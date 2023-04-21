Bitcoin.Review Podcast with NVK & Guests

A review of Bitcoin Software updates and related topics with NVK and guests. More
BR037 - Mempool.space, COLDCARD, Ledger Recover, Cashu +MORE ft. Steve Lee, Future Paul & Livera
I'm joined by guests Steve Lee, Future Paul & Stephan Livera, to go through the list.
Housekeeping
00:01:44 OpenSats
00:05:08 Reproducible builds
Bitcoin
• Security Updates
00:06:50 Ledger miniscript vulnerability
00:08:12 Ledger Recover
• Software Releases & Project Updates
00:23:30 Coldcard Mk4 6.0.0X
00:29:28 Liana
00:33:55 nunchuk-android
00:34:10 Mempool.space
00:42:17 electrum
00:42:47 Mercury Wallet
00:43:30 BlueWallet
00:43:57 libwally-core
00:44:54 startOS
00:45:57 Robosats
00:46:31 mycitadel-desktop
00:48:31 Blockstream Green Desktop
00:48:53 Parmanode
00:49:16 Whirlpool
00:52:14 Orange Pill App
• Project Spotlight
00:52:39 Lnscribe
00:54:29 Joltz rewards
00:54:38 The Bitcoin Legacy Project
00:55:18 lndk
Lightning & L2
• Software Releases & Project Updates
00:58:15 Cashu
01:04:01 Mutiny
01:11:23 Alby
01:12:27 lnbits
01:12:52 Core Lightning
01:14:37 TORQ
01:14:51 Satimoto
01:15:10 Swisspay
01:15:20 Polar
01:15:33 Nayuta Wallet
01:15:46 Wavlake
01:15:55 River
• Project Spotlight
01:15:59 Zap Planner
01:17:07 Vortex
01:18:51 Etta Wallet
Nostr
• Software Releases & Project Updates
01:19:22 Damus 1tapzap
• Project Spotlight
01:20:02 nostr-zap
01:21:05 nostr-control
01:21:35 Wasabi Nostr
Boosts
Thanks to everyone who streamed sats, and shoutout to our top boosters: @apemithrandir, @obex, @northofthewall, @vake, @hipocrates, @dubravko
Bitcoin Optech Newsletter
01:25:52 LSPs specifications [251]
01:30:15 Bitcoin Core developers in-person meeting [251]
News & Noteworthy
• Lightning & L2
01:37:53 Burak announces Ark
01:46:15 MicroStrategy announces Lightning Platform
01:46:28 Wallet of Satoshi Has Processed 9m LN Payments
01:46:46 Zebedeeio announce the Node.js SDK for the ZEBEDEE API
• Privacy
01:47:02 BULL BITCOIN becomes a No-KYC exchange
01:47:08 HODL HODL and BISQ announce lightning integration
01:47:37 Lava Launched in Miami
01:49:37 Amboss privacy concerns
• Integration
01:51:06 Total Play has integrated Bitcoin Lightning payments
01:51:16 IBEX Mercado announced partnership with Grupo Salinas
• Business News
01:51:23 Strike expands Bitcoin payments to 65 countries, moves global headquarters to El Salvador
01:51:39 Paxful is back online
01:51:48 Stripe announced the launch of a Stripe-hosted fiat-to-crypto onramp
01:54:35 Fold Expands to El Salvador as Base for Latin American Operations
01:54:59 Bittrex Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
• Funding
01:55:06 Fedi
01:56:32 HRF gifts 16.5 BTC via its Bitcoin Development Fund to support 12 projects worldwide
01:56:45 River Raises $35 Million
01:56:50 Tether will allocate >15% of operating profits to purchase Bitcoin
01:58:32 Brink partners with Marathon Digital to raise $1,000,000 for funding Bitcoin Core development
• Legal & Political
See full shownotes (link below)
• Reads
01:59:33 Here's a few of our recent recommended reads: Watchtowers on Lightning Network by Voltage.cloud, How do Lightning Network Fees Work by Voltage.cloud, Seeding a Bitcoin marketplace by Pablo, Using Spacechains and Fedimint to solve scaling by Fiatjaf, Bitcoin, CTV Covenants, and Enigma by Polyd_
Links & Contacts
• Audience Questions
02:04:01 "How many words of a 24 word seed phrase you'd need to know (in the correct order), for the full seed phrase to become realistically brute-forceable?"
