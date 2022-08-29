Episode 50: The Color Purple (Part 2)

Hey, readers! We're continue our celebration of Black Chick Lit with the second part of our discussion of the Black girl classic, The Color Purple by Alice Walker. We read the book and watched Steven Spielburg's 1986 film, made famous by Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and, the Queen of the Nineties herself, Oprah! Be cure to check out the first part of our conversation if you missed it. We finish up by discussing the tragic story of Sophia, that time Celie got a bit murder-y and the redemption of ol' down dirty Mr. _____. Don't forget: In celebration of our pod-iversary, we're giving away four $30 gift cards to Amazon! Treat yourself to some books or a few months of Kindle Unlimited! All you need to do is follow us on Twitter at @blackchicklit and quote tweet us sharing your favorite moment from The Color Purple.