Bitcoin.Review Podcast with NVK & Guests

A review of Bitcoin Software updates and related topics with NVK and guests. More
  • BR037 - Mempool.space, COLDCARD, Ledger Recover, Cashu +MORE ft. Steve Lee, Future Paul & Livera
    I'm joined by guests Steve Lee, Future Paul & Stephan Livera, to go through the list. Housekeeping 00:01:44 OpenSats 00:05:08 Reproducible builds Bitcoin • Security Updates 00:06:50 Ledger miniscript vulnerability 00:08:12 Ledger Recover • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:23:30 Coldcard Mk4 6.0.0X 00:29:28 Liana 00:33:55 nunchuk-android 00:34:10 Mempool.space 00:42:17 electrum 00:42:47 Mercury Wallet 00:43:30 BlueWallet 00:43:57 libwally-core 00:44:54 startOS 00:45:57 Robosats 00:46:31 mycitadel-desktop 00:48:31 Blockstream Green Desktop 00:48:53 Parmanode 00:49:16 Whirlpool 00:52:14 Orange Pill App • Project Spotlight 00:52:39 Lnscribe 00:54:29 Joltz rewards 00:54:38 The Bitcoin Legacy Project 00:55:18 lndk Lightning & L2 • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:58:15 Cashu 01:04:01 Mutiny 01:11:23 Alby 01:12:27 lnbits 01:12:52 Core Lightning 01:14:37 TORQ 01:14:51 Satimoto 01:15:10 Swisspay 01:15:20 Polar 01:15:33 Nayuta Wallet 01:15:46 Wavlake 01:15:55 River • Project Spotlight 01:15:59 Zap Planner 01:17:07 Vortex 01:18:51 Etta Wallet Nostr • Software Releases & Project Updates 01:19:22 Damus 1tapzap • Project Spotlight 01:20:02 nostr-zap 01:21:05 nostr-control 01:21:35 Wasabi Nostr Boosts Thanks to everyone who streamed sats, and shoutout to our top boosters: @apemithrandir, @obex, @northofthewall, @vake, @hipocrates, @dubravko Bitcoin Optech Newsletter 01:25:52 LSPs specifications [251] 01:30:15 Bitcoin Core developers in-person meeting [251] News & Noteworthy • Lightning & L2 01:37:53 Burak announces Ark 01:46:15 MicroStrategy announces Lightning Platform 01:46:28 Wallet of Satoshi Has Processed 9m LN Payments 01:46:46 Zebedeeio announce the Node.js SDK for the ZEBEDEE API • Privacy 01:47:02 BULL BITCOIN becomes a No-KYC exchange 01:47:08 HODL HODL and BISQ announce lightning integration 01:47:37 Lava Launched in Miami 01:49:37 Amboss privacy concerns • Integration 01:51:06 Total Play has integrated Bitcoin Lightning payments 01:51:16 IBEX Mercado announced partnership with Grupo Salinas • Business News 01:51:23 Strike expands Bitcoin payments to 65 countries, moves global headquarters to El Salvador 01:51:39 Paxful is back online 01:51:48 Stripe announced the launch of a Stripe-hosted fiat-to-crypto onramp 01:54:35 Fold Expands to El Salvador as Base for Latin American Operations 01:54:59 Bittrex Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection • Funding 01:55:06 Fedi 01:56:32 HRF gifts 16.5 BTC via its Bitcoin Development Fund to support 12 projects worldwide 01:56:45 River Raises $35 Million 01:56:50 Tether will allocate >15% of operating profits to purchase Bitcoin 01:58:32 Brink partners with Marathon Digital to raise $1,000,000 for funding Bitcoin Core development • Legal & Political See full shownotes (link below) • Reads 01:59:33 Here's a few of our recent recommended reads: Watchtowers on Lightning Network by Voltage.cloud, How do Lightning Network Fees Work by Voltage.cloud, Seeding a Bitcoin marketplace by Pablo, Using Spacechains and Fedimint to solve scaling by Fiatjaf, Bitcoin, CTV Covenants, and Enigma by Polyd_ Links & Contacts • Audience Questions 02:04:01 "How many words of a 24 word seed phrase you'd need to know (in the correct order), for the full seed phrase to become realistically brute-forceable?" Links & Contacts Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-37/
