in the modern age of filtered photos and conversations, nai shares her unfiltered thoughts and experiences in a candid no-frills conversation with her audience... bit my tongue explores lessons learned, mistakes made, and the things we should have and could have done… if only we didn’t bite our tongue... new episodes thursdays. available everywhere you listen to podcasts.

it’s nai’s first episode… she’s talking about her potential nicotine addiction, starting a podcast, new york versus la, and everything in between. subscribe and watch 'bit my tongue' on youtube connect with nai: instagram | tiktok | youtube

About bit my tongue with nailea devora

