Bible Centered with Victor Jackson

The Bible is the infallible word of God and through it we can find revelation and understanding that can transform our lives. Through this podcast you will have... More
Contentment vs Complacency
In this podcast episode we discuss the importance of rest. Pastor Victor Jackson explores the benefits of rest from a biblical viewpoint. While defining rest, he highlights the
distinction between contentment and complacency.
5/3/2023
49:23
A Life of Love
Pastor Jackson details what was happening behind the scenes whenever he went to preach Christ, love, and unity in the streets of Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd in May 2020. In this podcast episode he also discusses the importance of understanding that loving someone doesn’t give them permission for abusive behavior towards you. He highlights the need the boundaries whenever someone is abusing you emotionally, spiritually, physically, and verbally.
4/26/2023
58:54
Mary’s Promise
Mary was entrusted with a promise that was very difficult to process. The magnitude of the promise was tough to understand. In this podcast episode we discuss the frustrations, heartache, and doubt that comes with carrying a promise from God. Despite all of the difficulties and contrary circumstances, the promise will still come to pass.
4/19/2023
1:08:39
David’s Heart: Part 2
After David went through a storm and crisis, he put his focus back on the presence of God. It is in the storm you discover your priorities. David wanted God’s presence over everything. In God’s presence is everything that you need. In the episode we explore how the presence of God can help us overcome our inexperience, our weaknesses, and our mistakes.
4/12/2023
1:18:08
David’s Heart: Part 1
David’s relationship with God is what set him apart from everyone. He had a heart for God. His relationship with God was a rebuke to the religious system of Israel. The religious system was backslid, but God finally found a man after his own heart. In this episode we discover the importance of relationship with God and the dangers of backslid religious systems. Answer the call in this episode to draw closer to Jesus Christ.