    5/25/2023
    2:10:07
  • BR036 - Lightning Privacy & Splice Panel ft. Tbast, Dusty, Tony, Jeff & Vivek
    I'm joined by guests Tbast, Dusty, Tony, Jeff & Vivek to discuss lightning privacy and splicing. Discussion Topics: 00:01:17 Housekeeping 00:02:14 Guest introductions 00:04:29 Current state of LN privacy 00:05:40 Receiver privacy 00:06:58 Blinded paths 00:12:31 Obscurity of lightning 00:13:47 Onchain privacy compared to lightning privacy 00:19:57 Lightning privacy challenges 00:21:57 PTLCs 00:22:48 Routing and LSPs 00:24:20 Gossip filters 00:25:36 Gossip and BOLT7 summary 00:27:27 Speed of development 00:29:22 Lightning implementations and compatability 00:31:38 BOLT12 00:34:00 Why an additional node implementation? (LDK) 00:40:04 Feature experimentation and market validation 00:43:29 Communicating feature sets 00:45:05 Payment descriptions 00:47:32 Nostr and zaps 00:50:25 Custodial lightning and censorship resistance 00:54:39 Splicing 00:57:51 Scaling 01:01:32 Bitcoin core changes that would advance lightning 01:08:06 Testing, breaking and adversarial actions 01:12:48 Shadow channels 01:15:52 Splicing (cont.) 01:22:04 Payjoins and keysend 01:25:52 Blockspace concerns 01:34:04 Taproot channels and gossip 01:41:09 Splicing (cont.) 01:42:13 Signing, UTXOs and pre-signed splices 01:47:15 FROST 01:47:60 Swap-in potentium 01:48:49 ecash 01:53:18 Final thoughts Links & Contacts: Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-36
    5/12/2023
    1:59:27
  • BR035 - OpenSats, Nunchuk, BTC Map, BRC-20 Mania + MORE ft. Sjors, Nicholas Gregory & Daniel Prince
    I'm joined by guests Sjors Provoost, Nicholas Gregory & Daniel Prince to go through the list. Bitcoin • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:01:59 MyCitadel 00:02:38 Zeus 00:06:40 Nunchuk 00:12:14 Blockstream Green 00:14:32 Bluewallet 00:15:33 Blixt 00:18:05 Bitcoin Tribe 00:18:14 Keeper 00:19:15 Swisspay 00:25:57 coinkite-tap-protocol 00:29:00 RoninDojo 00:29:42 BTC Map Android 00:40:05 BTC Pay Server 00:40:16 Joininbox 00:40:37 Parmanode 00:41:30 Trezor 00:44:28 Mercury Wallet • Project Spotlight 00:51:00 Soma 00:52:06 Preturnio 00:53:23 bitcoinisdata 00:53:41 satmap.app 00:53:52 Orange Pill App Lightning • Software Releases & Project Updates 00:57:40 Wallet of Satoshi 00:58:08 Rust Lightning 00:58:42 lnd 00:58:51 LNBits SaaS 00:59:09 Alby 00:59:42 Voltage 01:00:18 Bolt.observer 01:00:29 Mutiny Node 01:01:03 Lightning Loop 01:01:37 Nayuta Wallet 01:02:25 Stacker News 01:03:12 Sphinx Relay • Project Spotlight 01:04:16 Strom 01:05:31 NFC wristband to LNURL 01:05:40 LN Scratch 01:06:10 localsats 01:06:18 Clams 01:06:36 scribsat.com Nostr 01:08:43 Mostro 01:09:00 Coinstr 01:09:28 Swap Service 01:11:41 nostr-tx-broadcast 01:13:35 Munstr 01:14:22 Primal Bitcoin Optech Newsletter 01:14:47 Proposed removal of BIP35 mempool P2P message [248] 01:15:35 MATT-based vaults [249] 01:15:55 Analysis of signature adaptor security [249] Interlude 01:17:08 Chatting about the Bitcoin.Review podcast 01:20:05 Mempool congestion and BRC-20 Boosts 01:16:36 Thanks to everyone who streamed sats, and shoutout to our top boosters: @erik99, @scarcity, @apemithrandir, @vake, @jcdenton & @dash. News & Noteworthy • Bitcoin 01:31:13 Coinbase gets Bermuda license 01:31:23 Bitcoin on Telegram 01:32:00 Trust Wallet browser extension compromised 01:32:24 Apple removes Bitcoin whitepaper from macOS Ventura beta 01:33:11 