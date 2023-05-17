Maya Ehnat was brought up to be comfortable with birth, and so from the get-go, her language and approach weren’t fear-based. Beyond that, much of the preparation she did during pregnancy was guided by a desire to minimize trauma and bring heaps of pleasure and joy into the experience. She shares with Adriana how although her first birth was long and quite challenging, she wouldn’t describe it as painful. Now her second birth? That one was filled with power, permission, fluidity, and delight.Sponsor offers - TIME SENSITIVE! JENNI KAYNE - Get 15% off at jennikayne.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULHONEYLOVE - Get 20% OFF + Free Shipping at honeylove.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULDOCKATOT - Get 15% off at dockatot.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHETTITUDE - Get $25 off your first order at ettitude.com/birthful with promo code BIRTHFULAIR DOCTOR - Get up to 39% off or up to $300 off (depending on your model) at airdoctorpro.com with promo code BIRTHFULNORTH AMERICAN HERB & SPICE - Get 25% off your first order at NorthAmericanHerbAndSpice.com with promo code BIRTHFULARMOIRE - Get up to 50% off your first month at armoire.style/birthfulONESKIN - Get 15% off at https://www.oneskin.co/ with promo code BIRTHFULLIFEMD - Visit lifemd.com/BIRTHFUL to get startedGet the most out of this episode by checking out the resources, transcript, and links listed on its show notes page. If you liked this episode, listen to our interview on Rethinking the Pushing Stage and our episode on Real Talk About Vaginal Tears and Episiotomies.You can connect with Maya on Instagram @SolHealth. You can connect with Birthful @BirthfulPodcast and email us at [email protected]
If you enjoy what you hear, download Birthful's Postpartum Plan FREE when you sign up for our weekly newsletter! You can also sign-up for Adriana’s Own Your Birth online BIRTH preparation classes and her Thrive with Your Newborn online POSTPARTUM preparation course.Follow us on Goodpods, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/birthful/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands