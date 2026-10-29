Elevating Fire and EMS Leadership. Our target auduence is firefighters, fire officers, EMT's, paramedics, dispatchers, students, and any others with an interest in the fire service and how we work.

The show is not about telling war stories or tactics on specific fires; its about everything else. Culture, leadership, training, professional development. But, above all: excellence in emergency services. The host is a 35+ year veteran of the fire service, spending 20 years as a chief officer.