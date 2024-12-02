Powered by RND
Bible Studies for Life | Adults

Podcast Bible Studies for Life | Adults
Lifeway Christian Resources
Weekly updates and training helps for use with the Bible Studies for Life Adult Curriculum.
Available Episodes

5 of 253
  • Looking Forward to Joy
    This is session 3 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: Jesus has come, giving us much cause for joy. 
    --------  
    23:57
  • Looking Forward to Peace
    This is session 2 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: We have peace when we have Christ. 
    --------  
    21:49
  • Looking Forward with Hope
    This is session 1 of the study "Looking Forward to Christmas." The Point is: We have a sure hope because Jesus came to us. 
    --------  
    22:48
  • The God Who Rescues
    This is the special focus session. The Point is: We can be thankful that God rescues us.
    --------  
    30:22
  • Joseph and His Brothers: Family Reconciliation
    This is Session 6 of the study "Navigating Family Conflict." The Point is: Forgiveness can lead to family healing and restoration. 
    --------  
    21:02

About Bible Studies for Life | Adults

Weekly updates and training helps for use with the Bible Studies for Life Adult Curriculum.
