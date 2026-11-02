“The quality of water we drink and use has the greatest impact on our health, performance, creativity and the environment than any other substance, yet it is often the last to be addressed... if at all”



- Maat Thor



I am deeply honored & profoundly humbled to have such a fascinating discussion on the science, art & mystery of water - what a fantastic journey into the wonderful world of water! So, grab a glass of yes, water (lol), relax and sit down to go on this magical journey with us in this 54 mins episode with Maat Thor, our guest speaker today.



About Maat:



Matt begun his professional life as a fighter pilot culminated in operational test pilot of next generation (gen5) fighter aero planes. Having spent over 3 decades gracing the skies as an aviator he has traversed some of the greatest bodies of water and rivers from above watching the dynamics of natural flow and infinite expressions of waters meander and movement … what he refers as water gazing … (of note he has even dedicated an entire year of his life to being wholly immersed in a cloud of some form, watching their formation and structures build around him).



This has hugely influenced Matt - He is now a water sommelier, water researcher, trained by the late, great Dr Masaru Emoto as a Hado (Water & Consciousness) instructor and heads up the Emoto Peace Project, U.K., the mission of which is to teach all children on earth the true nature of water.



He’s also a water technologist, water architect and entrepreneur and architects water solutions for domestic, commercial and communities that emulate nature’s principles of harmony, rhythm and dynamic flow in all designs.



An international speaker and storyteller on water related issues he has a trans-disciplinary, multidimensional, intergenerational & multi cultural approach weaving the ‘pioneering new sciences of water and consciousness, traditional ancestral water wisdoms, art and water guardianship into one story.



He is dedicated to creating a New Water Conscious Generation one that pursues a critical need for a generation to completely ‘Rethink Water’ including ceremony and prayer to a return to reverence for all waters and hence all life.



And is cofounder and global ambassador of the ‘Fellowship of the Spring’, a cadre of water guardians and protectors created to educate and inspire water guardianship and introduce ‘Wild Water Law’ and the ‘Rights of Nature’ to the UK and further afield.



Matt studied the internal arts and subtle energies of the human body as a qualified Tai Chi, Chi Kung, Chi Yoga Teacher, having been trained by Master Jason Chan for nearly 20 years.



He has One Mission: …. To Create a Water Conscious Generation.



His podcast Water Stories is ‘where all wisdom streams converge’… as Water is the Grand Unifier!



Website: https://www.maatthor.com/ & https://newwatergeneration.com/



His podcast link: https://podcasts.apple.com/ai/podcast/water-stories/id1571519511