Venmo rolling out Bitcoin & crypto withdrawals/transfers 01:34:28 Balaji's million dollar bet settled 01:34:52 Opensats announcement • Lightning & L2 Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes! • Nostr Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes! • Mining Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes! • Privacy Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes! • Funding Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes! • Legal & Political 01:41:15 Dorsey's Legal Defense Fund is backing 13 Bitcoin Core developers facing lawsuits by Craig Wright 01:43:15 Biden Administration Proposes 30% Tax on Bitcoin Mining 01:43:35 North Carolina County Enacts One-year Ban On Commercial Bitcoin Mining Attributions Free sound effects from https://www.fesliyanstudios.com Breaking news animation from Vecteezy.com Links & Contacts Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-35/
    5/5/2023
    1:49:49
  • BR034 - Nostr Taking off! Catch-up with NVK ft. Fiatjaf, JB55, Pablo & Odell
    I'm joined by guests Fiatjaf, William Casarin, Pablo & Odell to discuss Nostr. Timecodes coming soon. 00:01:29 Guest introductions 00:01:55 How far have things come with nostr? 00:06:46 Ability to remove yourself from a client (Damus) 00:09:08 Notes and highlighting on nostr- 00:15:39 Displaying notes 00:21:52 Short notes and long notes 00:26:28 DMs on nostr 00:34:20 NIP-05 verifications 00:36:53 Consensus on nostr and breaking changes 00:45:31 Onlyzaps and NIP-47 00:52:33 NIP-15 nostr marketplace 01:00:47 Search, indexing and discoverability 01:12:50 Nostr safe spaces- 01:14:16 File headers 01:23:55 Calendars on nostr 01:28:41 Key delegation/revocation 01:38:16 RSS feeds (nostr RSS replacement?) 01:43:58 Notifications and subscriptions 01:47:34 Funding 01:55:34 Roundup and final thoughts Links & Contacts Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-34/
    4/26/2023
    2:04:58
  • BR033 - OP_VAULT Round 2, Many Changes & OP_CTV ft. JamesOB, theinstagibbs, Ben Carman & Rijndael
    I'm joined by guests JamesOB, Greg, Ben Carman and Rijndael to discuss OP_VAULT. Discussion Topics 00:01:26 Introductions 00:02:35 Primer on OP_VAULT 00:08:37 How is CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY achieved? 00:13:12 Fee issues on CTV 00:15:20 How has the proposal evolved? 00:17:32 Simplification of OP_VAULT proposal 00:21:34 Script libraries and CTV templates 00:23:52 OP_VAULT criticisms 00:34:22 Do we need OP_VAULT? Why change Bitcoin? 00:36:44 OP_VAULT Opsec 00:43:30 Cancel paths 00:47:30 Why do OP_VAULT along with CTV? 00:49:57 OP_VAULT + ANYPREVOUT 00:50:28 Blockspace concerns 00:52:41 Use in chaumian mints/ecash 00:53:25 Managing security between L1 & L2 00:56:56 Vaults & DLCs 00:59:10 How do we activate OP_VAULT? 01:02:43 Is there enough interest to do the work? 01:04:05 Investment insurance concerns 01:08:56 Now really, how do we activate OP_VAULT?? 01:13:01 Taproot & Segwit complexity VS OP_VAULT 01:16:33 OP_VAULT product market fit 01:18:47 Recursiveness of OP_VAULT 01:19:53 OP_VAULT main selling points 01:26:04 Multisig, OP_VAULT and improving HODL features 01:32:14 Final thoughts Links & Contacts Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod Email: [email protected] Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!) Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-33/
    4/21/2023
    1:36:35

About Bitcoin.Review Podcast with NVK & Guests

A review of Bitcoin Software updates and related topics with NVK and guests.
