:01:41
  • Episode 51: An Introduction to Octavia Butler & ’Kindred’
    Hey, readers, We're doing something special this episode! In preparation of FX's new series Kindred, which will stream on Hulu beginning Dec. 13, we've decided to study up and learn more about the book and its genius author, Octavia Butler. Join us as we share some cool info about Ms. Butler, including what she had to say about her ability to write the future with eerie accurateness. Fun fact: The people at NASA are some real sci-fi nerds. Our girl Octavia has not one but two(!) astronomical features named after her. Then, we dig into Kindred, Butler's most iconic title. We've discussed a Kindred adaptation before, but this time we really get into Dana's struggle. Not only does she have to deal with one ancestor who's a racist slaveowner and another who hates her, she also has to put up with her husband's shit! Listen in and get ready for the first-ever TV adaptation of Kindred! Be sure to rate, review and subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Thanks to our sponsor FX for supporting us with this episode. And as always, thanks to Suite45 for our theme song, Jones’n.
    11/14/2022
    1:21:56
  • Episode 50: The Color Purple (Part 2)
    Hey, readers! We're continue our celebration of Black Chick Lit with the second part of our discussion of the Black girl classic, The Color Purple by Alice Walker. We read the book and watched Steven Spielburg's 1986 film, made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and, the Queen of the Nineties herself, Oprah! Be cure to check out the first part of our conversation if you missed it. We finish up by discussing the tragic story of Sophia, that time Celie got a bit murder-y and the redemption of ol' down dirty Mr. _____. Don't forget: In celebration of our pod-iversary, we're giving away four $30 gift cards to Amazon! Treat yourself to some books or a few months of Kindle Unlimited! All you need to do is follow us on Twitter at @blackchicklit and quote tweet us sharing your favorite moment from The Color Purple. If you want to be among our favorite people in the world, support us over on Pateron.  As always, a very special thank you to our Patrons: Ali, Andrea, Bryonna, Catherine, Claire, Ellen, Erica, Frank, Heather, I Found This Great Book, Jennifer, Kat, Martel, Montara, Noella, Ruth, Therese and Whitney. We also love it when you rate, review and subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Special thanks to Suite45 for our theme song, Jones’n. And thanks to YOU for listening!
    9/12/2022
    1:27:03
  • Episode 49: The Color Purple (Part 1)
    Hey, readers! We're celebrating six years of Black Chick Lit with a discussion of the Black girl classic, The Color Purple by Alice Walker. We read the book and watched Steven Spielburg's 1986 film, made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and, the Queen of the Nineties herself, Oprah! You know what this book is about. So, join us as we talk about Ms. Celie, THE Shug Avery, and that low-down dirty dog Mr. ______. We'll finish up the conversation in two weeks, so be sure to join us then, too! Don't forget: In celebration of our pod-iversary, we're giving away four $30 gift cards to Amazon! Treat yourself to some books or a few months of Kindle Unlimited! Listen in for more details. If you want to be among our favorite people in the world, support us over on Pateron. Rewards include a shout-out on every episode of the podcast and exclusive audio/chats. As always, a very special thank you to our Patrons: Ali, Andrea, Bryonna, Catherine, Claire, Ellen, Erica, Frank, Heather, I Found This Great Book, Jennifer, Kat, Martel, Montara, Noella, Ruth, Therese and Whitney. We also love it when you rate, review and subscribe to us on iTunes, Google Play, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Special thanks to Suite45 for our theme song, Jones’n. And thanks to YOU for listening!
    8/29/2022
    1:23:16

About Black Chick Lit

Black Chick Lit is a bi-monthly podcast that talks books by and about black women.
Podcast website

