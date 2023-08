Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have consistently used current technology to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth. The Billy...

About Billy Graham TV Specials

Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have consistently used current technology to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth. The Billy Graham TV Specials are half-hour, ministry-focused programs covering various initiatives. Each program highlights how the Gospel is impacting people around the world. The Billy Graham TV Specials are broadcast on many Christian networks. See recent episodes and get involved online at www.BillyGraham.tv.