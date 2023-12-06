Powered by RND
Billion Dollar Moves™ with Sarah Chen-Spellings | Global Venture Capital

Sarah Chen-Spellings
Lead, build, and invest better. Join award-winning entrepreneur and investor Sarah Chen-Spellings as she travels across the globe in search of what she calls th...
Business

  • The Billionaire Mindset: Robert Herjavec on Risk, Wealth & Scaling to $1B
    From a small Croatian village to building billion-dollar businesses, Robert Herjavec knows what it takes to turn risk into reward. In this special episode, recorded at Biban 2024 and brought to you by Monsha’at, we dive into Robert’s journey—bootstrapping his first company from his basement, making strategic exits to giants like AT&T and Nokia, and mastering the art of wealth creation. Whether you're aiming for your first million or your next billion, Robert’s insights on resilience, risk, and reinvention will leave you inspired to make your own Billion Dollar Moves. Timestamps / Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 01:46 - First impressions of Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial spirit; perspective on wealth 02:55 - Critical strategies for Saudi Arabia entrepreneurs to succeed in Western markets 04:11 - Building a $1 million versus $100 million business 05:41 - The influence of Robert’s immigrant background on his leadership 06:24 - How to choose an idea to double down on 08:07 - Unexpected lessons learned from 21 years of Shark Tank 12:32 - Investment made through Shark Tank; are those good deals? 14:02 - The opportunity for women-led innovation in Saudi Arabia About Robert Herjavec Robert Herjavec is a Croatian-Canadian businessman, investor, and television personality. Herjavec founded BRAK Systems, a Canadian integrator of Internet security software, and sold it to AT&T Canada in 2000 for $30.2 million. FOLLOW ROBERT: Instagram | LinkedIn | X/Twitter - PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://billiondollarmoves.com Watch on Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/sarahchenglobal Join the community: https://sarah-chen.ck.page/billiondollarmoves FOLLOW SARAH: LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/sarahchenglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/sarahchenglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahchenglobal
    16:14
  • Best of 2024: Masterclass in Leadership, Innovation, and Resilience
    As we step into 2025, let’s pause to reflect on the lessons that shaped us in 2024. This week on Billion Dollar Moves, we’re bringing you a curated collection of the most impactful insights from our incredible guests over the past year. From overcoming rejection and pioneering in business to purposeful investing, bold leadership, and breaking stereotypes, this episode is packed with strategies and stories that defined a year of transformation. Get ready to relive these moments and glean inspiration to make your own #BillionDollarMoves in 2025! Timestamps/Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 0:40 - Key Takeaway 1: Resilience Through Rejection and Growth – Failure is but part of the process 01:11 - Melanie Perkins: From over 100 VC rejections to building Canva into a $26B startup 02:07 - Iman Abuzeid: Rejection is the norm; tips for selective fundraising 04:09 - Key Takeaway 2: Pioneering in Business 04:43 - Julie Wainwright: Just because something hasn’t been done doesn’t mean it can’t 06:24 - Anjali Sud: Pivoting Vimeo into a SaaS platform and navigating public listing 09:15 - Steve Chen: The ‘One-Way Ticket’: “If I have an idea, I'm just going to regret it if I don't take this opportunity now to actually try it out.” 11:01 - Key Takeaway 3: Purposeful Investing 11:40 - Jack Selby: Impact of capital and investing in art, film, and women in tech 13:27 - Beyond ChatGPT: Balancing advancement with ethics in AI investments. 17:10 - Key Takeaway 4: Leadership and Strategic Vision 17:33 - Glenda McNeal: Building partnerships and consumer focus as a growth leader 19:20 - Key Takeaway 5: Breaking Stereotypes 19:40 - Shama Amalean Skinner: Redefining women’s health and addressing stigma through advocacy 22:06 - Closing Remarks Best of 2024 Full Episodes: CEO Series: Melanie Perkins https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/ceo-series-melanie-perkins-canva/ [BITE] Iman Abuzeid: Rise of A Rare Unicorn https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/resilience-black-female-unicorn-iman-abuzeid-incredible-health/ Anjali Sud: From Vimeo to Tubi https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/vimeo-tubi-anjali-sud-leveraging-disruption/ CEO Series: Julie Wainwright https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/ceo-series-julie-wainwright-the-realreal/ Steve Chen: Journey After YouTube https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/journey-after-youtube-steve-chen-draco/ Jack Selby: Purposeful Investing in AI https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/purposeful-investing-in-ai-jack-selby-thiel-capital/ Beyond ChatGPT: AI Insights and Impact w/ OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Trill Impact https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/beyond-chatgpt-openai-google-deepmind-trill-impact/ Glenda McNeal: The Power of Influence and The Art of Partnerships https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/power-of-influence-art-of-partnerships-glenda-mcneal-american-express/ Shama Amalean Skinner: Why ‘Taboo’ Brands Win https://www.billiondollarmoves.com/breaking-barriers-taboo-brands-shama-amalean-skinner-former-coo-thinx/ - PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://billiondollarmoves.com Watch on Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/sarahchenglobal Join the community: https://sarah-chen.ck.page/billiondollarmoves   FOLLOW SARAH: LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/sarahchenglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/sarahchenglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahchenglobal
