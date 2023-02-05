Jake and Mike Spotlight Hoosiers That Ran in the Indy 500

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they switch up their spotlight from early Indianapolis 500 winners to Hoosiers that had an impact on the way we experience the race today. The first driver that Jake and Mike profile was also a former president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Shelbyville native, first back-to-back Indy 500 winner, and second three-time winner (1937, 1939, and 1940) in Wilbur Shaw is the first driver that they profile. Next, Query and Thomsen turn the spotlight on was Pat O'Connor from North Vernon. Pat was the driver that unfortunately passed away on the first lap of the 1958 Indianapolis 500 after a 15-car pileup where he sustained a fatal head injury after rolling his car and catching fire. Finally, Mike and Jake spend some time on a pair of drivers in the final segment of today's show in Jimmy Daywalt and Bobby Grim. In the 1953 Indianapolis 500, Daywelt finished with his best run of sixth and was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year. After finishing 26th in the 1959 Indianapolis 500-mile race, Grim was tabbed as the Rookie of Year.