What does it mean to go beyond - to go further than expected, to raise the bar, to defy limits? In this podcast series, we unleash the game-changing stories tha...
What does it mean to go beyond - to go further than expected, to raise the bar, to defy limits? In this podcast series, we unleash the game-changing stories tha...
  • Going Beyond, with Stephan Winkelmann
    In 1963, Automobili Lamborghini began to revolutionise the automotive world. Innovative concepts were capable of going beyond the time in which they were conceived - and sixty years later, extraordinary innovation is still fundamental for Lamborghini Chairman & CEO Stephan Winkelmann. As we step into the world of electrification with the launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto, we talk in this inaugural episode to Stephan Winkelmann, about the ultimate thrill of hybridization, his automotive experiences, and his personal relationship with the Lamborghini brand.
    7/10/2023
About Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast

What does it mean to go beyond - to go further than expected, to raise the bar, to defy limits? In this podcast series, we unleash the game-changing stories that take Automobili Lamborghini beyond the status quo and meet extraordinary people across the world who go beyond convention to forge their own incredible journeys.