    22:55
  • CEO Series: Lisa Su, AMD
    Happy 2025, movers and shakers! We're back for the 2025 season, and let me tell you—this is not just another episode.  We’re kicking off the new year and the highly anticipated return of the Billion Dollar CEO Series! You asked for it, and we’re delivering—bigger and better than ever. To launch the series, we’re deconstructing #billiondollarmoves of none other than the unstoppable Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD. From spearheading game-changing innovations to orchestrating one of the greatest corporate turnarounds in tech history, Lisa’s story is one of resilience, vision, and leadership at its finest. So grab your coffee (or your GPU-powered supercomputer) and tune in, because this is an episode you do not want to miss. Let’s dive in! Timestamps / Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 01:24 - The Engine Behind Today’s Digital World 04:52 - Lisa Su’s MIT and the Early Career Years 07:16 - The AMD Turnaround 10:56 - Pioneering Supercomputing with El Capitan 13:24 - The Challenges Ahead: Chip Industry and AMD 16:26 - Lisa Su’s Leadership Philosophy and Style 18:29 - 5 Questions for Leaders Inspired by Lisa Su’s Journey About Lisa Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, has spearheaded the company’s transformation into a global leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, driving advancements in computing and AI to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges. Since joining AMD in 2012, she has held pivotal roles, including Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and later CEO, where she unified AMD’s operations, product strategy, and market execution into a cohesive, industry-leading organization. Lisa is TIME's CEO of the Year, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, received the 2024 Bower Award for Business Leadership, has been honored in multiple "most powerful women" lists for several years, and received the Distinguished Leadership Award from the Committee for Economic Development (CED).  Learn more about Lisa: Wikipedia FOLLOW LISA ON X | FOLLOW LISA ON LINKEDIN Resources: Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD | Behind the Tech with Microsoft's CTO Kevin Scott https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gd65Ok379ZI AMD's CEO Wants to Chip Away at Nvidia's Lead | The Circuit with Emily Chang https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ve5SAFPYZ8 CEO of the Year Lisa Su Talks Competition and Collaboration in the Semiconductor Industry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIokM_4i1i0  How to Build a Thriving AI Ecosystem with Lisa Su, CEO of AMD https://a16z.com/how-to-build-ai-ecosystem-lisa-su-ceo-of-amd/ AMD CEO Lisa Su on the AI revolution | Decoder with Nilay Patel https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/amd-ceo-lisa-su-on-the-ai-revolution/id1011668648?i=1000629660416  Lisa Su CEO of AMD | In Good Company with Nicolai Tangen https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/in-good-company-with-nicolai-tangen/id1614211565?i=1000581623355  How Chip Giant AMD Finally Caught Intel | CNBC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_gLm0Jo0cnk - PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://billiondollarmoves.com Watch on Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/sarahchenglobal Join the community: https://sarah-chen.ck.page/billiondollarmoves FOLLOW SARAH: LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/sarahchenglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/sarahchenglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahchenglobal
    22:28
  • [BITE] Redefining CVC with Intel Capital's $20B Portfolio w/ Nick Washburn, Intel Capital
    This week, we're taking you back into the dynamic world of corporate venture capital with a must-listen conversation featuring Nick Washburn, Senior Managing Director at Intel Capital — one of the most prolific and impactful CVCs, with over $20 billion invested across the tech ecosystem. Why now? Gearing up for 2025 — after the rollercoaster of recent years, investor sentiment is shifting dramatically. Institutional giants like pension funds and family offices are reportedly increasing their VC allocations by as much as 33% in the next 12 months! If you missed out the original episode, or would like to revisit these key takeaways — this episode is for you. Whether you're a founder, an innovator, or a capital allocator, Nick's wisdom is packed with actionable takeaways, and life lessons really, that will leave you energized and ready to seize the opportunities 2025 has to offer. Timestamps / Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 01:15 - Key takeaway #1: "Chasing the Puck" 02:55 - Key Takeaway #2: "The Anti-Pattern Matcher" 05:11 - Key Takeaway #3: "Building Legendary Companies" 08:51 - Key Takeaway #4: "Patience and Discipline