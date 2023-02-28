Expectations Vs. Reality | A Journey of Acceptance

Weekly parenting support from Bryana Kappadakunnel'sFollow her on instagram.Get one-on-one coachingWhen I became a mother, I knew exactly what I wanted. I had a vision of what my relationship would look like and even how I wanted my daughter to feel on a day to day basis. I wanted her to be confident and know that she was loved. So naturally it was really devestating to see her struggle with some of the things I struggled with growing up. I thought I had the perfect formula, but my delusions were quickly humbled.This has truly been a journey of mourning the loss of the parent child picture I had in my head. But it's also been a story of triumph through acceptance. And that's exactly what today's episode is about.Bryana does such a graceful job at painting this picture and walking us through the process of radical acceptance.I was so captivated by this conversation, and I believe you will be too. Bryana Kappadakunnel is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist (90464), an Infant-Family Early Childhood Mental Health Specialist, a Perinatal Mental HealthSpecialist-Certified, and a Certified Conscious Parenting Coach via Dr. Shefali'straining program. She is the owner & voice behind Conscious Mommy where she teaches parents to become the conscious parent they never had. For more than a decade, she's helped thousands of parents learn how to end power struggles, break cycles of past hurts, and transform the energy of their home from chaos to peace.With all of Bryana's proven and practical insights and strategies, parents grow theirparenting toolkit and their confidence. She is the mom of 2 toddlers, and lives withher spouse in Southern California.I'm so glad you're here and if no one told you yet....B*tch You're Doin' A Good Job!