Billion Dollar Moves™ with Sarah Chen-Spellings | Global Venture Capital

CEO Series: Lisa Su, AMD

Happy 2025, movers and shakers! We're back for the 2025 season, and let me tell you—this is not just another episode. We're kicking off the new year and the highly anticipated return of the Billion Dollar CEO Series! You asked for it, and we're delivering—bigger and better than ever. To launch the series, we're deconstructing #billiondollarmoves of none other than the unstoppable Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD. From spearheading game-changing innovations to orchestrating one of the greatest corporate turnarounds in tech history, Lisa's story is one of resilience, vision, and leadership at its finest. So grab your coffee (or your GPU-powered supercomputer) and tune in, because this is an episode you do not want to miss. Let's dive in! Timestamps / Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 01:24 - The Engine Behind Today's Digital World 04:52 - Lisa Su's MIT and the Early Career Years 07:16 - The AMD Turnaround 10:56 - Pioneering Supercomputing with El Capitan 13:24 - The Challenges Ahead: Chip Industry and AMD 16:26 - Lisa Su's Leadership Philosophy and Style 18:29 - 5 Questions for Leaders Inspired by Lisa Su's Journey About Lisa Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, has spearheaded the company's transformation into a global leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, driving advancements in computing and AI to tackle the world's most pressing challenges. Since joining AMD in 2012, she has held pivotal roles, including Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and later CEO, where she unified AMD's operations, product strategy, and market execution into a cohesive, industry-leading organization. Lisa is TIME's CEO of the Year, one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI, received the 2024 Bower Award for Business Leadership, has been honored in multiple "most powerful women" lists for several years, and received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Committee for Economic Development (CED). Learn more about Lisa: Wikipedia FOLLOW LISA ON X | FOLLOW LISA ON LINKEDIN Resources: Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD | Behind the Tech with Microsoft's CTO Kevin Scott https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd65Ok379ZI AMD's CEO Wants to Chip Away at Nvidia's Lead | The Circuit with Emily Chang https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ve5SAFPYZ8 CEO of the Year Lisa Su Talks Competition and Collaboration in the Semiconductor Industry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIokM_4i1i0 How to Build a Thriving AI Ecosystem with Lisa Su, CEO of AMD https://a16z.com/how-to-build-ai-ecosystem-lisa-su-ceo-of-amd/ AMD CEO Lisa Su on the AI revolution | Decoder with Nilay Patel https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/amd-ceo-lisa-su-on-the-ai-revolution/id1011668648?i=1000629660416 Lisa Su CEO of AMD | In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-good-company-with-nicolai-tangen/id1614211565?i=1000581623355 How Chip Giant AMD Finally Caught Intel | CNBC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gLm0Jo0cnk