in Venture" 12:06 - Key Takeaway #5: "Focus on What You Can Control" 13:55 - Closing Remarks Full Episode: Inside Intel Capital: How a Multi-Billion Dollar Portfolio Sets the Standard for CVCs w/ Nick Washburn, Intel Capital About Nick Washburn Nick Washburn is a Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital located in Denver, CO. He joined Intel Capital in 2014. Nick is a voting member of Intel Capital’s investment committee and co-manages Intel Capital’s cloud investment domain. He focuses on early-stage investments in cloud-native infrastructure, developer tools, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and data platforms. Nick currently serves as a director or observer on the boards of Augtera Networks, Fly.io, Freshpaint, Moderne, OtterTune, and Tetrate. He also works closely on Intel Capital’s investments in Anyscale and Upbound. In addition, Nick currently serves as a director on the board of the National Venture Capital Association, and he is a member of the Kauffman Fellows, Class 25. He is a proud father to amazing twin boys, he loves playing ice hockey, and he is an avid lover of all things outdoors, including skiing, mountain biking and rock climbing. FOLLOW NICK: LinkedIn PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://billiondollarmoves.com Watch on Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/sarahchenglobal Join the community: https://sarah-chen.ck.page/billiondollarmoves   FOLLOW SARAH: LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/sarahchenglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/sarahchenglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahchenglobal
    15:42
  • $150M Revenue & $500M Capital: Transforming Mobility Markets with Financial Inclusion w/ Tingting Peng, Moove
    This week, we sit down with Tingting Peng, the Chief Transformation Officer of Moove, the African-born fintech tackling financial inclusion through innovative mobility solutions. With over $500 million raised in equity and debt financing, and a customer base of 30,000 drivers across global markets, Moove is redefining vehicle ownership and creating pathways to economic empowerment. Tingting shares her incredible journey — from navigating the high-stakes world of hedge funds to embracing purpose-driven leadership at Moove. She opens up about the pivotal moments that shaped her career, including the global financial crisis and her mid-career pivot into social enterprise. We also dive into her role in scaling Moove’s operations to $150 million in annual recurring revenue, building strategic partnerships with giants like Uber, and driving innovation in emerging markets. Get ready for a masterclass on resilience, leadership, and the power of purpose in building a successful business! Timestamps / Key Takeaways 0:00 - Intro 02:36 - Billion Dollar Questions 04:52 - The pivots in Tingting’s career - from hedge fund manager to yoga teacher to today’s Moove 08:46 - The journey of becoming the first executive hired of a Nigerian-founded startup 11:10 - Leadership qualities to seek in founders; the co-founder dynamics 15:56 - Driving financial inclusion in mobility industry; obstacles faced and solutions provided in Nigeria 22:03 - Surprising learnings from gender analysis; managing volatility in different markets 27:03 - Pulling out from Egypt and Kenya: key learnings 31:40 - Strategic partnership with Uber and beyond 34:38 - Building a global business from early - partnership with OEM and making impact 40:23 - Hardest lessons learned; “always in fundraising mode” About Tingting Tingting is Chief Capital, Strategy, and Impact Officer at Moove, a mobility fintech focused on revenue-based financing for gig workers globally. She is also an angel investor and advisor to startups across healthtech, climate tech, HR tech and fintech. As a former investment banker, hedge fund analyst and private equity investor, Tingting has extensive experience across private markets asset classes and a passion for building and scaling impactful businesses at the intersection of tech, finance, and wellbeing. She is a graduate of MIT with an MBA from London Business School. Tingting is a member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle and has been recognised by Fintech Magazine as a Top 100 Women in Fintech 2023 and by the Financial Technology Report as a Top 25 Women Leader in Financial Technology of 2022. - PODCAST INFO: Podcast website: https://billiondollarmoves.com Watch on Youtube: https://tinyurl.com/sarahchenglobal Join the community: https://sarah-chen.ck.page/billiondollarmoves   FOLLOW SARAH: LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/sarahchenglobal Instagram: https://instagram.com/sarahchenglobal Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahchenglobal
    47:56

About Billion Dollar Moves™ with Sarah Chen-Spellings | Global Venture Capital

Lead, build, and invest better. Join award-winning entrepreneur and investor Sarah Chen-Spellings as she travels across the globe in search of what she calls the 'unexpected leader'. Every week, we deconstruct the Billion Dollar Moves of unicorn founders & funders; many of them underestimated long before they became iconic. Many of them, unexpected leaders, just like you. This show is about unfiltered conversations about success, failure, fear, and courage in the pursuit of the next big thing in tech and venture. Billion Dollar Moves is proud to be part of the Hubspot Podcast Network with 10 million downloads a month as a group.
