Leadership Lessons with Jeff Raikes — Part 2 Identifying and acting on opportunities
In this episode of Beyond the Blue Badge, host Rich Kaplan talks with former Microsoft executive Jeff Raikes, who shares his journey before, during and after working at Microsoft. In Part 3 of this three-part episode, Jeff talks about the opportunities to land business and key strategies he worked on at Microsoft that helped change the world and what he learned from the leadership at Microsoft.
8/9/2023
24:22
Leadership Lessons with Jeff Raikes — Part 1 Early learnings from early Microsoft
Early learnings from early Microsoft In this episode of Beyond the Blue Badge, host Rich Kaplan talks with former Microsoft executive Jeff Raikes, who shares his journey before, during and after working at Microsoft. In Part 1 of this three-part episode, Jeff talks about how he went from a farm in Nebraska to working in technology and how he got interested in software while working at Apple Computer, where he was involved in the development of VisiCalc, the first electronic spreadsheet. He also reveals how he got a call from Steve Ballmer, who recruited him to join Microsoft in 1981. He also delves into what it was like in the early ‘80s as an early employee of the company.
8/2/2023
40:35
Evangelizing technology with Robert Scoble
Providing unvarnished insights about innovation throughout history In this episode of Beyond the Blue Badge, host Dee Dee Walsh talks with Robert Scoble, a well-known technology evangelist, blogger and author who worked at Microsoft from 2003 to 2006. They discuss his experience of interviewing hundreds of Microsoft employees, from Bill Gates to the janitor, using a small video camera and blogging about it. He also shares some of his insights into the latest trends in technology, such as AI, VR, ML and AR.
7/20/2023
39:07
Not taking ‘No’ for an answer with Nicola Hodson
Following your passions and curiosity can lead you to the top In this episode of Beyond the Blue Badge, Peter Proud interviews Nicola Hodson, the chief executive of UK and Ireland for IBM, about her career journey and her passion for STEM. Nicola shares how she was inspired by her father, who worked in the chemical industry, and by the Concorde, the supersonic aircraft that used to fly over her house. She also reveals how she switched from dentistry to chemistry at university after realizing she hated the former. She talks about the importance of following one’s interests and being open to new opportunities.
7/5/2023
34:55
Hallucinating the future with Rahul Sood
Artificial intelligence and the art of the possible If you’re into AI and what’s possible, this latest episode of Beyond the Blue Badge will have you leaning in. Host T.A. McCann talks to Rahul Sood. Rahul is a serial entrepreneur who started the Bing Fund and eventually Microsoft Ventures while at the company. Founded and sold Unikrn, the world-class esports betting and entertainment media company. And now is the co-founder and CEO of Irreverent Labs, which is on the cutting edge of using generative AI, shares what they’re doing and how they plan to disrupt the way we make movies.