Links & Contacts
Website: https://bitcoin.review/Podcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinreviewhq
NVK Twitter: https://twitter.com/nvk
Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinReviewPod
Email: [email protected]
Nostr & LN:⚡[email protected] (not an email!)
Full show notes: https://bitcoin.review/podcast/episode-37/
5/25/2023
2:10:07
BR036 - Lightning Privacy & Splice Panel ft. Tbast, Dusty, Tony, Jeff & Vivek
I'm joined by guests Tbast, Dusty, Tony, Jeff & Vivek to discuss lightning privacy and splicing.
Discussion Topics:
00:01:17 Housekeeping
00:02:14 Guest introductions
00:04:29 Current state of LN privacy
00:05:40 Receiver privacy
00:06:58 Blinded paths
00:12:31 Obscurity of lightning
00:13:47 Onchain privacy compared to lightning privacy
00:19:57 Lightning privacy challenges
00:21:57 PTLCs
00:22:48 Routing and LSPs
00:24:20 Gossip filters
00:25:36 Gossip and BOLT7 summary
00:27:27 Speed of development
00:29:22 Lightning implementations and compatability
00:31:38 BOLT12
00:34:00 Why an additional node implementation? (LDK)
00:40:04 Feature experimentation and market validation
00:43:29 Communicating feature sets
00:45:05 Payment descriptions
00:47:32 Nostr and zaps
00:50:25 Custodial lightning and censorship resistance
00:54:39 Splicing
00:57:51 Scaling
01:01:32 Bitcoin core changes that would advance lightning
01:08:06 Testing, breaking and adversarial actions
01:12:48 Shadow channels
01:15:52 Splicing (cont.)
01:22:04 Payjoins and keysend
01:25:52 Blockspace concerns
01:34:04 Taproot channels and gossip
01:41:09 Splicing (cont.)
01:42:13 Signing, UTXOs and pre-signed splices
01:47:15 FROST
01:47:60 Swap-in potentium
01:48:49 ecash
01:53:18 Final thoughts
5/12/2023
1:59:27
BR035 - OpenSats, Nunchuk, BTC Map, BRC-20 Mania + MORE ft. Sjors, Nicholas Gregory & Daniel Prince
I'm joined by guests Sjors Provoost, Nicholas Gregory & Daniel Prince to go through the list.
Bitcoin
• Software Releases & Project Updates
00:01:59 MyCitadel
00:02:38 Zeus
00:06:40 Nunchuk
00:12:14 Blockstream Green
00:14:32 Bluewallet
00:15:33 Blixt
00:18:05 Bitcoin Tribe
00:18:14 Keeper
00:19:15 Swisspay
00:25:57 coinkite-tap-protocol
00:29:00 RoninDojo
00:29:42 BTC Map Android
00:40:05 BTC Pay Server
00:40:16 Joininbox
00:40:37 Parmanode
00:41:30 Trezor
00:44:28 Mercury Wallet
• Project Spotlight
00:51:00 Soma
00:52:06 Preturnio
00:53:23 bitcoinisdata
00:53:41 satmap.app
00:53:52 Orange Pill App
Lightning
• Software Releases & Project Updates
00:57:40 Wallet of Satoshi
00:58:08 Rust Lightning
00:58:42 lnd
00:58:51 LNBits SaaS
00:59:09 Alby
00:59:42 Voltage
01:00:18 Bolt.observer
01:00:29 Mutiny Node
01:01:03 Lightning Loop
01:01:37 Nayuta Wallet
01:02:25 Stacker News
01:03:12 Sphinx Relay
• Project Spotlight
01:04:16 Strom
01:05:31 NFC wristband to LNURL
01:05:40 LN Scratch
01:06:10 localsats
01:06:18 Clams
01:06:36 scribsat.com
Nostr
01:08:43 Mostro
01:09:00 Coinstr
01:09:28 Swap Service
01:11:41 nostr-tx-broadcast
01:13:35 Munstr
01:14:22 Primal
Bitcoin Optech Newsletter
01:14:47 Proposed removal of BIP35 mempool P2P message [248]
01:15:35 MATT-based vaults [249]
01:15:55 Analysis of signature adaptor security [249]
Interlude
01:17:08 Chatting about the Bitcoin.Review podcast
01:20:05 Mempool congestion and BRC-20
Boosts
01:16:36 Thanks to everyone who streamed sats, and shoutout to our top boosters: @erik99, @scarcity, @apemithrandir, @vake, @jcdenton & @dash.
