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25 episodes
- In this 90 minutes episode, we share many exploratory insights and experiences that both Chris & I had with regards to our own well-being journey.
So come with us on this journey and get curious about the various pillars of health & well-being that we discussed, from Fermentation to Fasting, Nutrition & Hydration to Breathing and Meditation, Conscious Parenting to Community & Relationships.
Topic discussed include: Nutrition, Hydration, Sleep, Movement/ Exercise, Breathwork & Meditation, Relationships, Mindfulness & Conscious Parenting & more...Enjoy and then implement strategies in your own life to upgrade your total well-being of the Body, Mind & Soul!
- Your breathing matters!
Change your breathing … Change your life.
Breathing is the first thing we do in life and the last. It affects the function of all body systems. Yet many people get it wrong around 20,000 times a day. In fact less than 30% of people have physiologically normal breathing. They rarely know this because checking a person’s baseline (awake) breathing pattern is not part of standard medical diagnosis. Therefore a core cause of many symptoms and illnesses is overlooked and remains untreated.
Reduce anxiety, asthma and snoring, and improve sleep, health and performance through getting your breathing right.
NOTE: Better Breathing is NOT Deep Breathing!
Through breathing retraining you CAN change the way you breathe. Benefits are often felt immediately. Learn more at https://breatheaway.com.au/
TESS GRAHAM
Physiotherapist ¦ Buteyko Breathing Educator ¦ Researcher ¦ Speaker ¦ Author
*** Above text is taken with heartfelt thanks from http://breatheability.com/
Remember, Breath Mastery Equals Life Mastery!
- “The quality of water we drink and use has the greatest impact on our health, performance, creativity and the environment than any other substance, yet it is often the last to be addressed... if at all”
- Maat Thor
I am deeply honored & profoundly humbled to have such a fascinating discussion on the science, art & mystery of water - what a fantastic journey into the wonderful world of water! So, grab a glass of yes, water (lol), relax and sit down to go on this magical journey with us in this 54 mins episode with Maat Thor, our guest speaker today.
About Maat:
Matt begun his professional life as a fighter pilot culminated in operational test pilot of next generation (gen5) fighter aero planes. Having spent over 3 decades gracing the skies as an aviator he has traversed some of the greatest bodies of water and rivers from above watching the dynamics of natural flow and infinite expressions of waters meander and movement … what he refers as water gazing … (of note he has even dedicated an entire year of his life to being wholly immersed in a cloud of some form, watching their formation and structures build around him).
This has hugely influenced Matt - He is now a water sommelier, water researcher, trained by the late, great Dr Masaru Emoto as a Hado (Water & Consciousness) instructor and heads up the Emoto Peace Project, U.K., the mission of which is to teach all children on earth the true nature of water.
He’s also a water technologist, water architect and entrepreneur and architects water solutions for domestic, commercial and communities that emulate nature’s principles of harmony, rhythm and dynamic flow in all designs.
An international speaker and storyteller on water related issues he has a trans-disciplinary, multidimensional, intergenerational & multi cultural approach weaving the ‘pioneering new sciences of water and consciousness, traditional ancestral water wisdoms, art and water guardianship into one story.
He is dedicated to creating a New Water Conscious Generation one that pursues a critical need for a generation to completely ‘Rethink Water’ including ceremony and prayer to a return to reverence for all waters and hence all life.
And is cofounder and global ambassador of the ‘Fellowship of the Spring’, a cadre of water guardians and protectors created to educate and inspire water guardianship and introduce ‘Wild Water Law’ and the ‘Rights of Nature’ to the UK and further afield.
Matt studied the internal arts and subtle energies of the human body as a qualified Tai Chi, Chi Kung, Chi Yoga Teacher, having been trained by Master Jason Chan for nearly 20 years.
He has One Mission: …. To Create a Water Conscious Generation.
His podcast Water Stories is ‘where all wisdom streams converge’… as Water is the Grand Unifier!
Website: https://www.maatthor.com/ & https://newwatergeneration.com/
His podcast link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ai/podcast/water-stories/id1571519511
- Welcome to another episode on Total Human Optimization and Holistic Health with a Brother from another Mother ;)!
In this approx. 1 hour episode, I am again on the hot seat as a Guest Speaker & together with Kristof from Montreal Holistic Path, we decode what it means to upgrade our total well-being so that we can thrive, not just survive, in these interesting times!
Some topics covered include: Yogic wisdom, Power of Music in healing & wellbeing, Biohacking the 10 Fundamental Pillars of Health & more...so grab your hot chocolate and sip in the nourishment you all :)
- For a change, in this podcast episode, I am the guest speaker and not the host, so a role reversal!
Anyhow, this under 40 mins episode is perfect for anybody who is new to the concept of Natural Biohacking and wants to briefly understand the importance of the 10 Fundamental Pillars of Health & Wellbeing for Total Human Optimization!
So grab your seat & listen, coz it may just begin the spark of a total conscious lifestyle optimization process in your life!
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About Biohacking Your Best Life
This podcast is for all Biohackers passionate about creating a new paradigm of Total Health & Wellbeing through Consciousness & Technology, one that leads to Total Human Optimization! We will rapidly bio hack our internal & external environment to simply achieve Peak Performance & Live Our Best Lives, without years of research & experimentation! We will be hosting global subject matter experts who will offer practical wisdom to bio hack 10 fundamental pillars of health: Light, EMF, Sleep, Exercise, Nutrition, Hydration, Relationships, Purpose, Mental & Emotional Health.Podcast website
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