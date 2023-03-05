Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Beyond The Crops

Podcast Beyond The Crops
Mary Pat Sass + Jena Oschner
We're two women dedicated to preserving rural traditions and sharing the truth behind conventional American Agriculture. On Beyond the Crops, hosts Jena Oschner... More
Education
  • Welcome to Beyond The Crops
    Interested in agriculture, you've come to the right place. Welcome to Beyond the Crops, the podcast where we share a behind the scenes experience of conventional farming and what it's like to raise a family on America's back roads. We are Jenna and MP. We're two farm wives and moms dedicated to preserving rural traditions and sharing about farm life from our perspectives. Expect conversations to range from what's happening on our farms, to simplified agronomy, farm motherhood, mental health, and much, much more. Agriculture is our passion, and we're both learning more every single day. Each week we'll dig deeper into topics. Our social channels have only scratched the surface of. We're not only here to help you understand all that goes into growing our crops from start to finish, but also to relate to others in our same walks of life. Rural America can be a lonely place, and we're here to remind you that you can do hard things and we're all in this together. Be sure to tune in for our launch on May 9th and binge the first few episodes of our brand new podcast.Subscribe for notifications and reminders for our new episodes. Launching every Tuesday.
    5/3/2023
    1:13

We're two women dedicated to preserving rural traditions and sharing the truth behind conventional American Agriculture. On Beyond the Crops, hosts Jena Oschner and MP Sass share the real and raw of their farm lives and what it's like to raise a family on America's back roads.