News & Noteworthy
• Bitcoin
01:31:13 Coinbase gets Bermuda license
01:31:23 Bitcoin on Telegram
01:32:00 Trust Wallet browser extension compromised
01:32:24 Apple removes Bitcoin whitepaper from macOS Ventura beta
01:33:11 Venmo rolling out Bitcoin & crypto withdrawals/transfers
01:34:28 Balaji's million dollar bet settled
01:34:52 Opensats announcement
• Lightning & L2
Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes!
• Nostr
Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes!
• Mining
Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes!
• Privacy
Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes!
• Funding
Skipped due to time limitations - see full shownotes!
• Legal & Political
01:41:15 Dorsey's Legal Defense Fund is backing 13 Bitcoin Core developers facing lawsuits by Craig Wright
01:43:15 Biden Administration Proposes 30% Tax on Bitcoin Mining
01:43:35 North Carolina County Enacts One-year Ban On Commercial Bitcoin Mining
5/5/2023
1:49:49
BR034 - Nostr Taking off! Catch-up with NVK ft. Fiatjaf, JB55, Pablo & Odell
I'm joined by guests Fiatjaf, William Casarin, Pablo & Odell to discuss Nostr.
Timecodes coming soon.
00:01:29 Guest introductions
00:01:55 How far have things come with nostr?
00:06:46 Ability to remove yourself from a client (Damus)
00:09:08 Notes and highlighting on nostr- 00:15:39 Displaying notes
00:21:52 Short notes and long notes
00:26:28 DMs on nostr
00:34:20 NIP-05 verifications
00:36:53 Consensus on nostr and breaking changes
00:45:31 Onlyzaps and NIP-47
00:52:33 NIP-15 nostr marketplace
01:00:47 Search, indexing and discoverability
01:12:50 Nostr safe spaces- 01:14:16 File headers
01:23:55 Calendars on nostr
01:28:41 Key delegation/revocation
01:38:16 RSS feeds (nostr RSS replacement?)
01:43:58 Notifications and subscriptions
01:47:34 Funding
01:55:34 Roundup and final thoughts
4/26/2023
2:04:58
BR033 - OP_VAULT Round 2, Many Changes & OP_CTV ft. JamesOB, theinstagibbs, Ben Carman & Rijndael
I'm joined by guests JamesOB, Greg, Ben Carman and Rijndael to discuss OP_VAULT.
Discussion Topics
00:01:26 Introductions
00:02:35 Primer on OP_VAULT
00:08:37 How is CHECKTEMPLATEVERIFY achieved?
00:13:12 Fee issues on CTV
00:15:20 How has the proposal evolved?
00:17:32 Simplification of OP_VAULT proposal
00:21:34 Script libraries and CTV templates
00:23:52 OP_VAULT criticisms
00:34:22 Do we need OP_VAULT? Why change Bitcoin?
00:36:44 OP_VAULT Opsec
00:43:30 Cancel paths
00:47:30 Why do OP_VAULT along with CTV?
00:49:57 OP_VAULT + ANYPREVOUT
00:50:28 Blockspace concerns
00:52:41 Use in chaumian mints/ecash
00:53:25 Managing security between L1 & L2
00:56:56 Vaults & DLCs
00:59:10 How do we activate OP_VAULT?
01:02:43 Is there enough interest to do the work?
01:04:05 Investment insurance concerns
01:08:56 Now really, how do we activate OP_VAULT??
01:13:01 Taproot & Segwit complexity VS OP_VAULT
01:16:33 OP_VAULT product market fit
01:18:47 Recursiveness of OP_VAULT
01:19:53 OP_VAULT main selling points
01:26:04 Multisig, OP_VAULT and improving HODL features
01:32:14 Final thoughts
