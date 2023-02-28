This is the podcast where supermoms go to burn their capes because doing it all is doing way too much!
More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
Conscious vs Gentle Parenting
So many tools. I love gentle parenting tools!!I use redirection, nonviolent communication, time-ins, etc. all the time.But I'm not always sure of what the "right" tool is.So in this episode, Michelle tells us how to consciously use the tools we're learning.We talk about triggers, sibling rivalry, and even hitting.All the things that'll make us pull our hair out if we are not conscious!I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!InstagramTikTokGet My BookWatch My TEDxTalk
5/17/2023
30:50
The 5 YO Is Finally In Her Own Bed
I'M SHOOK! We've been bedsharing and cosleeping for years. It only took 4 days to sleep train my 5 yo. I'm a gentle parent for sure so I wasn't about to be locking her in her room or ignoring her crying. And honestly, I wasn't forcing her to sleep. No ma'am. The goal was really just for her to get out of my bed and into hers. So we'll call this "bed training."I honestly haven't slept this well in a long time, and I'm really excited to share with you exactly how I did it!You know I love a good breakdown, so in this episode, I discuss the 4 C's that helped me get through this week peacefully.I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!InstagramTikTokGet My BookWatch My TEDxTalk
4/16/2023
15:39
Expectations Vs. Reality | A Journey of Acceptance
Weekly parenting support from Bryana Kappadakunnel'sFollow her on instagram.Get one-on-one coachingWhen I became a mother, I knew exactly what I wanted. I had a vision of what my relationship would look like and even how I wanted my daughter to feel on a day to day basis. I wanted her to be confident and know that she was loved. So naturally it was really devestating to see her struggle with some of the things I struggled with growing up. I thought I had the perfect formula, but my delusions were quickly humbled.This has truly been a journey of mourning the loss of the parent child picture I had in my head. But it's also been a story of triumph through acceptance. And that's exactly what today's episode is about.Bryana does such a graceful job at painting this picture and walking us through the process of radical acceptance.I was so captivated by this conversation, and I believe you will be too. Bryana Kappadakunnel is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist (90464), an Infant-Family Early Childhood Mental Health Specialist, a Perinatal Mental HealthSpecialist-Certified, and a Certified Conscious Parenting Coach via Dr. Shefali’straining program. She is the owner & voice behind Conscious Mommy where she teaches parents to become the conscious parent they never had. For more than a decade, she’s helped thousands of parents learn how to end power struggles, break cycles of past hurts, and transform the energy of their home from chaos to peace.With all of Bryana’s proven and practical insights and strategies, parents grow theirparenting toolkit and their confidence. She is the mom of 2 toddlers, and lives withher spouse in Southern California.I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!InstagramTikTokGet My BookWatch My TEDxTalk
3/28/2023
39:09
How To Encourage Cooperation
Yes, I’m a gentle parent and no, I don’t believe my kids are going to listen to me every time I ask them to do something. However, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t an expectation in my house. I do expect cooperation and collaboration from my kids. But the level of support matches the expectation. It’s always about teaching the behavior rather than forcing it. For me anyway!So in this episode, I share 3 ways to MOTIVATE your child to listen. It’s important to remember that every child is different and that no one tool is the holy grail.However, the more tools you have in your toolbelt, the better equipped you are to handle a multitude of parenting challenges.I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!InstagramTikTokGet My BookWatch My TEDxTalk
3/23/2023
13:26
Checking In With Your Fear
I'm just checking in!In other episodes, we talk about practical tools for growing in our motherhood journey.But one of the best tools I can give you is heightened awareness and the ability to look inside yourself and examine where your parenting strategies are personally coming from.So in this checkin, we're talking about fear and how it's impacting our reactions to our sweet babies!!I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!InstagramTikTokGet My BookWatch My TEDxTalk