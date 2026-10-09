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Bill Mick Podcast

Bill Mick
GovernmentNews
Bill Mick Podcast
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Bill Mick Podcast

    261009 The Presidential Blockade & No Nope (FL Grand Jury Report)

    10/09/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    From the value of college to undermining the will of the electorate by stopping future administrations from policy changes and Medicaid issues good and bad to data centers, we covered a lot of ground on Friday's show.
  • Bill Mick Podcast

    261008 Community Service vs Political Persuasion

    10/08/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    From Polling to Community Service & Bad Political Decisions, we explore the whys of media, Republican campaigning and Political Alliances.
  • Bill Mick Podcast

    261007 Sugar, Spice & Socialism

    10/07/2026 | 1h 47 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    Living with Lies and Deception all around us...from politics to "sugar free" drinks that have as much sugar as a Reese's Cup. News, Sports, Politics & Social Issues at the intersection of The Bill Mick Podcast.
  • Bill Mick Podcast

    261006 Rubber Ducks, Chicken & Other Brids

    10/06/2026 | 1h 44 mins.
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    Tech trouble, a foul start, giving us the birds and AI
  • Bill Mick Podcast

    261003 he Waffle & The Redskins

    10/05/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Hey! I'd love to hear your thoughts, send me a voice note.
    From the power of nicknames and language in general to the role of chaplains in the military, this episode lives where we do...the intersection of news, sports, politics and culture.
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About Bill Mick Podcast
All things Brevard County and other topics of interest http://billmick.com
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