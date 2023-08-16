Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
bit my tongue with nailea devora

Podcast bit my tongue with nailea devora
Nailea Devora & Audioboom Studios
in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience....
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
Available Episodes

  • 1: puff bar allegations and running away to nyc...
    it’s nai’s first episode… she’s talking about her potential nicotine addiction, starting a podcast, new york versus la, and everything in between. subscribe and watch 'bit my tongue' on youtube connect with nai: instagram | tiktok | youtube
    8/24/2023
    50:48
  • introducing bit my tongue with nailea devora
    in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience... bit my tongue explores lessons learned, mistakes made, and the things we should have and could have done… if only we didn’t bite our tongue... new episodes thursdays. available everywhere you listen to podcasts.
    8/16/2023
    0:23

About bit my tongue with nailea devora

in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience. bit my tongue explores lessons learned, mistakes made, and the things we should have and could have done… if only we didn’t bite our tongue! (get it haha) new episodes thursdays. available everywhere you listen to podcasts.
