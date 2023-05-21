Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bitcoin Rapid-Fire in the App
Listen to Bitcoin Rapid-Fire in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Podcast Bitcoin Rapid-Fire
Podcast Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

John Vallis
add
Bitcoin is the future of money, that is my firm belief. I use this show to learn more about this phenomenon, and its various implications, from some of the brig... More
Technology
Bitcoin is the future of money, that is my firm belief. I use this show to learn more about this phenomenon, and its various implications, from some of the brig... More

Available Episodes

5 of 290
  • 'The Anatomy of Bitcoin' (Film) w/ @pedromvpg
    Pedro is a content creator, communications designer / UX specialist, and the driving force behind a film project called 'The Anatomy of Bitcoin'. Though this project is still under development, parts of it are available to watch, and it appears likely to be a stunning, entertaining, and effective way to help viewers conceptualize what bitcoin 'is', and how it works. This project is 'open-source', so you can go to the GitHub page and make contributions, or you can go to the website and see a very detailed outline of the film, with concepts, illustrations, and more. I love seeing the combination of bitcoin and art, especially when it is used to educate or enhance our understanding of bitcoin. As such, I thought it would be interesting to have Pedro on the show to discuss it. Enjoy! -- More from Pedro: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/pedromvpg WEBSITE: https://anatomyofbitcoin.com GITHUB: https://github.com/bitcoinanatomy/bitcoinanatomy More from me:  TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec  To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it).  Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off. 
    6/21/2023
    1:40:08
  • Why Are So Many People 'Revisiting' Religion? A Deep Dive w/ Michael Millerman
    Michael Millerman is a philosopher, the founder of MillermanSchool.com, and the author of the books 'Inside Putin's Brain', and 'Beginning With Heidegger'. I invited him on the show to discuss the seeming trend toward revisiting religion, the role of philosophy, and the central importance of 'Truth' in individuals, families, communities, and civilizations. Enjoy! -- More from Michael: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/M_Millerman WEBSITE: https://www.michaelmillerman.ca More from me: TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it). Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off.
    6/15/2023
    3:08:38
  • Exploring Bitcoin 'Acceleration Theory' w/ Jared Webber
    Jared is a young bitcoiner from Canada who recently wrote an article about bitcoin 'acceleration theory', a perspective which basically asserts that it's better to accelerate the decline of fiat, so that bitcoin can replace it sooner, rather than delaying that process by opposing any of the 'clown world' policies or people of the day. Jared booked himself on the show to discuss, and I thought it was aw worthwhile topic to explore, so we that's what we did! Enjoy! -- More from Jared: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/JaredWeber21 SUBSTACK: https://accelerationpleb.substack.com/p/what-is-acceleration-theory?r=j0tje&utm_campaign=po More from me: TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it). Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off.
    6/9/2023
    54:16
  • A Bitcoiner Discusses His Interest In Anarchism w/ Michael Matulef
    Michael Matulef is a bitcoiner with an interest, or who is ideologically aligned, with 'anarchy'. He booked himself on the show (via my public Calendly link) to come on and discuss it, as well as what bitcoin means to him more broadly. Enjoy! -- More from Michael: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MichaelMatulef NOSTR: npub1t42gfjzfv74v8xrv65f2lrwd65jr85ysrtdmkkfrvqgcss5r4g0qk487qz More from me: TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it). Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off.
    5/29/2023
    1:25:57
  • Fix The Money, Fix the...Soil? From Coal Mining To Regenerative Ranching w/ Jason Wrich
    Jason Wrich is the founder of Wrich Ranches, a regenerative cattle ranch focusing on holistic practices in Crawford, Colorado. The connection between regenerative cattle raising and bitcoin is one that I have been following for a few years now, and one which I find extremely fascinating. So I invited Jason on to hear his story, get his thoughts on the relationship between the two, and hear about his involvement in the 'beef initiative'. Enjoy! -- More from Jason: TWITTER: https://twitter.com/JasonWrich WEBSITE: https://wrich-ranches.business.site More from me: TWITTER: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2P7PUjA⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3aBbZxg⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MEDIUM: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠http://bit.ly/2Zk0Dex⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ SUBSTACK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Money Messiah⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ VIDA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://vida.page/johnkvallis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ NOSTR: npub1cqm6dztalp4l6n04f9k20c333xftgangjla337736dr6faz9na0qf2hjec To buy Bitcoin in the US with zero-fees, purchase hosted mining rigs, and access their Lightning Services platform for developers, visit ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠River.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ If you're in Canada, use this link (⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://t.co/npfGxWKO26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠) to buy bitcoin with Bull Bitcoin, and receive $20 free when you first fund your account with $50 or more (and buy bitcoin with it). Once you buy bitcoin, taking custody of it is extremely important, if you want to maximize the benefit of this unique asset. The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Coldcard⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ hardware wallet is one of the most popular and trusted devices for doing just that. Buy one, and learn more about the great features of this wallet, as well as all their other awesome products, at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://bit.ly/3Zd60Ym⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ & use the PROMO CODE 'VALLIS' for 5% off. The Bitcoin 2023 Conference is going down May 18-20 in ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Miami⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Use the promo code 'VALLIS' for 10% off the biggest bitcoin conference in the world!
    5/21/2023
    2:02:15

More Technology podcasts

About Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Bitcoin is the future of money, that is my firm belief. I use this show to learn more about this phenomenon, and its various implications, from some of the brightest minds in the space, and beyond. I'm not trying to educate or inform anyone, I'm sharing my own journey of attempting to understand bitcoin, and delving in to some of the less obvious, but incredibly profound, aspects of its emergence in the global culture.
Podcast website

Listen to Bitcoin Rapid-Fire, AWR Wavescan - DX Program (WRMI) and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Bitcoin Rapid-Fire: Podcasts in Family