'The Anatomy of Bitcoin' (Film) w/ @pedromvpg
Pedro is a content creator, communications designer / UX specialist, and the driving force behind a film project called 'The Anatomy of Bitcoin'.
Though this project is still under development, parts of it are available to watch, and it appears likely to be a stunning, entertaining, and effective way to help viewers conceptualize what bitcoin 'is', and how it works.
This project is 'open-source', so you can go to the GitHub page and make contributions, or you can go to the website and see a very detailed outline of the film, with concepts, illustrations, and more.
I love seeing the combination of bitcoin and art, especially when it is used to educate or enhance our understanding of bitcoin.
As such, I thought it would be interesting to have Pedro on the show to discuss it.
Enjoy!
--
More from Pedro:
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/pedromvpg
WEBSITE: https://anatomyofbitcoin.com
GITHUB: https://github.com/bitcoinanatomy/bitcoinanatomy
More from me:
TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA
YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg
MEDIUM: http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex
SUBSTACK: Money Messiah
VIDA: https://vida.page/johnkvallis
NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec
To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit River.com
If you're in Canada, use this link (https://t.co/npfGxWKO26) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it).
Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The Coldcard hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off.