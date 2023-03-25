About Biohacking Bestie with Aggie Lal

At Biohacking Bestie, we explore a new paradigm for women based on expansion, freedom, and audacity to live life in our fullest expression. We’re here to learn how to optimize our biology, our minds and our spirits not only to live a full f*ck yes life, but to raise the vibration of our communities, and the world at large. (because starvation diets, obsessing about what to eat and then feeling guilty for not getting it all perfect is exactly what keeps women small).

We cover a range of topics that are relevant to women's health, including hormonal balance, healthy practices, and anti-aging. Our guests include leading experts in the field of women's health, including doctors, researchers, and womens activists who share their insights and experiences.

We discuss the latest biohacking tools and techniques, including the latest science on nutrition, weight loss, longevity, and fitness. Aggie, being one of the first women in the biohacking space, is now setting out to provide actionable tips and strategies to help women achieve their health and wellness goals.

Our podcast is designed to empower women to take control of their health and optimize their performance.

Whether you're an experienced biohacker or just getting started, our podcast offers something for everyone. Join us as we explore the exciting world of women's biohacking and discover new ways to enhance your health and wellbeing. Grab your bulletproof, coffee or apple cider vinegar sit back and tune in!





Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.