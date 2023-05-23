About BFF: Black, Fat, Femme

“The B.F.F. Podcast” gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically - in a world where loving oneself often feels impossible.

“Rarely do you hear people talking about what makes them happy to be Black, fat, and queer,” says Jon Paul, co-host and creator of BFF: Black, Fat, Femme, Apple Podcasts' Spotlight pick for June 2023. “Our show does that.”



Paul is joined on the mic by co-host and friend Jordan Daniels. Both are experienced storytellers, creatives, and social justice educators. They launched the podcast one year ago and since then, BFF has become a beacon of light for folks who feel their voices don’t matter. “I want them to laugh fully, feel part of our conversations, and nourished,” says Daniels. BFF tackles heavy topics but Paul says, “90% of the time we’re cracking jokes and celebrating our intersections.”

“I love making this show because we get to express all pieces of ourselves, share it with the world, and create a space for our BFFs to exist alongside us,” says Daniels. “This show is for them as much as it is for us. I hope listeners take away a whole list of fascinating and incredible people that they can follow, connect with, and learn from!” says Daniels.