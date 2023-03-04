Welcome to Beyond Evil where we discuss and dissect the most mysterious, terrifying, and mind-bending true crime cases from all around the world. More
The Vicious Story Of Alexis Sharkey
November 28th, 2020. The sun is gradually rising over the large city of Houston, in Texas, USA. But this was no ordinary day. At eight in the morning down Red Haw Lane, situated next to the Houston energy corridor, the naked body of a young woman was discovered.
4/13/2023
31:52
The Horrendous Story Of Shannon Matthews
This is the face of Karen Matthews. Her little girl; Shannon, just nine-years-old, has been missing for over a week at this point. She was last seen at 15:10 on the 19th February, 2008, leaving Westmoor junior school in the small town of Dewsbury, in Yorkshire, England. This case will take you, as it took the police, on many twists and turns that would be unbelievable if the story was fiction. How does a little girl disappear from her junior school without anybody noticing? You are about to find out.
4/3/2023
33:10
Episode 20 - The Evil Story Of Stacey Castor
This case we are about to bring you, is not for the faint-hearted. It is like nothing else you will have heard before. The 24th July 1967, would, in hindsight, turn out to be a bad day for many people, when a wicked woman was brought into the world. This is a case murder of cold, calculated murder by a person who would stop at nothing to get what they wanted.
3/29/2023
36:01
Episode 19 - The Strange Story Of Matthew Leveson
September 27th, 2007. In Sydney Australia, the night air is filled with the usual sights and sounds. Stars light up the sky and crickets fill the air with their endless chirps. On a quiet rural road in Waratah nature reserve, a green Toyota Corolla is parked with nobody inside and signs of life. The car belonged to 20-year-old Matthew John Leveson who had last been seen four days earlier leaving a popular Sydney night club, but nobody had seen or heard from him since. Where was Matthew? What had happened to this bright, confident young man? The police had been alerted, but their task would not be an easy one. It would take a significant period of time to get to the bottom of Matthew’s disappearance.
3/22/2023
27:47
Episode 18 - The Violent Story Of Belinda Van Krevel
August 18th, 2000. New South Wales, Australia. A forty-eight-year-old man sleeps peacefully in his bed as if it was any other night. But this would not be an ordinary night, it would soon become extraordinary as a man slowly slipped through his bedroom window with one objective. Murder. In the following case, we investigate the chain of events that not only led to this killing, but the events the preceded and followed it. The murder of Jack Van Krevel would turn out to be just one act of extreme violence in a long list of evil deeds.