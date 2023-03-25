Biohacking Bestie with Aggie Lal

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Unlocking Your Inner Genius: Dr. Daniel Amen's Breakthrough Secrets to Unleashing Cognitive Power
    Welcome to another episode of the Biohacking Bestie Podcast, where we're about to blow your mind with an incredible episode featuring the one and only Dr. Daniel Amen!Connect with Dr. Amen:Website: https://www.amenclinics.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doc_amen/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrDanielAmen_BrainHealthPodcast: https://www.amenclinics.com/podcast/Connect with AggieInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/aggie/Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/biohackingb...Biohacking Bestie YouTube Channel / https://www.youtube.com/@biohackingbestie Check out my courses here:Higher Self Academy: https://higherselfacademy.co/Get ready to unlock your brain's full potential as we explore the secrets of cognitive optimization with Dr. Daniel Amen, a renowned psychiatrist and brain health expert. Discover how lifestyle factors and brain imaging technology can enhance cognitive function and improve mental well-being. Whether you want to overcome challenges or maximize your cognitive abilities, this episode provides valuable tools to thrive. Join us and revolutionize your thinking to tap into your brain's extraordinary power. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/22/2023
    1:09:06
  • Ask your P*ssy!: The Power of Sound Alchemy with Vylana Marcus
    Get ready for an eye-opening episode of the Biohacking Bestie Podcast with the incredible Vylana Marcus. Connect with Vylana Marcus:Website: https://vylana.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vylana/YouTube: youtube.com/vylanaMusic: https://vylana.fanlink.to/goddess-rise “Rise of the Goddess Film”Connect with AggieInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/aggie/Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/biohackingb…Biohacking Bestie YouTube Channel / @biohackingbestie  Check out my courses here:Higher Self Academy: https://higherselfacademy.co/Vylana is a sound alchemist and medicine woman who has dedicated her life to guiding and healing individuals through unique heart-centered healing modalities. She has shared her gifts with audiences around the world, using sound and vibration as transformative tools for healing.In this episode, she shares her insights and wisdom on how sound can awaken your true power and potential. She tells us how to make space for creation in our lives and encourages us to embrace and embody our true inner energy and voice. She also talks about the boundaries that society has placed, deeming certain things as taboo, and how to break them down to become our most authentic selves.Get ready to explore the powerful biohack of sound alchemy and discover the secrets to unleashing your true inner king or queen. This episode is a must-listen for anyone on a journey of transformation and self-discovery. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    1:30:07
  • Spiritual Ascension Process: Say Goodbye to the 'Not Self' and Embrace a New Way of Spiritual Evolution with Adriana De Los Rios
    Get ready to take your spiritual journey to the next level with the latest episode of the Biohacking Bestie Podcast. Our guest, Adriana De Los Rios, shares her unique approach to bio-spiritual awakening and transformation with her tool, Psychotransmutation. Connect with Adriana:Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/psychotransmutation/Website | https://psychotransmutation.com/Connect with AggieInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/aggie/Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/biohackingb…Biohacking Bestie YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8_L-xSXL3GO2k-FMqmXeZw Check out my courses here:Higher Self Academy: https://higherselfacademy.co/She'll guide you through breaking free from limiting beliefs and behaviors to live your most authentic life. Tune in now to embody your highest self and live your best life! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    1:19:43
  • Stop Taking The Pill with Dave Asprey: From Computer Hacker to Biohacking Pioneer
    Get ready to hack your way to peak wellness with the "Father of Biohacking" himself, Dave Asprey! Connect with DaveTwitter | https://twitter.com/bulletproofexecInstagram |  https://www.instagram.com/dave.aspreyPodcast | https://daveasprey.com/category/podcasts/Connect with AggieInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/aggie/Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/biohackingb…Biohacking Bestie YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8_L-xSXL3GO2k-FMqmXeZw Check out my courses here:Higher Self Academy: https://higherselfacademy.co/In this episode of the Biohacking Bestie Podcast, Dave shares his personal journey and breaks down the "lazy principle" - the secret to working smarter, not harder for optimal health. Plus, he explains the vital connection between minerals and hormones and shares practical tips for maintaining hormonal balance. Tune in now to learn how to exercise and eat smarter, not harder! 💪🧠 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    1:05:52
  • Prayer+Pleasure?! Emily Fletcher's Shocking Technique That Will Change Your Life
    Get ready to unleash and tap into your fullest potential with our guest, Emily Fletcher!Connect with Emily Fletcher:Podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/whythisWebsite | https://zivameditation.comInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/zivameditation Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/emilystellafletcherFree Masterclass: https://Www.Zivameditation.com/podcastConnect with AggieInstagram | https://www.instagram.com/aggie/Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/biohackingb...Biohacking Bestie YouTube Channel:    / @biohackingbestie  Emily is the founder of a company called Ziva and her goal is to help you heal your past so you can create your future. Reducing the stress, the overwhelm, anxiety, and crappy sleeping patterns.In this episode, we're diving into the world of pleasure prayer and exploring how it can revolutionize your life. We get real about the societal conditioning that holds us back from embracing our desires and why it's time to say F**k society's expectations.Emily shares her personal experience as a mom entrepreneur and how learning to prioritize was the key to her success. If you're ready to embrace pleasure and unlock your full potential, this episode is for you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/25/2023
    1:05:13

At Biohacking Bestie, we explore a new paradigm for women based on expansion, freedom, and audacity to live life in our fullest expression. We’re here to learn how to optimize our biology, our minds and our spirits not only to live a full f*ck yes life, but to raise the vibration of our communities, and the world at large. (because starvation diets, obsessing about what to eat and then feeling guilty for not getting it all perfect is exactly what keeps women small).


We cover a range of topics that are relevant to women's health, including hormonal balance, healthy practices, and anti-aging. Our guests include leading experts in the field of women's health, including doctors, researchers, and womens activists who share their insights and experiences.

We discuss the latest biohacking tools and techniques, including the latest science on nutrition, weight loss, longevity, and fitness. Aggie, being one of the first women in the biohacking space, is now setting out to provide actionable tips and strategies to help women achieve their health and wellness goals.

Our podcast is designed to empower women to take control of their health and optimize their performance.

Whether you're an experienced biohacker or just getting started, our podcast offers something for everyone. Join us as we explore the exciting world of women's biohacking and discover new ways to enhance your health and wellbeing. Grab your bulletproof, coffee or apple cider vinegar sit back and tune in!



