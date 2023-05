The Latest Buzz*

Is your windshield accumulating less bug splatter? Insects, the most numerous animals on Earth, are becoming scarcer, and that's not good news. They're essential, and not just for their service as pollinators. We ask what's causing the decrease in insect populations, and how can it be reversed. Also, the story of how California's early citrus crops came under attack – a problem that was solved by turning Nature on itself. And how chimpanzee "doctors" use insects to treat wounds. We investigate the small and the many on "The Latest Buzz." Guests: Martin Kernan – Historian and journalist. His article, "The Bug That Saved California," appeared in the January-February 2022 issue of the Smithsonian Alessandra Mascaro – Evolutionary Biologist, currently working at the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project, co-author of the Current Biology paper, "Application of insects to wounds of self and others by chimpanzees in the wild" Lara Southern – Doctoral student at the University of Osnabruck, co-author of the Current Biology paper, "Application of insects to wounds of self and others by chimpanzees in the wild" Oliver Milman – Environment correspondent for The Guardian in the U.S. and author of "The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires that Run the World" Featuring music by Dewey Dellay and Jun Miyake *Originally aired March 28, 2022