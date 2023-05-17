Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Adriana Lozada
On Birthful, working doula and former journalist Adriana Lozada talks pregnancy, birth and postpartum with top experts and new parents. Every episode distills t... More
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-Improvement
On Birthful, working doula and former journalist Adriana Lozada talks pregnancy, birth and postpartum with top experts and new parents. Every episode distills t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 337
  • What You Need To Plan Your Parental Leave
    Perinatal health consultant Arianna Taboada goes through the ins and outs of paid and unpaid parental leave in the United States. She shares with Adriana Lozada how to be realistic about your options for the best possible return to work for you and your family, while lessening the overwhelm.To read up on state-by-state paid parental and medical leave laws go to abetterbalance.orgSponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! NEEDED - Get 20% off your first order at thisisneeded.com with promo code BIRTHFULJENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedHELLO FRESH - Get 16 free meals at hellofresh.com/birthful16 with the code BIRTHFUL16AIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULSTORYWORTH - Get $10 off at storyworth.com/birthful Get the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page.  If you liked this episode, listen to our interview on Why Employers Need to Value Your Parenting Skills and our episode on Working while BreastfeedingYou can connect with Arianna on Instagram @ariannataboada. You can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast and email us at [email protected] If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    6/7/2023
    55:26
  • [Birth Stories] How She Confidently and Calmly Gave Birth in a Moving Car
    Laura Loos has had two non-medicated vaginal births, with her second one happening so super fast, that it involved birthing while in a moving car! She shares with Adriana how connecting with her inner voice and trusting the abundant preparation she had done during pregnancy allowed her to be calm, present, and pragmatic during the unexpectedness of it all. So much so that, once she got to her hospital room, she took full charge of the birth of her placenta. Sponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! NEEDED - Get 20% off your first order at thisisneeded.com with promo code BIRTHFULJENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedHELLO FRESH - Get 16 free meals at hellofresh.com/birthful16 with the code BIRTHFUL16AIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULSTORYWORTH - Get $10 off your first purchase at Storyworth.com/birthfulGet the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page.  If you liked this episode, listen to our interview on the Third Stage of Labor and our episode on How to Sleep Better While PregnantYou can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast and email us at [email protected] If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/31/2023
    41:47
  • How Your Baby Helps During the Birthing Process
    Babies use a set of coordinated movements and specific reflexes that allow them to participate in the birthing process. Adriana Lozada explains how this fascinating process works, and how it helps get themselves earthside.Sponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! NEEDED - Get 20% off your first order at thisisneeded.com with promo code BIRTHFULJENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULDOCKATOT - Get 15% off at dockatot.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedAIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULHELLO FRESH - Get 16 free meals at hellofresh.com/birthful16 with the code BIRTHFUL16Get the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page.  If you liked this episode, listen to our interview on Baby's Position and Labor Flow and our episode on how to Have an Easier Pregnancy (and Birth!) with Chiropractic Care. You can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast on Instagram and email us at [email protected] If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/24/2023
    16:14
  • How She Reframed Birth Toward Pleasure and Let Her Power Flow
    Maya Ehnat was brought up to be comfortable with birth, and so from the get-go, her language and approach weren’t fear-based. Beyond that, much of the preparation she did during pregnancy was guided by a desire to minimize trauma and bring heaps of pleasure and joy into the experience. She shares with Adriana how although her first birth was long and quite challenging, she wouldn’t describe it as painful. Now her second birth? That one was filled with power, permission, fluidity, and delight.Sponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! JENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULDOCKATOT - Get 15% off at dockatot.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULAIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULNORTH AMERICAN HERB & SPICE - Get 25% off your first order at NorthAmericanHerbAndSpice.com with promo code BIRTHFULARMOIRE - Get up to 50% off your first month at armoire.style/birthfulONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedGet the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page.  If you liked this episode, listen to our interview on Rethinking the Pushing Stage and our episode on Real Talk About Vaginal Tears and Episiotomies.You can connect with Maya on Instagram @SolHealth. You can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast and email us at [email protected] If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/17/2023
    59:06
  • How to Bring More Pleasure and Joy Into Your Birth (And Why It Makes a Difference!)
    If you want to minimize sensations of pain and even move them into pleasure, this episode is for you! Debra Pascali-Bonaro and Adriana explore how you can bring more pleasure and joy into your birth, and why doing so can help you not only have a better experience, but also help support your birth physiology for a more flowing birth. Debra shares with Adriana a wide range of actionable suggestions on how to prepare during pregnancy, what to set in place and advocate for during birth, and ways to continue to show up–from a place of pleasure and joy–even if you need interventions or have a belly birth.Sponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! JENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULDOCKATOT - Get 15% off at dockatot.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULAIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULNORTH AMERICAN HERB & SPICE - Get 25% off your first order at NorthAmericanHerbAndSpice.com with promo code BIRTHFULiHERB - Get an exclusive 22% off your entire order at iherb.com with promo code BIRTHFULARMOIRE - Get up to 50% off your first month at armoire.style/birthfulONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedGet the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page.  If you liked this episode, listen to our related interview on Pleasure & Joy During Birth and our episode on Connecting With Your Baby in Utero through Song. You can connect with Debra on Instagram @debrapascalibonaro. You can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast and email us at [email protected] If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
    5/10/2023
    54:56

About Birthful

On Birthful, working doula and former journalist Adriana Lozada talks pregnancy, birth and postpartum with top experts and new parents. Every episode distills the overload of pregnancy information down to the most relevant and useful stuff. Adriana Lozada is a mom, author, speaker, birth doula, postpartum educator, and healthy-sleep consultant. Visit Birthful.com. Please note: Adriana has years of experience but she&#39;s not a doctor, and does not expect anyone to treat the show like medical advice. Please always consult with your care provider. This show does not dispense medical advice.

