How to Bring More Pleasure and Joy Into Your Birth (And Why It Makes a Difference!)

If you want to minimize sensations of pain and even move them into pleasure, this episode is for you! Debra Pascali-Bonaro and Adriana explore how you can bring more pleasure and joy into your birth, and why doing so can help you not only have a better experience, but also help support your birth physiology for a more flowing birth. Debra shares with Adriana a wide range of actionable suggestions on how to prepare during pregnancy, what to set in place and advocate for during birth, and ways to continue to show up–from a place of pleasure and joy–even if you need interventions or have a belly birth.