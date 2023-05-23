Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast BFF: Black, Fat, Femme
"The B.F.F. Podcast" gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically - in a world where loving oneself often feels impossible.
"The B.F.F. Podcast" gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically - in a world where loving oneself often feels impossible.

  • The Fatphobia Leapt Out
    This week we get into a conversation about why we love being Black, accountability around fat-phobia and if oatmeal can be savory. We want to connect with you more! Send us an email with your thoughts/comments about the show: [email protected]
    6/20/2023
    1:26:11
  • If You Like It, I Love It!
    This week discuss the idea of what it means to be a "mean queen" and projection. We want to connect with you more! Send us an email with your thoughts/comments about the show: [email protected]
    6/13/2023
    1:16:56
  • Illuminating Abundance (Featuring Amber Abundance)
    This week we chop it up with the incomparable Amber Abundance about how Black Fat Femmes can make "abundance" a mindset, navigating intergenerational healing and why Target shouldn't be the standard for pride merch. Make the haters mad and rate us 5 stars.  Send us an email with your thoughts/comments about the show: [email protected] Follow the show on social: Twitter | Instagram Follow DoctorJonPaul: Twitter | Instagram | Website  Follow Jordan: Twitter | Instagram | Website  Follow Our Guest - Amber Abundance: Twitter | Instagram | WebsiteSee omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    6/6/2023
    1:15:22
  • Pride, But with Intention!
    This week we get into a deeper dive around Pride Month, how to celebrate it without being problematic and how to support the movement - now more than ever.  Make the haters mad and rate us 5 stars.  We want to connect with you more! Send us an email with your thoughts/comments about the show: [email protected] Follow the show on social: Twitter | Instagram Follow DoctorJonPaul: Twitter | Instagram | Website  Follow Jordan: Twitter | Instagram | Website   See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    5/30/2023
    1:02:46
  • What's Poppin'? (A Minisode)
    This week Jon & Joho are traveling, but they didn't want to leave you without a beat to step to! Enjoy a quick kiki as they talk about all the mess that is pop culture.  Make the haters mad and rate us 5 stars.  We want to connect with you more! Send us an email with your thoughts/comments about the show: [email protected] Follow the show on social: Twitter | Instagram Follow DoctorJonPaul: Twitter | Instagram | Website  Follow Jordan: Twitter | Instagram | Website   See omny.fm/listener for privacy information.
    5/23/2023
    41:34

About BFF: Black, Fat, Femme

“The B.F.F. Podcast” gives voice to two of the leading queer, fat and Black changemakers while calling in the world to examine and understand what it means to love oneself unapologetically - in a world where loving oneself often feels impossible. 

“Rarely do you hear people talking about what makes them happy to be Black, fat, and queer,” says Jon Paul, co-host and creator of BFF: Black, Fat, Femme, Apple Podcasts' Spotlight pick for June 2023. “Our show does that.”

Paul is joined on the mic by co-host and friend Jordan Daniels. Both are experienced storytellers, creatives, and social justice educators. They launched the podcast one year ago and since then, BFF has become a beacon of light for folks who feel their voices don’t matter. “I want them to laugh fully, feel part of our conversations, and nourished,” says Daniels. BFF tackles heavy topics but Paul says, “90% of the time we’re cracking jokes and celebrating our intersections.” 
“I love making this show because we get to express all pieces of ourselves, share it with the world, and create a space for our BFFs to exist alongside us,” says Daniels. “This show is for them as much as it is for us. I hope listeners take away a whole list of fascinating and incredible people that they can follow, connect with, and learn from!” says Daniels.

