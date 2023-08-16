in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience....
1: puff bar allegations and running away to nyc...
it’s nai’s first episode… she’s talking about her potential nicotine addiction, starting a podcast, new york versus la, and everything in between.
8/24/2023
introducing bit my tongue with nailea devora
in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience. bit my tongue explores lessons learned, mistakes made, and the things we should have and could have done… if only we didn’t bite our tongue! (get it haha)
new episodes thursdays. available everywhere you listen to podcasts.