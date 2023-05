Bitcoin.Review Podcast with NVK & Guests

BR037 - Mempool.space, COLDCARD, Ledger Recover, Cashu +MORE ft. Steve Lee, Future Paul & Livera

I'm joined by guests Steve Lee, Future Paul & Stephan Livera, to go through the list. Housekeeping 00:01:44 OpenSats 00:05:08 Reproducible builds Bitcoin • Security Updates 00:06:50 Ledger miniscript vulnerability 00:08:12 Ledger Recover • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:23:30 Coldcard Mk4 6.0.0X 00:29:28 Liana 00:33:55 nunchuk-android 00:34:10 Mempool.space 00:42:17 electrum 00:42:47 Mercury Wallet 00:43:30 BlueWallet 00:43:57 libwally-core 00:44:54 startOS 00:45:57 Robosats 00:46:31 mycitadel-desktop 00:48:31 Blockstream Green Desktop 00:48:53 Parmanode 00:49:16 Whirlpool 00:52:14 Orange Pill App • Project Spotlight 00:52:39 Lnscribe 00:54:29 Joltz rewards 00:54:38 The Bitcoin Legacy Project 00:55:18 lndk Lightning & L2 • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:58:15 Cashu 01:04:01 Mutiny 01:11:23 Alby 01:12:27 lnbits 01:12:52 Core Lightning 01:14:37 TORQ 01:14:51 Satimoto 01:15:10 Swisspay 01:15:20 Polar 01:15:33 Nayuta Wallet 01:15:46 Wavlake 01:15:55 River • Project Spotlight 01:15:59 Zap Planner 01:17:07 Vortex 01:18:51 Etta Wallet Nostr • Software Releases & Project Updates 01:19:22 Damus 1tapzap • Project Spotlight 01:20:02 nostr-zap 01:21:05 nostr-control 01:21:35 Wasabi Nostr Boosts Thanks to everyone who streamed sats, and shoutout to our top boosters: @apemithrandir, @obex, @northofthewall, @vake, @hipocrates, @dubravko Bitcoin Optech Newsletter 01:25:52 LSPs specifications [251] 01:30:15 Bitcoin Core developers in-person meeting [251] News & Noteworthy • Lightning & L2 01:37:53 Burak announces Ark 01:46:15 MicroStrategy announces Lightning Platform 01:46:28 Wallet of Satoshi Has Processed 9m LN Payments 01:46:46 Zebedeeio announce the Node.js SDK for the ZEBEDEE API • Privacy 01:47:02 BULL BITCOIN becomes a No-KYC exchange 01:47:08 HODL HODL and BISQ announce lightning integration 01:47:37 Lava Launched in Miami 01:49:37 Amboss privacy concerns • Integration 01:51:06 Total Play has integrated Bitcoin Lightning payments 01:51:16 IBEX Mercado announced partnership with Grupo Salinas • Business News 01:51:23 Strike expands Bitcoin payments to 65 countries, moves global headquarters to El Salvador 01:51:39 Paxful is back online 01:51:48 Stripe announced the launch of a Stripe-hosted fiat-to-crypto onramp 01:54:35 Fold Expands to El Salvador as Base for Latin American Operations 01:54:59 Bittrex Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection • Funding 01:55:06 Fedi 01:56:32 HRF gifts 16.5 BTC via its Bitcoin Development Fund to support 12 projects worldwide 01:56:45 River Raises $35 Million 01:56:50 Tether will allocate >15% of operating profits to purchase Bitcoin 01:58:32 Brink partners with Marathon Digital to raise $1,000,000 for funding Bitcoin Core development • Legal & Political See full shownotes (link below) • Reads 01:59:33 Here's a few of our recent recommended reads: Watchtowers on Lightning Network by Voltage.cloud, How do Lightning Network Fees Work by Voltage.cloud, Seeding a Bitcoin marketplace by Pablo, Using Spacechains and Fedimint to solve scaling by Fiatjaf, Bitcoin, CTV Covenants, and Enigma by Polyd_ Links & Contacts • Audience Questions 02:04:01 "How many words of a 24 word seed phrase you'd need to know (in the correct order), for the full seed phrase to become realistically brute-forceable?" Links & Contacts Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡ [email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-37/