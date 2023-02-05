Beyond The Bricks | Download on OMNY | Download on iTunes
Beyond The Bricks with Jake Query & Mike Thomsen | May 3th - May 28th | Weeknights 8p-9p | Phone: 3... More
Available Episodes
5 of 55
Jake and Mike Spotlight Hoosiers That Ran in the Indy 500
Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they switch up their spotlight from early Indianapolis 500 winners to Hoosiers that had an impact on the way we experience the race today. The first driver that Jake and Mike profile was also a former president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Shelbyville native, first back-to-back Indy 500 winner, and second three-time winner (1937, 1939, and 1940) in Wilbur Shaw is the first driver that they profile.
Next, Query and Thomsen turn the spotlight on was Pat O’Connor from North Vernon. Pat was the driver that unfortunately passed away on the first lap of the 1958 Indianapolis 500 after a 15-car pileup where he sustained a fatal head injury after rolling his car and catching fire.
Finally, Mike and Jake spend some time on a pair of drivers in the final segment of today’s show in Jimmy Daywalt and Bobby Grim. In the 1953 Indianapolis 500, Daywelt finished with his best run of sixth and was tabbed as the Rookie of the Year. After finishing 26th in the 1959 Indianapolis 500-mile race, Grim was tabbed as the Rookie of Year.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/6/2023
42:49
Jake and Mike Spotlight Four Indianapolis 500 Winners
Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spotlight drivers that race fans typically forget about or don't talk about enough. The list of drivers that Jake and Mike talk feature on tonight's show are:
Floyd Davis (Co-Winner of 1941 Indianapolis 500)
Mauri Rose (Co-Winner of 1941, won 1947 and 1948 Indianapolis 500)
Bill Holland (Winner of 1949 Indianapolis 500 | 2nd place in 1947, 1948, 1950)
Johnnie Parsons (Winner of 1950 Indianapolis 500)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/5/2023
42:40
Jake and Mike Remember Four Indy 500 Winners
Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they continue highlighting some of the early winners of the Indianapolis 500. The first driver they spotlight is the first two-time winner of the greatest spectacle in racing is Tommy Milton. Next, they spent some time on the 1925 winner of the race in Peter DePaolo with his connection to a driver they talked about on Monday in Ralph DePalma. The third driver that Jake and Mike discuss is the 1927 winner, George Souders. At the end of the show tonight, they spend some time spotlighting the three-time winner of the race in Louis Meyer.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
42:53
Jake and Mike Remember the Legendary Voice of Sid Collins
Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they pay tribute to one of the most legendary voices that race fans have heard in the history of the Indianapolis 500. From 1952-1976, Sid Collins was the radio voice of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and passed away 46 years ago today. Mike and Jake revisit some of the historic interviews, highlights, and try to remember the legendary person that Sid Collins was.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
42:50
Jake and Mike Spotlight Three Early Indy 500 Winners
Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they examine some of the drivers from the early stages of the greatest spectacle in racing. They focus on how Ray Houron became the first driver to race a motorcar with a rearview mirror and how he historically performed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (including a victory in 1911). The second driver that Jake and Mike put the spotlight on is the 1915 Indianapolis 500 winner in Ralph DePalma (who also ranks in the top five in laps led). Finally, they spotlight the first two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 in Tommy Milton. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.