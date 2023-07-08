Join Pastors Nikki, Clayton, and Eric as they get festive and create their own holidays! What holiday would you create? The pastors also look at the definitiveness, logical analysis, and spiritual inquiry found in Matthew 12:22-37 Jump into the Bible Savvy reading schedule at biblesavvy.com

Pastors Nikki, Clayton, and Eric navigate through their favorite car stories! They also look at the healing, interaction, and lessons found in Matthew 15:21-28 Jump into the Bible Savvy reading schedule at biblesavvy.com

Join Pastors Nikki, Clayton, and Eric as they choose their favorite decades! What is your decade of choice? The pastors also have a MAJOR announcement for an upcoming episode of the Bible Savvy podcast! They also look at the forgiveness, situational thoughts, and considerations of marriage found in Matthew 19:1-12. Jump into the Bible Savvy reading schedule at biblesavvy.com

Join Pastors Nikki, Clayton, and Eric as they play switcheroo with the voices of animals! Nikki also has a very special announcement for the upcoming live Bible Savvy episode on August 26 & 27. They also look at the taxation, flattery attempts, and Jesus' insights on motivations found in Matthew 22:15-22. Jump into the Bible Savvy reading schedule at biblesavvy.com

Join Pastors Nikki, Clayton, and Eric on this LIVE edition of the Bible Savvy Podcast where they are joined by a special guest… YOU! Using the most interactive version of the COMMA Method yet, we go over the Fifth Block of Teaching, Glory of God, and more found in Matthew 25:31-46. Jump into the Bible Savvy reading schedule at biblesavvy.com

About Bible Savvy

Welcome to the Bible Savvy Podcast, a weekly conversation on how to understand, enjoy, and apply God’s Word. Join hosts Clayton Keenon, Eric Ferris, and Nikki Lucas as they unpack the Bible Savvy reading schedule. Each episode will guide listeners through the COMMA Bible study process and show them just how fun and easy it can be to read God’s Word. Jump in at any time and follow along with the Bible Savvy reading schedule yourself. More information at www.biblesavvy.com.