Available Episodes
5 of 152
Linkin Park
Zane chats to the band about the 20th anniversary of "Meteora" and reflect on the impact Chester Bennington had on the music and their journey.
Thundercat
Thundercat catches up with Zane about his latest track with Tame Impala and what he’s been up to since they last spoke in 2020.
Fall Out Boy
Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz on the band's latest album, "So Much (For) Stardust”.
Myke Towers
Myke Towers joins Zane in the studio for a breakdown of his latest project, "LA VIDE ES UNA”.
6lack
Zane meets 6LACK in scenic Topanga Canyon for a wide ranging conversation about his latest album, 'Since I Have A Lover' and a trip into the artist's creative process.
Show more About The Zane Lowe Interview Series
One thing that today's biggest artists have in common: They all speak with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their lives and the stories behind their songs. Hear why he is the interviewer the biggest stars open up to in these candid, in-depth conversations, now available in full on Apple Podcasts.
