Billion Dollar Moves™ with Sarah Chen-Spellings | Global Venture Capital

[BITE] Redefining CVC with Intel Capital's $20B Portfolio w/ Nick Washburn, Intel Capital
This week, we're taking you back into the dynamic world of corporate venture capital with a must-listen conversation featuring Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital — one of the most prolific and impactful CVCs, with over $20 billion invested across the tech ecosystem.
Why now? Gearing up for 2025 — after the rollercoaster of recent years, investor sentiment is shifting dramatically. Institutional giants like pension funds and family offices are reportedly increasing their VC allocations by as much as 33% in the next 12 months!
If you missed out the original episode, or would like to revisit these key takeaways — this episode is for you. Whether you're a founder, an innovator, or a capital allocator, Nick's wisdom is packed with actionable takeaways, and life lessons really, that will leave you energized and ready to seize the opportunities 2025 has to offer.
Timestamps / Key Takeaways
0:00 - Intro
01:15 - Key takeaway #1: "Chasing the Puck"
02:55 - Key Takeaway #2: "The Anti-Pattern Matcher"
05:11 - Key Takeaway #3: "Building Legendary Companies"
08:51 - Key Takeaway #4: "Patience and Discipline in Venture"
12:06 - Key Takeaway #5: "Focus on What You Can Control"
13:55 - Closing Remarks
Full Episode:
Inside Intel Capital: How a Multi-Billion Dollar Portfolio Sets the Standard for CVCs w/ Nick Washburn, Intel Capital
About Nick Washburn
Nick Washburn is a Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital located in Denver, CO. He joined Intel Capital in 2014.
Nick is a voting member of Intel Capital’s investment committee and co-manages Intel Capital’s cloud investment domain. He focuses on early-stage investments in cloud-native infrastructure, developer tools, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and data platforms.
Nick currently serves as a director or observer on the boards of Augtera Networks, Fly.io, Freshpaint, Moderne, OtterTune, and Tetrate. He also works closely on Intel Capital’s investments in Anyscale and Upbound.
In addition, Nick currently serves as a director on the board of the National Venture Capital Association, and he is a member of the Kauffman Fellows, Class 25. He is a proud father to amazing twin boys, he loves playing ice hockey, and he is an avid lover of all things outdoors, including skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing.
