Join us for an enlightening episode of Beyond Policy as we welcome Wendy Damron, the trailblazing President and CEO of Palmetto Promise Institute, a non-profit organization devoted to crafting policies that foster freedom, opportunity, and prosperity for real people in the Palmetto State.
In this compelling conversation, Damron and our host, Dr. Oran Smith, delve into two transformational wins for Palmetto Promise Institute: Education Savings Accounts (ESA) and Certificates of Need (CON). They explore the years-long journey of these efforts, from inception to implementation, in a collaborative effort between Palmetto Promise Institute and allied groups from all over South Carolina.
Damron provides insightful commentary on the transformative potential of ESAs, a policy designed to give families more control over their children's education. She also discusses the coming phasehout of the CON program, and the exciting prospects for the health sector and the people of South Carolina without it.
This episode celebrates policy success, demonstrating the positive impact of carefully crafted, people-focused policies on a community. Get ready for an inspiring look at policy-making in action, its triumphs, challenges, and its profound effect on the lives of individuals and families in South Carolina.
Take this engaging episode of Beyond Policy, where policy is not just about rules but about people. Please tune in to Episode 8, and join us as we go beyond the policy to understand its real-world implications and the joy that comes with success.
This week, we are excited to have C. Bradley Thompson, the Executive Director of the Clemson Institute for the Study of Capitalism and Professor in the Department of Political Science, as our guest.
In this episode, we discuss the Lyceum program at Clemson University and how it’s helping students become more informed citizens. We also explore the effects of socialism and communism, and how capitalism played a crucial role in the American Revolution.
Additionally, we will discuss C. Bradley Thompson's book, "America's Revolutionary Mind: A Moral History of the American Revolution and the Declaration That Defined It". Thompson breaks down the principles and values that drove the American Revolution and Declaration of Independence, and how these ideas shaped the course of history.
Join us for a fascinating conversation that explores the roots of American values, the importance of understanding the past, and how we can use this knowledge to build a better future.
4/21/2023
50:50
Mark David Hall - The Blend of Religion and Liberty | Beyond Policy Episode 6
In this episode, we dive into the world of thoughtful conservatism and its intersection with religion and liberty with our guest, Mark David Hall, PhD.
Mark David Hall is Herbert Hoover Distinguished Professor of Politics and Faculty Fellow in the William Penn Honors Program at George Fox University. He is a leading scholar on the relationship between religion and American politics, and has authored numerous books on the subject, including "Roger Sherman and the Creation of the American Republic" and "Did America Have a Christian Founding? Separating Modern Myth from Historical Truth."
In this episode, Dr. Smith and Dr. Hall discuss the concept of thoughtful conservatism and its role in shaping American politics. They explore how thoughtful conservatism, with its emphasis on limited government and individual liberty, can coexist with religious beliefs and values. The conversation delves into the founding fathers and their views on religion, the Constitution, and the role of government in American society.
Dr. Hall also gives us a sneak peek into his upcoming book, "Proclaim Liberty Throughout all the Land," which explores the history of religious liberty in America and how it has shaped our nation.
Join us for a thought-provoking and informative discussion on the intersection of conservatism, religion, and liberty in America on this episode of the Beyond Policy Podcast with Dr. Oran P. Smith and guest Mark David Hall, PhD.
4/7/2023
53:39
Wendy Damron - Palmetto Promise Institute's New President & CEO | Beyond Policy Episode 5
In this episode, we sit down with Wendy Damron, President and CEO of the Palmetto Promise Institute.
Wendy shares her inspiring journey from growing up in Detroit to starting her career. She also discusses the first time she heard Nikki Haley speak and how that experience led her to fall in love with South Carolina and eventually become a part of the Palmetto Promise Institute.
Through her work with the institute, Wendy has focused on advocating for policies that promote economic growth and opportunity in South Carolina. She discusses the institute's current initiatives and its plans for the future.
Join us as we dive into Wendy's personal and professional journey, the impact of policy on economic growth, and the future of the Palmetto Promise Institute. This is an episode you won't want to miss!
3/27/2023
56:41
Daniel Suhr - The Effects of Woke & Cancel Culture on America | Beyond Policy Episode 4
Welcome to another episode of Beyond Policy, the podcast that explores ideas and issues shaping the world of public policy and the people that are affected. In this episode, we are joined by Daniel Suhr, senior attorney at the Liberty Justice Center. This nonprofit, public-interest litigation center fights for individual liberties and free-market principles.
Today's discussion will focus on some of the most pressing issues in American society, including the woke agenda, cancel culture, American values, and education. We will dive deep into these topics, exploring how they impact our country and citizens.
We explore the woke agenda, a cultural movement that has gained significant momentum in recent years. Daniel will share his thoughts on the woke agenda, how it manifests itself in society, and why we must understand its implications.
We also dive into the world of cancel culture, a phenomenon that has been closely associated with the woke agenda. We will explore how cancel culture affects free speech, intellectual diversity, and the ability to have constructive dialogues about important issues.
How do these ideas and cultural phenomena affect our American values? Tune in to find out.
As always, this podcast aims to move beyond the headlines and explore the ideas and issues shaping our world. So join us for an insightful and thought-provoking conversation with Daniel Suhr on Beyond Policy.
Policy talk can often be cold, dead, and boring. On this podcast, we've banned boring. Our object on this podcast is to look Beyond Policy. We look beyond statehouse rumors and backroom politics to real communities and people in South Carolina. We explore how actions at the South Carolina Statehouse impact people in South Carolina like you.