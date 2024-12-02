Top Stations
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
Bible Studies for Life | Adults
Bible Studies for Life | Adults
Lifeway Christian Resources
add
Weekly updates and training helps for use with the Bible Studies for Life Adult Curriculum.
More
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Education
Courses
Available Episodes
5 of 253
Looking Forward to Joy
This is session 3 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: Jesus has come, giving us much cause for joy.
--------
23:57
Looking Forward to Peace
This is session 2 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: We have peace when we have Christ.
--------
21:49
Looking Forward with Hope
This is session 1 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: We have a sure hope because Jesus came to us.
--------
22:48
The God Who Rescues
This is the special focus session. The Point is: We can be thankful that God rescues us.
--------
30:22
Joseph and His Brothers: Family Reconciliation
This is Session 6 of the study "Navigating Family Conflict." The Point is: Forgiveness can lead to family healing and restoration.
--------
21:02
Show more
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
About Bible Studies for Life | Adults
Weekly updates and training helps for use with the Bible Studies for Life Adult Curriculum.
Podcast website
