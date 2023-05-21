'The Anatomy of Bitcoin' (Film) w/ @pedromvpg

Pedro is a content creator, communications designer / UX specialist, and the driving force behind a film project called 'The Anatomy of Bitcoin'. Though this project is still under development, parts of it are available to watch, and it appears likely to be a stunning, entertaining, and effective way to help viewers conceptualize what bitcoin 'is', and how it works. This project is 'open-source', so you can go to the GitHub page and make contributions, or you can go to the website and see a very detailed outline of the film, with concepts, illustrations, and more. I love seeing the combination of bitcoin and art, especially when it is used to educate or enhance our understanding of bitcoin. As such, I thought it would be interesting to have Pedro on the show to discuss it. Enjoy! -- More from Pedro: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/pedromvpg WEBSITE: https://anatomyofbitcoin.com GITHUB: https://github.com/bitcoinanatomy/bitcoinanatomy More from me: TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it). Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off.