Health & Fitness
Dr. Gerald Cizadlo
Health & FitnessMedicineEducationScienceNatural Sciences
Available Episodes

5 of 172
  • Biology 3020: Lectures on Pathophysiology
    12/13/2013
    1:05:00
  • Biology 3020: Lectures on Pathophysiology
    12/11/2013
    1:05:00
  • Biology 3020: Lectures on Pathophysiology
    12/9/2013
    1:05:00
  • Biology 3020: Lectures on Pathophysiology
    12/6/2013
    1:05:00
  • Biology 3020: Lectures on Pathophysiology
    12/2/2013
    1:05:00

About Biology 3020 -- Pathophysiology with Doc C

Pathophysiology with Doc C. To see a course outline or view a digital blackboard of images associated with the various lectures, please visit the Web site at: http://faculty.css.edu/gcizadlo/Patho2004/index.htm.
